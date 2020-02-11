2020 candidates attack each other after Iowa chaos

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5:00 in New York City and New Hampshire, and this is "The Five." President Trump looking to shake up the Democrats ahead of their big primary in New Hampshire. Trump getting ready to hold a rally in Manchester tonight before the 2020 contenders face off in the state tomorrow.

Trump supporter's lining up for hours to see the president, while Democrats are in a state of total dysfunction. They are still fighting over the results in Iowa. And now, they are going after each other. Check out this back and forth between sinking Sleepy Joe and Mayor Pete.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He is a good guy. He is a great mayor. But guess what? He was a mayor. He is a good guy. But the idea of passing a budget as mayor of a town the size of Manchester and managing 900 billion, you think -- this guy is not a Barack Obama.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Well, he is right. I am not. And neither is he. Neither is any of us. And this is not 2008. This is 2020.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. And while candidates continue to tear each other apart, top liberals are warning that the field doesn't have what it takes to beat Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The problem here is the Democratic Party. The idea of a political party is to win elections. That's all it is about. If you don't do that, you have done nothing. It's not to make a point. It's not to start a revolution. It is to win the election. I have the idea of the Democratic Party that I read about and I see on television. And that is a bunch of people on Twitter running around causing trouble.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The other depressing thing about this week was, you know, at his best moment, the Democrats are -- they just look like the gang who can't shoot straight or can't run straight. And if they can't get their act together soon, it's going to be over before it begins.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. Greg, it looks like despair has set in on the Democratic Party. And you know what? You can't argue with them. Carville and Maher are right. I can't believe I just said that.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, you know, the thing is you notice there's a strong sense of sadness in Bill Maher's voice. And I could feel bad for that. I could feel bad for the -- all the smart cool kids like him and Sam Harris. But these people were warned, right? Every day for months on this show, we were saying you are going to be in for a huge let down if you don't start thinking about the future and stop putting all your eggs in the impeachment basket.

Unless you divorce yourself from that emotional fantasy, you're going to end up -- it is like a worse hangover than tequila. Tequila doesn't cause you --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: There is nothing worse than tequila.

GUTFELD: -- months of therapy.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I can't drink it.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I got to tell you. The only reason why they are sad is they keep -- their filter is broken, right? Why do so many smart people, and Bill Maher is smart, and Sam Harris is smart. They keep stepping on the same rake and it's the same rake we keep saying don't step on it. So you step on it with obstruction. You step on it with collusion. You step on it with Kavanaugh.

You step on it with -- and we keep saying, you have got to change your filter. The big point that I find that -- I think the fact that you are sad is a selfish commentary because the country is doing really great.

WATTERS: Oh, that is a good point.

GUTFELD: You're really, really great. But I feel sad. And it's, like, almost like your sadness, your emotional pain caused by Trump's personality is more valuable than a stronger, safer country. And I would much rather -- I would much rather be happier with a less competent, more warlike president because, you know, that makes me feel good.

So there is an underlying selfishness behind these intellectuals that makes me want to laugh and watch them drown in their tears. And that is a joke. Drown in their tears.

WATTERS: Juan, Greg's analogy, how does the rake taste? We warned you.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I don't know why --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think you guys must know the taste of that dirt in the rake's teeth, because gee, I think half the country still wants this guy out of here. And I'm sitting in a state --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- in New Hampshire. I'm just sitting in the state of New Hampshire where I saw today was, like, plus 60 percent of the Democrats in the state say they would rather have the state hit by a meteor then see Trump re-elected.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Isn't that an emotional point?

WILLIAMS: Oh, wait a second.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, I see. Look, I think you guys -- I am so curious to see how you react to all of this. Because, in fact, the reality is that the nominating process is always a messy process, and it is always like a roller coaster. And sometimes the roller coaster goes off the tracks. And sometimes you think Jeb Bush is going to be the nominee and then it is Donald Trump.

And then Trump is on tape saying awful things about grabbing women. And you think it is gone again. And look how it worked out for the Republicans. You got a Republican president. So we don't know where this is going. But once there is a nominee, I think the dynamic shifts. And you stop talking about that dysfunction. You start talking about Democrats coalescing behind a candidate. And at that point, then you start to see why Trump has never, never hit --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I would agree with you, Juan, in a normal cycle. But I don't see the Democrats, Dana, coalescing behind anybody in this field who they nominate. Have you gone to a few diners and heard a similar opinion?

