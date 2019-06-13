2020 Democrat hopeful Bernie Sanders pitches socialism on the campaign trail

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 12, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Katie Pavlich, Jesse Watters, Kennedy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. This is "The Five."

Bernie Sanders out on the campaign trail today. He made an official push for his socialist agenda.

Here's the proposals he is planning.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Every American, regardless of his or her income, is entitled to the right to a decent job that pays a living wage. The right to quality healthcare. The right to a complete education. The right to affordable housing. The right to a clean environment and the right to a secure retirement.

Democratic socialism means to me requiring and achieving political and economic freedom in every community. The only way we achieve these goals is through a political revolution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Sanders also slammed President Trump accusing him of being a socialist but one for the wealthy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: While President Trump and his fellow oligarchs attack us for our support of Democratic socialism, they don't really oppose all forms of socialism. They may hate Democratic socialism because it benefits working people but they absolutely love corporate socialism that enriches Trump and other billionaires.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Meanwhile, a new Harris poll showing that 55 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 54 actually support pure socialism. So, Greg, I'm coming to you first --

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Because I want to hear your response, your thoughts on --

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: -- that Sanders says Trump is a socialist for the rich.

GUTFELD: I know, crazy, huh? He is preaching revolution during the largest period of economic expansion in recent history. And for the first time there is like no war in the western hemisphere and he is pushing an ideology, ironically that crushes economic expansion and inevitably results in violence and war.

Because when people want to achieve, you have to -- if you want an equality of outcomes you have to crush them. I mean, he is making a case for socialism during the greatest economic time in history. That's like going to a healthy village in the middle ages and say, and extolling the virtues of the plague.

It is absolute -- it makes no sense. So, it's wrong. It's actually morally wrong.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

GUTFELD: Because people are living longer, healthier lives and he is preaching a belief system that starves people to death. It's wrong.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Katie, though, what I was getting at with Greg was, he is saying Trump is for socialism for the rich while Sanders says he is for socialism for working families.

Let me just give you an example. He, Sanders says lower healthcare costs, lower the cost of education. Let's make reasonable housing prices. I think most Americans would say yes, that's a good idea.

PAVLICH: I think that Bernie Sanders maybe should sell two of his three homes before he starts preaching about rich people being the enemy. Notice how he caps the number for his estate tax at $3.5 million where he is worth about $1.5 million. Interesting. He has changed his stump speech from millionaires and billionaires to just billionaires.

But he is preaching something -- you know, he is saying he wants to re-do the new deal. That FDR had a good vision for the country. But if you actually look at the results for that for the past 50 years, we spent $21 trillion, which was supposed to bring people out of poverty. It has not. But capitalism has.

Capitalism has not only brought people out of poverty in America but all over the world throughout the past half a century. And that is what we should be focused on. Not taking from others and saying that every single thing is a right.

And one more thing. He keeps saying that this isn't about real socialism. He doesn't want to take over every kind of industry. In order to provide economic rights and healthcare rights and every right that he listed in his speech, you have to take over industries and force them to provide it because that's the only way that you can deliver on those promises.

WILLIAMS: Huh, I didn't think he was talking about take over industries but that's what you --

(CROSSTALK)

KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX BUSINESS HOST: you have to. He talked about since the '70s.

WILLIAMS: No, no, that was way back.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. But in the '70s when he was also extolling the virtues of the Soviet Union where he continually honeymooned. He was also talking about taking over not only healthcare but entire sectors like banking. And he really hasn't changed that much.

The thing about Bernie Sanders you try to press him he is actually very good at weaseling out of answering some of these critical questions. Define socialism, because they are constantly changing the term and the definition. And he says, well, it's Democratic socialism.

So, there is a qualification there. But that's still socialism and Katie is absolutely right. It is a taking. It is a government taking and the idea that the government owes me this. The government can't just provide it. The government has to take it from somewhere else.

And I think people are going to be shocked when they realize they're the ones who are being taken from.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And their taxes are going to double just to pay for healthcare and I disagree with him. I don't think all of these things are a right that the government owes you and if you look at education, if you look at healthcare, if you look at housing, just those three areas where the government is so vastly involved, that's where these programs are upside down, that's where people are hurting the most. And that's where lower income people get absolutely hosed because there is too much government interference.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, so this is, you know, let's play hard ball and real politics. Because we have a Quinnipiac poll but even the president's own pollster, Tony Fabrizio saying "I think six Democrats right now beat Trump head-to-head nationally including Bernie Sanders." What do you make of this?

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: I don't believe those polls. I think they had Reagan losing in a landslide in '84 to Mondale. And he was the one that won in a landslide.

WILLIAMS: I don't remember that.