PERINO: Well, I would tell you that the mood here definitely feels like -- there is some excitement, especially the Bernie Sanders rallies. Like, those people are in love. They follow him. They believe in him. He doesn't talk down to them. It is not condescending. He has always been who he is. Do I see the entire Democratic Party getting behind him to try to oust Donald Trump?

I have to tell you today I find that very hard to imagine. But, you know, if he became the nominee, maybe we would see something different. The other dynamic that is happening here is that President Trump is coming tonight. He's going to have his rally here in Manchester. And the beat was the sight of his last rally before the election here in the primary in New Hampshire, where he ran away with it.

And I think he has a special affinity for New Hampshire, because that was kind of the first contest that said, OK, he could actually win this thing. He could be on to the White House. And so he will be coming back tonight. And it will be packed. People have been staying up overnight. There are people coming from different states in order to be here.

So the -- he -- whatever he has done here, he has locked in his support. And I think that anyone who was independent in 2016 that voted per President Trump has probably switched their registration to Republican to vote for him this time. And he only lost this state by .4 percent in 2016. And I think that they think that they will be able to win that in 2020. I didn't say I think they think -- they think they can. I think they will.

WATTERS: Yeah, I think they will, too. Katie, do you agree?

KATIE PAVLICH, GUEST CO-HOST: I think that President Trump may win New Hampshire. But going back to the chaos in the Democratic Party, I want to say that I agree with Juan in the sense that we do have a very long way to go here. But when it comes to momentum, momentum doesn't just apply to individual candidates. It applies to the party as a whole.

When you have the Iowa caucus vote still being in disarray, they still can't figure out whether all the data and information was in the voting system. There is now this cloud over the entire primary process from the beginning about whether the person who may end up winning actually won it fairly. And that is certainly something that the Bernie camp will be thinking about when they go into this if he doesn't get the nomination.

And whether they are going to then support the nominee against President Trump, but that Trump campaign has been on the ground all over the place, not just in New Hampshire, Vice president Mike Pence has been in New Hampshire today with Ivanka Trump at diners, meeting and shaking hands. And Democrats have had a very hard time catching up, not just on the ground but on issues.

And they are running out of things to run against the president on. In New Hampshire, he ran on dealing with the opioid crisis and he has delivered on that. And I completely with Dana that people will see that issue. See what he has done and decide to change their registration and vote for him.

WATTERS: Greg, when was the last time you were at a diner?

GUTFELD: I actually frequent many diners. Are there other places beside diners? Aren't there restaurants?

WATTERS: No, just diners.

GUTFELD: Just diners?

WATTERS: Just diners all over New Hampshire.

GUTFELD: I think we need more man on the street interviews, Jesse. Go out there and see --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, wait, Jesse, Jesse. Chris Wallace and I and Chris's wife went to the Red Arrow Diner today. And they have plaques on the chairs where Al Gore, Obama, even Mayor Pete sat.

PERINO: What about you?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You have to get up here. I am saying we need a plaque for Jesse Watters right in the snow. You might have to wait in line outside until I let you in.

WATTERS: All right. I will check the temperature and I'll be right up. All right, next up, all but one 2020 Democrat fully embracing the party's socialist push. We will show you that next.

GUTFELD: Diners.

GUTFELD: You remember Friday night's Democratic debate? Yeah, me neither, the high point, this question.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is anyone else on the stage concerned about having a Democratic socialist at the top the Democratic ticket?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am not.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator Klobuchar?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: See that? Amy Klobuchar was the only one who raised her hand. We don't count Bernie, which says something good about her and something frightening about the rest. She thinks for herself as the rest cower before the fringe. The sad thing about this crop, you're grateful for even a grain of common sense. Apparently voicing disgust of an ideological menace that helped kill millions is now an act of blasphemy, anyway, what a mess.

Mayor Pete is a thesaurus without specifics. Liz Warren is an evasive phoney. Joe sounded like the guy at the bar after he got fired, talking loudly about all the stuff that he did better than everyone else. It's also kind of bad when Dems say they would not kill a terrorist. Who are they worried about passing off, other terrorists?

Oddly, they seem more spiteful of companies which are just people. But lacking economic skills, Democrats think companies are sinister engines run by the Monopoly Guy in a top hat. They plead for unanimously while slamming folks who were once examples of American opportunity as the economy rolls on with more jobs, wages, and satisfaction.