WATTERS: So, we're way, way out from what's really going to happen. To your point about Trump being a corporate socialist. Trump wasn't the one that bailed out the big banks. Trump wasn't the one that threw $500 million at Solyndra.

Trump is actually jawboning a lot of these big corporations to keep production here instead of offshoring it overseas. He is jawboning like Lockheed Martin to keep the price down on the jets.

Wall Street donated more to Hillary than they did to Donald Trump. He is constantly going after billionaires like Bezos and what's his name George Soros? And if you look income inequality has actually shrunk under President Trump whereas under Barack Obama it expanded.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, I don't know about that. But anyway --

WATTERS: I do.

WILLIAMS: But let me just ask -- I just trust you. But let me just say what about the tax cut? I think what Bernie is saying actually we do take from people. We take from the working-class people in this country who are having tougher time and we give it to the rich and say, it will be trickle down if the rich do better than everyone.

WATTERS: We didn't give it to the rich it was their money to begin with. And I've always said I thought the tax cuts should have been much bigger for individual and family taxpayers. But the companies needed a break, too. Because they were unfairly targeted compared to the rest of the west.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: The fact is, the majority of the country, the majority of the middle class got a tax cut.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Like 85 percent.

PAVLICH: The New York Times even admitted that they did. So, to say that the middle class didn't get one is not true.

GUTFELD: The other thing too, is you keep saying we need to have affordable this and affordable that. What makes things affordable? Competition. What's missing in socialism? Competition. What raises prices if you go to any socialist country and you can't find a loaf of bread and if you find one it's $47.50. Competition.

PAVLICH: Right.

GUTFELD: So, it's like the only way. Sanders doesn't like competition. That's why he has never had a real job.

MONTGOMERY: Don't you remember that he, you know, this curmudgeon went into -- he went into bodega and complained that there were too many choices for deodorant?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: As though choice were somehow --

WATTERS: That's a good thing.

MONTGOMERY: -- a foul concept? And it's like, that's great.

GUTFELD: Yes. Just pick one.

MONTGOMERY: When the market is providing that and you can pick exactly what you want, I think that's a sign of success.

And to say your point, Juan, I think Bernie Sanders could have done very well in 2008. And that was the time to run on this agenda. And because, you know, you remember that was the beginning of the Great Recession.

WILLIAMS: Right.

MONTGOMERY: And he would have had an easier time selling some of these programs because if you are selling a massive too big to fail multiple trillion-dollar stimulus package, then that's the time you tell people and we are going to pay for housing, and we are going to pay for education.

WILLIAMS: But I don't think he's -- you guys talk about takeover of government or takeover of industry. I think he's talking about Democrat --

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: Because he talks about it.

WILLIAMS: No, no, hold on.

MONTGOMERY: What did he say about insurance companies though?

WILLIAMS: Hold on. Hold on.

MONTGOMERY: What did he say about insurance companies?

WILLIAMS: No. What he is saying is Democratic socialism which is basically safety net which is why I think is popular.

WATTERS: Medicare for all takes everybody health insurance that we all like from our companies that we work for --

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: -- and they give it over to the government and the government runs healthcare. That's a government takeover. And I don't think the government can even handle the small things? Do you want to put them in charge of healthcare?

PAVLICH: We are saying it because Bernie Sanders said it. That's what the facts are.

WILLIAMS: All right. First it was Nancy Pelosi. Now a 2020 candidate looking for Trump to be behind bars. The details on THE FIVE next.

WATTERS: First it was Nancy Pelosi calling for President Trump to be locked up. Now it's 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris who wants to see the president behind bars. She is shining a light on what her presidential agenda would look like if she were to win the White House. Starting with prosecuting Donald Trump.

(BEGIN VOICE CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Everyone should be held accountable. And the president is not above the law.

SCOTT DETROW, CO-HOST, NPR POLITICS PODCAST: Even if it meant a former president going on trial serving jail time?

HARRIS: Well, the facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads. But I have read the Mueller report. I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason that an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president. But I have seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.

(END VOICE CLIP)

WATTERS: That argument is getting quite old. The president early today slamming Democrats and their relentless attempts to rehash the Mueller report.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: The Democrats are trying to do because they know they are going to lose the election so they are going to give this is a shot.

Every day they are going more and more after, after. We have people that are totally out of control.

The Mueller report spoke. They were very disappointed it said no collusion and no collusion and no obstruction and no nothing. So now they are trying to do a do-over or a re-do and we're not doing that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And apparently, there is now a whole day devoted to pushing for Trump's impeachment. This Saturday over 100 events are planned across the country in what is being called an impeach Trump day of action. Greg, are you going to be out on the streets?

GUTFELD: You know it. I will wear my special impeachment outfit which is nothing at all.