They accuse half the country of exploiting the other half. So now, a reasonable Democrat becomes the fringe as others parrot the line that America is racist through and through, which leads to divisive factions and punitive actions. They deny real progress with race which puts future progress in jeopardy. How do you measure change when you reject its existence?

Amy is at least rooted in some reality, which means she is toast. You, Jesse, had an interesting perception about Amy. We both think that she might be the surprise.

WATTERS: Yes. I think she will do well tomorrow. And she could beat Sleepy Joe. She is right at his heels right now. So, you know, she could really put the nail in the coffin for Joe. I think she is the only one that really shows like she wants it. I mean, you have to take this nomination. Barack Obama took it from Hillary.

Trump took it from Jeb. They are serving up these questions about socialism on a silver platter. And everyone's just looking around at their shoes. These guys really have to want it. But I do get the sense that socialism now in the Democratic Party is too big to beat. They are not going to be able to put it in a corner anymore and pretend it doesn't exist and pay it lip service.

They are going to have to make peace with Bernie with the socialist faction at the convention. Because there is a good chance he could wind up with the most delegates at that convention. And they only have themselves to blame with socialism. They have radicalized themselves on Twitter. They've abandoned the middle-class workers in this country.

And a lot of the Democratic elites went hard in with the lobbyists, went hard in with Wall Street, and they just didn't deliver the goods for average working class American people. At this point, if you have Bernie, though, a socialist at the top of the ticket who wants the Boston bomber to vote from prison, who wants open borders, who wants a dismantled Wall Street, who wants to revolutionize the capitalist system and do away with the internal combustion engine.

You -- when you face off against Trump with someone like that are facing a 40-state landslide. And that's what they are going to have to reckon with.

GUTFELD: Hey, Dana, I want to play you some sound on tape of Chris Matthews. Would you like to hear it?

PERINO: Please.

GUTFELD: All right. Let s roll that for Dana.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've seen what socialism is like. I don't like it, OK? It's not only not free, it doesn't freaking work. It just doesn't work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes. But the thing is -- here's the deal. Didn't he play some role in this? He is like a guy who ate a large cake everyday for 30 years and then woke up and realized they need a crane to get him out of bed.

PERINO: Well, I think he is sounding the alarm because he does remember what it was like. And he remembers watching Ronald Reagan who stayed against socialism and how that built a generation of people that were very pro-capitalist and pro-America. And I think that he realized is that those people in America still exist.

Bernie Sanders is right that no matter who the nominee is, though, they are going to have to reckon with this issue. They will probably be labelled as a socialist, maybe not directly by President Trump. But that will be the message from the supporters. And they're going to have to figure out a way to deal with it. And I think this also falls along generational lines.

These polls that came out today show that Bernie Sanders has got a really good grip on the youth, like the younger people, and somebody like a Biden has the older people, because I think that this socialism issue is not just about temperament. I think it's also about the issues.

GUTFELD: Biden does have a good grip on younger people, but not the way he should. Katie, what are your thoughts on this -- do you think this is overblown?

PAVLICH: No, I don't. I think that people severely underestimate the socialism message that is based on lies. I have a t-shirt that says socialism, communism killed 100,000 million people and all got was this lousy t-shirt. Young people, when you ask them what socialism, they can't actually define it. And by the Democrats not standing up and saying, yes, I have a problem with it on the stage.

It proves that there are no moderates running in the Democratic Party, and they deserve the label of being socialist. And Bernie Sanders, you know, the question on MSNBC after Chris Matthews said that was, well, is he like a Denmark socialist or is he like a Cuban communist? If you go back and listen to Bernie Sanders' own words about Cuban communism, he was excited about Fidel Castro who was responsible for the murder of the hundreds of thousands of people.

He said that redlines in Nicaragua were a good example of how the economy works. So when we are talking about policy here, these are just differences in minor policy. These are about two completely different structures for the future of the country. And it should not be underestimated, considering how many young people are falling for the messaging on it.

GUTFELD: Hey, Juan, I have a theory about Amy Klobuchar. I think she might be Trump's toughest challenge. Because if candidates were like a mountain that you have to climb, it's hard to find the nooks and crannies on Klobuchar that you can call Ms. Warren Pocahontas. You can call Biden old and frail, and Bernie socialist, but what do you call her, nothing.

WILLIAMS: I'm sure he will come up with something. He's pretty good at nicknames and bullying people. You know, I just watch you guys, and I think, wait a minute. These guys are so pro-Bernie, but now they're going anti-Bernie. And I'm thinking they must see Bernie as really coming on, right? But let me just say with regard to Bernie and this communism, which the president said he is a communist.