WATTERS: You'll wear that.

GUTFELD: You know, before there were these dating apps, you actually had to go to a bar to meet people. It was really weird. You have to work up the gumption to say hello.

That's what candidates are like right now. They are the desperate guy at the bar who will say anything to get your number. And it's just to get some kind of media spotlight. And they are not trying to appeal to America. Because America doesn't care.

WATTERS: They are looking for attention.

GUTFELD: They are looking for attention. So, they are chasing the extreme voices on Twitter and the media who coincidentally share those extreme voices. And they are being tricked into thinking there is no lane for moderates. Like everybody has to go this way and actually, America actually likes the moderate. You don't have to be a rabid flame thrower.

I don't believe her for a second. But it's interesting that she has to do this because she is not taking off. And I thought that that she would have taken off. I know it's early but I would have expected more from Kamala or Kamala.

WATTERS: Kamala.

MONTGOMERY: Kamala.

WATTERS: Well, I think there is a long way to go. And maybe --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Kamala. I'm sorry. All right.

WATTERS: Maybe, Greg, maybe some of these people that voted in the Democratic primaries they want Donald Trump prosecuted when he leaves office. Maybe she is just appealing to them.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, it's like 70 percent of Democrats want to impeach.

WATTERS: No, she went even further and said wants him behind bars after he leaves office.

WILLIAMS: Well, no, no, no. I mean, the difference here is she --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That's a big difference, Juan.

WATTERS: She read the report, the Mueller report. This is what Mueller said. Nobody -- I don't know how many people read the report but she read the report.

GUTFELD: We all did, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Because what it said --

GUTFELD: I'm tired of being told I didn't read it.

WILLIAMS: Because she is not picking on him --

WATTERS: But you didn't read it.

GUTFELD: I know. I'm tired of people telling me that.

WILLIAMS: But wait a minute, wait a minute. You got to slam me better than that. You just give into Jesse? Hey, wait a minute. OK. But anyway, the idea is that if you read the Mueller report he makes the case that this guy obstructed justice.

PAVLICH: OK.

WILLIAMS: And then he says but the DOJ policy is and so maybe some other process, notably the Congress and impeachment can take place.

PAVLICH: Do you know who else is a prosecutor in addition to Kamala? Robert Mueller. And he was the ultimate prosecutor. And he is the guy that ran the show. The fact is that, if he had a crime, he could prosecute he could have said even though we cannot indict --

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: -- the president or charge him with a crime while he is in office, these are the crimes that we found. Here's the evidence to back it up. He didn't do any of those things.

And it is highly alarming that the woman who wants to be president of the United States is openly saying she will use the Department of Justice again like Barack Obama did as a political weapon to go after a political opponent when he is out of office.

WILLIAMS: Come on.

PAVLICH: No.

WILLIAMNS: Mike Flynn standing up there?

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Why can't she do it -- why can't she can do it against any citizen if she can do it to anybody?

WILLIAMS: Wait, Mike Flynn is -- Mike Flynn is going to jail. He was the one standing on the stage --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: OK. But Donald Trump is not going to jail because there is no evidence to put him in jail.

WILLIAMS: -- to the Republican convention saying lock her up, lock her up.

WATTERS: Yes. So, first, the Democrats spy on Trump and then they want to throw him behind bars when he leaves office.

MONTGOMERY: I mean, I don't understand where these Democrats are coming from who want this job. They want to make it -- they want it super easy to remove the president, yet they want to be president and, therefore, they are leaving a trail for how they can be easily removed.

WATTERS: But the Republicans will never do anything like that.

MONTGOMERY: So, you know, and a lot of people are --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You know they won't.

MONTGOMERY: -- a lot of people are saying this. It's like Biden is the frontrunner now.

WATTERS: Right.

MONTGOMERY: And then right after Biden it's Bernie, Elizabeth Warren, and Mayor Pete. And then Kamala is a few percentage points after them. And they are saying Kamala, you know, she will be a natural V.P. choice. I think with some of her comments she is actually running for A.A. That's what it sounds like.

WATTERS: That's a good point.

MONTGOMERY: And you know, that's -- she is definitely --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: If she is not V.P. she could be A.G. I agree with that.

WILLIAMS: Can I just bring in some breaking news? I mean, because there is a reality in terms of what's going on. We had Donald Trump, Jr. back before Senate intelligence, right, for several hours. And now we hear that Hope Hicks, whose communications director at Fox --

PAVLICH: That's fine.

WILLIAMS: -- that she is going to testify.

WATTERS: Are you still with the witch-hunt?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm with the witch hunt.

MONTGOMERY: But, Juan --

WATTERS: Are you still on the collusion thing?