PERINO: Well, he is.

WILLIAMS: The socialist thing is just wacky. I mean, look. He is not for having the government control the means of production in this country.

PERINO: But he is actually.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Hang on. What Bernie is talking about, and by the way, most Democrats support, is the idea that you need a stronger social safety net in this country to deal with healthcare, to deal with the high cost --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That is not a safety net, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Hold on. Let me finish. The deal with the high cost of education, especially college education debt that is such a problem for young people. And not only that, you have so many issues that already -- we are so called socialist on. If you want to go at social security, I know the president said to his big rich friends over in Davos.

Yeah, well, you know, we have to look at Medicare. That is socialism. But that's because we are caring American people.

PAVLICH: And they're all going broke, Juan. All of the programs are going broke, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You guys just go on and on. You won't let me talk.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: This not is socialism. This is America caring about its people, and that's what you are seeing from not only --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- from Democrats who support that idea.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: The bread lines aren't compassionate.

WILLIAMS: It is not bread lines. This is fair wages. Instead of giving tax cuts to the rich, which is a socialism of a different kind. It is not my kind.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Coming up next, Joe Biden caught in another bizarre campaign moment as his polling tanks.

PERINO: Tomorrow's New Hampshire primary could be a make or break moment for Joe Biden's campaign. So after a fourth-place finish in Iowa, Biden getting more bad news out of the granite state, the former VP is tied with Elizabeth Warren for fourth place. It comes as Biden is getting attention for another exchange he had with a voter. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: It is a good question. Number one, Iowa is a Democratic caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus? No, you haven't. You're a lying dog face pony soldier. You said you were. But now you have got to be honest. I'm going to be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So that was kind of strange. And now, the mainstream media is starting to write Biden off. Here are just some of the headlines. Joe Biden is running out of gas, Joe Biden on the ropes. Democratic establishment eyes Bloomberg as Biden falters. So he is having a little bit of a moment here. Just to add a little bit of fun here, Greg.

I pulled a little sound from Tom Shillue, who is, of course, on the G.G. Show. Maybe you could set it up for what you had him do.

GUTFELD: What did I have him do? I have him pretended that he is Joe Biden.

PERINO: Making insults. OK, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look, you fly a corvette directly into the sun. You're going to end up in 1983. Everyone knows that. I am serious. I have got a speeding ticket from a Minotaur. That is a half man, half bull, Chicago Bulls.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I love it. It is so cute.

GUTFELD: You know what -- what Tom is doing is that he kind of understands that Biden is kind of confrontational with people, right? He is like, whenever he is talk -- he said what are you doing, man? It is always that way, where Trump is more confrontational with things, like the media as a whole, and politics as a whole. Biden gets kind of individualistic in the people he goes to.

The phrase that he used in that case was from John Wayne, which is a fine thing if you get the reference. But you want to keep your references within the last half-century. Because -- and the bottom line is if Jesse had made that reference to Katie or you on this show, every media vlog, they would not care if it was from John Wayne.

PAVLICH: We are not allowed to quote John Wayne anymore.

GUTFELD: Why not?

PERINO: Well, I wanted to play some sound for Jesse Watters here. This is Biden talking about how he is winning nationally. OK, if we can play that for him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I am still winning nationally. And you guys keep forgetting that part, OK, number one. Number two, the fact is that the first two states are important. But they don't make -- they don't determine the outcome. Number three, we have not had a debate yet. We have a minute and fifteen second assertions. You call these debates?

I have been in debates. I debated Paul Ryan. I debated that woman from Alaska who could see Russia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Oh, that woman from Alaska.

GUTFELD: He never said that.

PERINO: Saturday Night Live said it.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Hell of a crowd he had in that classroom. I mean, wow. That was like where you go when you get in trouble after school and you're the only one sitting in an empty classroom. He doesn't even sell that he's in first place nationally. I mean, he's hunched over, looks like he's about to collapse. And it's not true anymore.

I think it was Quinnipiac that just came out, Bernie has now surged ahead of him, and he's in first place nationally. Biden is now trapped in a negative news cycle that he created. If any other candidate called some random woman a dog-faced pony soldier. You'd say this guy is folksy. He's got color. He's the kind of guy you want to have a beer with.

But the fact that Biden you know, was massaging people and saying things about record players and stock tape and all this crazy and Korean pop. I mean, this just comes on a long line of negative headlines for him. So when he said something like this, you just roll your eyes and that's the problem. Can he have a comeback? We'll see the media wants to write about the Biden question, but he might not have been far enough to have one.