MONTGOMERY: Juan, do you know what would have been nice?

WILLIAMS: What?

MONTGOMERY: If we weren't left in this expanded gray area which is what the Mueller report gave us. And I really do wish that he would have picked a side. And I wish he would have pressed the issue.

PAVLICHZ: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And if the president had done something so bad that was chargeable, if it were a civilian, then he should have put that in there. And he also he should have tried to charge him.

WILLIAMS: Imagine how I feel, Kennedy? I agree with you, Kennedy.

WATTERS: Well, I mean, even Bill Barr said when he found out they weren't going to charge he said, are you kidding me? What are you doing here?

GUTFELD: Why are we all talking about this? Because the economy is doing great, unemployment is great.

MONTGOMERY: Animals are great.

WILLIAMS: Animals are great.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. So, we got to talk about the collusion thing forever.

WATTERS: All right. Hard core partisan hack Rachel Maddow tapped to moderate an upcoming 2020 Democrat debate. Greg breaks it down next.

GUTFELD: That's me.

GUTFELD: So, while the media spent Tuesdays finding new ways to say how Biden will eviscerate Trump or they miss actual news. The host of the first debate include Rachel Maddow. On the bright side it could have been John Brennan and Joy Behar. Instead, we get the duchess of smirk.

Talking about taking the moderate out of the moderator. Rachel is to the left of Marx, and I don't mean the brothers or Richard. Now she is totally capable but she is also totally biased. Her livelihood depends on it.

And after she spent two years talking a fantasy that painted the president as a Russian stooge. Do you think the Dems would think twice about letting her near the stage? In case you forgot, here's some of her best work.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, MSNBC: This guy Kilimnik keeps turning up again and again. Konstantin Kilimnik, Konstantin Kilimnik, and Konstantin Kilimnik. Konstantin Kilimnik he is still Russian military intelligence.

Kilimnik, a short man who goes by "Kostya" -- this guy Konstantin Kilimnik. Aluminum smelters, this is sleeping at his smelters. Sabotage in his smelters came to his smelters.

Alex van der Zwaan? Alex van der Zwaan. Alex van der Zwaan chromium number 24. Chromium plant in Kazakhstan. Chromium plant in Kazakhstan. Next time you see something chrome plated take a deep breath, cough it out and think of the Trump Soho.

Big story, tick, tick, tick, boom. Started ticking again, tick, tick, tick, tick. Four hours later. Boom, boom. You are stressing me out. He starts tick, tick, ticking again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now the obvious point is, what if Fox News had pulled this stunt and picked a highly opinionated moderator. Sadly, Diamond and Silk were busy. But we assumed our media pals would get wind of it but strange that's not the case here. It's odd how little a ripple this made in the media pond. Instead they just push absurd hallucinations.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of people are talking about now is that, if he loses, Trump, he won't go. I absolutely think he will not leave.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: How deranged do you have to be not just to believe that but to actually say it out loud. The derangement blinds you so much that you forget it's your side trying to undo an election. It's not Trump resisting the vote of the voters but the left concocting ways to seize power that doesn't require elections.

But I get it. It's been a rough two years for the media. The country is doing great and that's bad if your industry is built on bad news. The only thing they have going for them an active imagination. Too bad the public has learned to ignore it.

All right, Katie, it's a -- they knew they could make this brazen choice because they knew no one would call him on it, right?

PAVLICH: Yes. I mean, the idea that they will pick Rachel Maddow but won't do a Fox News debate with moderators who are in the news business really is astounding to me. Rachel Maddow is basically a conspiracy theorist if we look back at all the Russia coverage that she did that she claimed was factual. Let's question what she actually got right, very, very little of it.

She sat there when Lawrence O'Donnell who is on after her said that maybe President Trump responded to Syria and that the Syrians launched a chemical weapons attack to distract away from the Russia issue.

I mean, that's a pretty serious conspiratorial charge to make. And this is all about the double standard, right? Conservative media, conservatives are never allowed to ask the questions. Whenever they get a question at the White House press briefing or during a press conference they are berated by the press as not real journalists capable of asking questions. But Rachel Maddow can moderate a debate. It's a double standard.

GUTFELD: The thing is, you know -- yes. And, Juan, you know, at Fox we have our commentators and we have -- but we label everything. When you go to the Fox News fridge, you know what you are getting, do you know what I mean? You have your straight vodka and then have you your vodka and soda.

PAVLICH: What are you, Greg?

GUTFELD: I don't know what I am. I'm kumquat juice.

PAVLICH: All right.

WATTERS: So, how that pop into your head.

GUTFELD: I have no idea.

WATTERS: You are a sick man.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

MONTGOMERY: You got to squeeze a lot of kumquats to get juice.

WILLIAMS: It's kind of tart. I would say generally, you know, we've had people who have opinions as debate moderators. But I think this is sort of egregious, and I'll tell you why.

I think we try to abide here at Fox that there is a line between people who are opinion --

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: -- and people who are news. Some people criticize. But look, I've seen this line, and I think the public is best served when it's not blurred. I've seen it here. I have seen it at the Washington Post. At the Washington Post I was both reporter and an editorial writer. And when I was a reporter the editorial people didn't tell me what to do. And when I was an editorial writer I never even talked to the journalists.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, it seems to me as someone who has done a debate for Fox, it would -- I can't believe that MSNBC is doing this and I think to pick up on what you were saying, I'm surprised that the Democratic Party isn't saying hey, we don't like it because it then opens the door to conservatives doing the same thing down the line.

GUTFELD: Exactly. And that opens the door for Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: It's probably --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: That's what Hannity said by the way.

WATTERS: It's true. Diamond and Silk and Watters. There you go.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: My God --

WATTERS: It's probably in contract though to moderate these debates and NBC didn't want to cause any problems with their biggest political star. They have enough problems. They are getting sued for a quarter of a billion dollars by the Covington boys.

They spiked that Weinstein expose. You know, things didn't work out with Megyn Kelly. It didn't work out with Brian Williams, it didn't work out with Matt Lauer so there is a lot of problems over there. They don't need this. They have a lot invested in Rachel but her brand has suffered because she lied for two years.

And so, they need to realign her brand with the NBC News division to resuscitate her credibility now because even the New York Times reporters aren't allowed on her show because she's too fringe.

GUTFELD: But what do you make all of this Kennedy?

KENNEDY: Well, I look at this and I think, if I'm an independent or Democrat voter and I'm looking at this field, I wouldn't hear from them. And I want to hear how they take each other on, how they present their ideas and if they can do something other than attack the President, which Rachel Maddow can't do that.

And so the biggest worry for voters like that if she's going to insert herself too much into the debates, when really these stages both of them are going to be incredibly crowded, and you have to be very precise and how you extract information and the questions you ask, so the candidates have to think.

And Lord knows that - I don't know that she's capable of asking a really tough follow-up question. And you sold Charlemagne and Elizabeth Warren, it takes one follow-up question to completely trip up a candidate, and I think it's really important when you've got such a crowded field.

GUTFELD: Yes. And they're not going to - and she's not going to ask questions that the - that will pull anybody to the middle. It'll just be how liberal can you get or less--

MONTGOMERY: Which candidates does she like best, is she going to go easier on them, and that's also a disservice to people watching.

PAVLICH: I actually don't mind her asking the questions, I mind that there's a double standard about who gets to ask the questions. I think that people are capable of reporting and also having opinions, but this idea that only the Left is allowed and the Far-Left is allowed to ask the questions legitimately, that's where it gets ridiculous. Like if Rachel Maddow is capable of asking questions, so is Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: Is she going to ask Liz Warren about her fake Indian heritage?

PAVLICH: Probably not.

WATTERS: I probably don't think so. And she's had Liz Warren on her show about three times, I think, more than any other Democrat Presidential candidate. She's been on Rachel Maddow Show a lot, so it's pretty clear you know there's a rooting interest there.

GUTFELD: This is an outrage. By the way, I'll - Bill Maher is a smart guy. How can you believe that a President would say I'm not leaving? I mean, that is like the most insidious thing.

WILLIAMS: But, Greg, didn't Trump say in the course of the last leg of 2016 that he would - he's not going to necessarily abide by the results?

WATTERS: Yes, and it was Hillary that didn't abide by the results.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: She still thinks she--

MONTGOMERY: This is way Bill Maher has lost it. He used to be funny. He used to be relevant, but he's acting as though the President has already been defeated. We haven't had the election yet and we have a lot of run-up between now and then, so stop acting like he's barricaded himself inside the Oval Office with a water pistol and Michael Cohen's carcass.

GUTFELD: All right. U.S. women's national soccer team being attacked for trouncing Thailand in their World Cup opener, the controversy next.

PAVLICH: Well, if you're sick of winning don't rewatch the U.S. women's national soccer team's first game in the World Cup yesterday. The U.S. powerhouse team crushing Thailand 13 to 0, critics quick to pounce on the win, saying the team running up the score and excessively celebrating their goals was "Disrespectful and disgraceful". But Head Coach Jill Ellis is defending her team.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JILL ELLIS, U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER COACH: This is a World Championship so every team that's here has been fantastic to get to this point. And I think that to be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents, and it is as Sir Alex said, it's a tournament where gold differential is a criteria.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Why do you hate the score run-up from yesterday?