PERINO: That's a great question. I don't know. I don't think -- I don't know if the media is looking to write that one. I think that they're looking to try to find a way to get to yes with Mayor Pete. But let me ask Juan about Biden. Do you think that if he comes in fourth or fifth in New Hampshire, that that's OK?

WILLIAMS: Yes. But it'd be better if he came in third. Obviously, he's really struggling at the moment. I mean, he needs to shift some kind of media strategy. He's got to get out there. He's -- you know, no off the record, no gaggles. I think he's got to get himself in front of a T.V. camera in front of reporters. I think he's got to be far more aggressive about that.

And by the way, this thing with this John Wayne reference, it was a total joke. But I see you guys want to take it seriously and demean the man.

WATTERS: No, I think it's funny.

WILLIAMS: And if you want to talk about people saying horrible things in this political era, I would point to Donald Trump saying horrible crazy things.

WATTERS: I'm not demeaning him. I think it's funny.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: This was -- this was meant in a totally humorous sense. And the young woman, by the way, she said she was lying to Joe Biden. She had not attended a caucus.

GUTFELD: Blame the woman, Juan. Blame the woman.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm just telling -- that's not blaming, that's telling you the truth.

PAVLICH: I actually have a response to that point. So Dana, we hear a whole lot about suburban women and how they may like President Trump's policies, but they don't necessarily like his attitude and his behavior and some of the things that he says. Well, if Joe Biden is trying to differentiate himself, why would he continue to go to town halls in these local places he's trying to win to gain momentum and then insult people that way.

So I don't know if he's trying to be a tough guy, he's trying to be like President Trump, he's trying to be like himself, where he's been for three decades. Joe Biden has kind of gotten away with Joe being Joe and he's a nice guy. But when you get down to the things that he's actually said and continues to say, he doesn't seem like he's very nice guy. And he's going to need more than that to beat Trump.

PERINO: All right, we'll move on now. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, we just mention him, he's raising some eyebrows with his stance on drug legalization. That 2020 debate up next.

WILLIAMS: Surging Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg has been on our role since his strong performance in Iowa. But now he's getting some attention over his stance on drug legalization. Here's Mayor Pete renewing his call to decriminalize all drug possession.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think the main thing we need to focus on is where you have distribution and the kind of harm that's done there where yes, of course, it's important that it remain illegal but --

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: But you would decriminalize it so it wouldn't be illegal.

BUTTIGIEG: Possession should not be dealt with through incarceration. And - -

WALLACE: But your view would say that possession of heroin is not illegal.

BUTTIGIEG: Is not going to be dealt with through incarceration.

WALLACE: But your Web site says decriminalize. It would not be illegal.

BUTTIGIEG: Yes. Or it could be a misdemeanor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So today I went out to Plymouth state here in New Hampshire to see the mayor and he had a crowd of about 250 people. And when he asked the question, how many of you have dealt with or have someone in your family, someone you know, dealing with drugs, and mental health issues, the whole crowd raised his hands. It was really a startling moment. And you can see why he says that 40 years of this drug war haven't succeeded. So Dana, how does this play politically?

PERINO: Well, I think before you can understand how it would play politically, I think he -- I don't know if he's thoroughly thought through this policy issue, which is what Chris Wallace was exposing, and it is a complex one. And I'm not saying I have the answers to it, I don't know.

But it again, I think it goes back to that generational issue where you're talking about with socialism. So like older people who grew up with war on drugs and see -- if their loved ones have died of drugs, they think this is bad. We should not have them at all. And if it's bad, that means it should be illegal.

Whereas the new generation is said, no, we should make them legal so that we don't have criminal -- people being criminalized and penalized unnecessarily. And that -- I just don't think -- I think the jury is still out on it. I don't know how it plays politically.

WILLIAMS: All right. Katie, I think there's an important distinction to be made. I think it's like 90 percent of Americans at this point, think that a doctor should be able to write a prescription for people who want to use marijuana. And there's a high percentage say, even for recreational use. But he's talking about things like meth, and heroin, and that strikes me differently. How does this strike you?

PAVLICH: Well, there's -- there has been legalization of marijuana in a number of places. Colorado was one of them. And a lot of people who voted to push that through now come back and say they regret doing so because of the societal impacts that it had.