GUTFELD: All right.

PAVLICH: We watched it happening--

GUTFELD: Well, it's an interesting fun fact. They scored more goals in one game than a typical men's team scores in an entire season. Did you know that?

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: As I made it up. This is also what shut up about politics moment. I actually don't mind sports - I just hate it when politics and Megan Rapinoe, as you know, is somebody that - I guess, I don't know, kind of like - she was part of the whole kneeling and stuff. And whenever - I just keep that away.

But I will tell you this, what's worse than all of this, is pretending you know why they scored so many goals, because it has to do with - what? What does that have to do with?

WATTERS: Differential.

PAVLICH: Differential.

GUTFELD: So yesterday Dana was sitting here - Dana was sitting here and she didn't know why they scored all those goals. So she asked Allison (ph), our Floor Director, why do they score all those goals? And you said, "Oh, it's because of the different--

MONTGOMERY: Differential.

GUTFELD: Differential. And then Dana went on Twitter and there was somebody like, "Why they are scoring" - she goes, it's because of the differential. And then she had a little emoji of something like this. And it's like, you just stole that information from our Floor Director--

WATTERS: She is not even here to defend her.

GUTFELD: I know - I didn't know she was off today. I wrote three pages of notes condemning Dana's behavior.

PAVLICH: So Kennedy?

WATTERS: You can use those another time.

PAVLICH: We may all get trophies when were five years old, but the World Cup, only one team gets the trophy.

MONTGOMERY: That's right.

PAVLICH: You're a competitor, you're an athlete, how do you feel about them running up the score?

MONTGOMERY: Well, I also love the United States of America and I think the U.S. Women's National Team is phenomenal and it just goes to show when they celebrate every goal, how much they want this, and how important it is to them and how they work for this their entire lives and their careers.

From the time they start playing in early adolescence or childhood, all the way through college, and if they're lucky they get on successive World Cup teams. Alex Morgan had five goals yesterday and three assists. They did so beautifully and it means something to them.

And for them to celebrate as Americans, we should be high-fiving along with them. And of course I feel bad for the Thai women's team. This is their first time in World Cup play. And yet it feels horrible to get shutout. It always does. But I also thought that the U.S. woman were very gracious to their competitors after the game.

PAVLICH: I agree with the coach, I mean, this is the big leagues.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

PAVLICH: This is you got a win and you got to win hard and you got to win early and I actually don't feel so bad. It'll mean make the Thai team better--

MONTGOMERY: --and better team--

PAVLICH: Because now they'll not want to get shut out again, so they'll go back and practice and be a better team.

MONTGOMERY: And they still have two more games to play at least.

PAVLICH: Right, Jesse?

WATTERS: It's just a big deal because usually games are like won nothing, that's why people care about this. It was just an eyebrow raising event. In tennis if someone beats you 6-Love, 6-Love, two sets in girls tennis, no one cares. If someone wins--

PAVLICH: Why don't you care about girls tennis, Jesse?

GUTFELD: Sexist.

WATTERS: I defended Serena Williams on this show dammit.

GUTFELD: You can't keep bringing out that card.

WATTERS: I will play if I had to Gutfeld. And in football, if you're up 54- 12 and you just run the ball. You don't throw it deep, so there's ways to do it. I understand about excessive celebration, maybe on the 11th or the 12th goal--

PAVLICH: No--

WATTERS: You know, maybe you don't have to slide around and do a dance, I get that. But it's like black flipping when you're up 13 nothing in baseball, you don't need that. But you know what, let them have their win and I'm proud of them.

PAVLICH: So, Juan, there have been questions from some of the teammates asking, "Would you tell a men's soccer team not to celebrate too hard?"

WILLIAMS: I think you would. I mean. I think that you know like we have the NBA playoffs going on right now and you can see that at some games, in fact, at the end, if one team is up the other team would if dribble the ball out. Just - I mean, it's not like you're going to and just run up the score for no reason.

There is a real legitimate reason why the U.S. women's team did this, as Greg was pointing out, because of goal differential. Down the line, if there's any kind of tie, the U.S. wants to move ahead. I can understand that.

The question in my mind was, is there a mercy rule? Is there some way that people could act in way--

WATTERS: They should have a mercy rule on this show, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes, then you would be out.

MONTGOMERY: You know what, the men's team had the mercy rule when they didn't show up in the World Cup. But the mercy didn't make the World Cup last--

WILLIAMS: You mean our team - but I mean, no - I mean, let's not be critical.

MONTGOMERY: So let the women celebrate and if they are that fantastic than they can celebrate.

WILLIAMS: You know, but I think this is not - I think a lot of people, especially for kids, because - like, my granddaughter's already have the jerseys for the U.S. women's team. I think a lot of kids were like, "Well, why they keep beating up on these other girls?", not understanding.

PAVLICH: Because you got to win the game people. Anyway. Up next a high school principal suspended after being accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher - yes, the actor, the details up next.

MONTGOMERY: A West Virginia principal now finding himself on the other side of disciplinary action. Parkersburg high School Principal Kenny DeMoss is accused of plagiarizing a 2013 Teen Choice Awards speech given by actor Ashton Kutcher, in an address he gave to the graduating class in May.

And he has now been suspended for 5 days - look for yourself, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KENNY DEMOSS, PRINCIPAL, PARKERSBURG HIGH SCHOOL: The first thing is about opportunity, the second thing is about being intriguing and the third thing is about living life.

ASHTON KUTCHER, AMERICAN ACTOR: The first thing is about opportunity, the second thing is about being sexy and the third thing is about living life.

DEMOSS: Never had a job in my life that I was better than, that I was too good for. I was always lucky to just have a job.

KUTCHER: I've never had a job in my life that I was better than, I was always just lucky to have a job.

DEMOSS: And every job I had was a stepping stone to my next job and I never quit my job until I had my next job.

KUTCHER: And every job I had was a stepping stone to my next job and I never quit my job until I had my next job.

DEMOSS: And so opportunities for me look like hard work.

KUTCHER: And so opportunities looked a lot like work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MONTGOMERY: It's so weird. DeMoss has apologized saying, in hindsight, he wished he cited his sources more. Jesse, I think this is pretty fantastic that he was so inspired by Ashton Kutcher six years ago then he internalized that speech and he just - all he forgot was the citation. He said that even steal anything. He was just inspired by the format.

WATTERS: Biden just hired this principal as a speechwriter. But if you're going to plagiarize the speech, that's a good one to plagiarize. I really liked the message that Ashton shared. But you know if you're going to plagiarize, the worst person to do it would be a principal.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That's not really the role to do that. Do it as a politician instead.

MONTGOMERY: Juan, kids getting so much trouble for plagiarizing.

PAVLICH: You fail.

MONTGOMERY: And in college you have to digitally turn in all of your papers that compare every paper to every other paper to make sure that you are not lifting passages. But he didn't just live to passage or two, that was - that was the whole. That was a massive cut and paste job.

WILLIAMS: Right. So principals are role models, I don't think there is any question for a lot of the people - or young people in their schools, and so they have to live up to a higher standard. And his standard - and even the excuse Kennedy, was just lame.

MONTGOMERY: Format.

WILLIAMS: Oh, My Gosh, format. He was word-for-word as you can see in that, right, so I think, that was pretty horrific. And five days? I think that he should be punished in more significant fashion.

MONTGOMERY: Are you saying lock him up, Juan?

WATTERS: Lock him up.

WILLIAMS: No, but I think, maybe he should have to like sit and listen to a Trump rallies. Trump as goes off the cuff.

MONTGOMERY: You know what, he is in West Virginia I'm sure he probably has- -

PAVLICH: --real punish, it will be Hillary Clinton's speech. Graduation that she did the other day--

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You don't like her.

PAVLICH: No, that was torture. Kids these days, they're always fact- checking you in real-time. This is brought to his attention and to the attention of everybody else by a student who was graduating, who was listening and went, "Oh this sounds a lot like Ashton cooker - Kutcher". Google, Google, Google, "Oh, yes it's the same thing". So, look, he's a principal, looks really bad.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, 18-year-olds have good memories--

PAVLICH: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And should remember that moment when she will was 12 like, Ashton Kutcher is so dreamy, and I just love his message and what he has to say. Wait a second, that's too familiar.

GUTFELD: You got - you know, I bet Ashton Kutcher never thought he would ever be plagiarized for a speech. Right that's like copying the test from a court - high school quarterback. It's just something you're not going to do. But he's actually surprisingly intelligent.

I guess, my - I wonder why he did it. I think he probably waited till the last minute to write his speech and he freaked out and realized it was harder than he thought, and so he decided to like, look - he looked around for - he looked. You what he did, he Googled great commencement speeches and then he gotten into that.

Well, you know maybe if I just put him - and next time just quote people. Do like 10 inspirational quotes from Greg Gutfeld's book, the Gutfeld Monologues. It's on paperback.

WILLIAMS: Did he leave out the sexy part?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

GUTFELD: He changed that part, which technically then isn't plagiarism.

WATTERS: How happy would you be as a student for your principal to get in trouble?

GUTFELD: Yes, especially if--

WATTERS: --if you are fat kid and if he suspended you and then he goes down--

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Sweet.

MONTGOMERY: I think that we should do some reporting and find out how the student body actually feels about that this principal, because if he's one of those principals that hides out at McDonald's and gives you a detention slips if you leave campus and go there for lunch. Then you're probably pretty happy. But if he's everyone's best friend and--

GUTFELD: Then you're going to feel bad.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

GUTFELD: I already feel bad.

MONTGOMERY: I don't feel bad at all. I think fantastic. "One More Thing" is up next.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back, time now for a "One More Thing". Gregory?

GUTFELD: Oh, it's time for--

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are Great!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Well, let's check out this animal right here.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

GUTFELD: Yes. That's Jesse Watters new office chair. Now I'm going to tell you a story. We all had to move offices. We all had to get - we all got the same chair, right, which kind of like just a normal chair. But that wasn't good enough for Jesse. So he went to Levitz or Raymour & Flanigan and said, "What kind of chair did executives use in the 1980s? Are there any chairs left over from Wall Street that I could use?"

So they ordered the leather exec 3,000 and that is your chair. It's almost modeled after your chair. Look at the flow - how it goes up like that?

WATTERS: Yes, yes, yes. It's tufted and studded. It's got the Winchester stuffed. It's perfect.

MONTGOMERY: Is it "Animals are Great", because there are so many cows have to die?

GUTFELD: Yes. It's cruel, cruel chair.

WATTERS: It's so comfortable and it swivels and the other one wasn't working for back.

PAVLICH: Are you crying - you're laughing.

WATTERS: That was funny.

GUTFELD: Would you have one more photo before we move on? I think this is my favorite photo.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

GUTFELD: This is me in your chair.

WATTERS: Greg, went in my chair.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Johnny (ph)? I will lock my office next time.

WILLIAMS: All right. Jesse go for it.

WATTERS: I need to return that chair. I don't know where you've been.

GUTFELD: Oh bad place.

WATTERS: OK. Remember this guy - what's his name James Holzhauer. He won - I think it was $2.4 million on a 33 game Jeopardy! streak. Well, he won about 2.4 million and Uncle Sam took half of it.

But here's the breakdown. The feds took about $860,000, California took $280,000 of his winnings. And so like if they hadn't filmed this show in maybe Nevada he would have only been taxed about $860,000. So California kills people, kills success. All game shows should be filmed in low tax states like Nevada. And should I boycott California?

GUTFELD: Yes, I think so.

WATTERS: --boycott for one week.

GUTFELD: Yes. And I congratulate you on your four day boycott of the Dominican Republic.

WATTERS: I still have not gone.

GUTFELD: If you've still not gone.

WATTERS: --Martha not boycotting that.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Take a seat, take a seat. All right. You know how difficult it is to be a first responder? Well, take a look at this video.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

Yes, that big truck that crashed near Bozeman, Montana yesterday had 133 million bees onboard. Some of the first responders from the Hyalite fire department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office had to put on fire gear to avoid being stung before others came in to clean up the mess.

The bees were on their way from California to North Dakota. The crash left the truck leaking diesel fuel, but that's not all. The first responders also had to deal with honey leaking across the highway.

No one was hurt, that's good news. And only 3,000 of the more than a 100 million bees were lost. Isn't that honey of a story?

MONTGOMERY: How did they get them back?

WATTERS: Sticky situation.

WILLIAMS: I would say so. Very good, very good. OK. Kennedy?

MONTGOMERY: All right. Well, the best thing to do during the summer for young people who want to make money is to have a lemonade stand.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

But all across the country these busy bodies and no-goodniks think they're doing everyone a favor by calling the police on poor kids who are budding capitalist, but not in Texas.

Greg Abbott, the Governor there just signed the law that allows kids to have lemonade stand without licenses. Finally, hopefully, this is a trend that will catch on in other states, because it's a great way for kids to hydrate their neighbors and to make a quick buck, so they can buy the stuff they want.

WATTERS: And that would also legalize beer delivery.

WILLIAMS: All right, all right. Katie, you're up.

WATTERS: Not for kids.

PAVLICH: --- but the adults manning the lemonade stand.

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: OK.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

So this morning the Council for Citizens against Government Waste released their 2019 Congressional Pig Book which is all about government waste and fraud and abuse. And this year they brought along a special guest to really drive the point home. A live pig named Faye, the pig. There she as a human pigs. And look how cure their outfit is.

This year they exposed 282 earmarks with the cost of $15.3 billion which is a 4 percent increase from 2018, so more cutting and less spending. But Faye, the pig, looks pretty happy.

WILLIAMS: Boy I tell you.

PAVLICH: They're cute.

MONTGOMERY: So cute.

WILLIAMS: Set your DVRs, never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report," it's up next with Bret Baier.

Hey Bret, how are you?