So, you know, as Dana said, we don't have a whole lot of information, but I can imagine the effects would be the same. And we're talking about an entire structural issue here. What is -- you know, if you do A, legalized things like heroin and crack cocaine or whatever else he wants to legalize, are there then going to be more victims of crime as a result of these people not being in jail?

I mean, these are big questions, and also, structurally, the federal government has a lot of agencies dedicated to the drug war. So the DEA would have to be eliminated, you'd have lots of parts of ICE and Border Patrol that would no longer be functioning in that capacity. So it's a very big issue.

I'm open to lots of arguments about how legalizing marijuana in the United States or other drugs that actually help decrease the violence in places like Chicago and Mexico. But it's not just a talking point answer. And I don't think that Mayor Pete did a very good job of explaining more thoroughly how he would handle the consequences because it would not be a seamless transition.

WILLIAMS: That's a good point. I mean, there would be unintended public health consequences. Greg, you know, I was thinking when I was listening to him, maybe he's making play for you for the libertarian vote.

GUTFELD: Well, I think so. I mean, the facts are this. It's illegal opiates that are killing people, not legal opiates. My belief and it's always been this which is why I agree with him about all drugs is that legality creates feasible delivery systems.

If you look at a bought -- a pack of cigarettes, right? You have 20 cigarettes, each one gives you a mild narcotic kick. I'm not saying it's safe. We know it's deadly. However, if you ban a pack of cigarettes, the delivery system immediately changes. It becomes more potent and damaging because you're leaving it to street vendors to deal with that illegal thing.

So when you compare legal opiates, prescriptions to fentanyl on the street, you can see the differences. People live completely normal lives on opiates, others die on the street when they get their fentanyl mixed also with their Xanax. So modulating delivery systems solve the biggest problem which renders the pleasure you get manageable chunks.

So my opiate of choice when I get home from work is no different than your martini of choice. If you have five martinis that's not on society, that is on you. However, the point is, you have to plan for this kind of decision because there are intended and unintended consequences. Will homelessness increase? Will overdoses spike? Will the workforce suffer?

That's where I see the problem is where the workforce might suffer. But you can't say that this will cause any worse of a problem than the drug war, because the drug war creates these unmanageable delivery systems that kill people. And when you don't prepare for the consequences, you end up with De Blasio and bail reform which is caused dramatic spikes in crimes in New York City because he didn't think about what might happen.

WILLIAMS: Well, this is so -- this is a really interesting conversation. I think we're right in saying the mayor didn't really explain all this, so I want Jesse, in fact, I think as he now tries to make inroads with the black community -- and you saw the debate on Friday, he was scored on the idea that there was an increase in arrest among blacks in South Bend for marijuana possession.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And he came back so well, but generally all this kind of stuff. But remember that the war on drug has had a disproportionate impact on minority and poor people in terms of incarceration. Maybe that's the play he's making.

WATTERS: Maybe he's pandering. I respectfully disagree with Mayor Greg over here. I don't think he'd thought this out. As Dana said, he's not ready for prime time. If you run a candidate on the left that wants to legalize narcotics possession in the United States of America, Trump will chew him out and spit them out, and it won't even be close.

This is just what the Chinese want. The Chinese would love to decriminalize narcotics possession in this country.

GUTFELD: That's not true.

WATTERS: It makes it much easier for them ---

GUTFELD: They sell us the drugs.

WATTERS: Exactly, they're selling us the drugs and then we don't do anything about it.

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: Listen, Mayor Greg. You had your chance.

GUTFELD: No, they're selling the street drugs one.

WATTERS: And this is the problem. If you decriminalize meth and you decriminalize the possession of heroin --

GUTFELD: So I become (INAUDIBLE)

WATTERS: It will make people feel like they can walk around and do drugs in public without any consequence.

GUTFELD: What's wrong with that?

WATTERS: They can shoot up outside of my apartment and not get a ticket.

GUTFELD: That's not how you take it.

WATTERS: They can smoke it outside of my apartment and not go to jail.

GUTFELD: That's you. That is you.

WATTERS: I want people going to jail. I want people hitting rock bottom.

WILLIAMS: Gentlemen, gentlemen, calm, calm.

WATTERS: I want people go cold turkey and then they can go out and rehab.

GUTFELD: That's not your choice.

WATTERS: Greg doesn't want to live in society with boundaries, I do.

WILLIAMS: Hey, guys, it's 5:00 somewhere. It's 5:00 somewhere. We can have a drink and settle this later. Coming up, Hollywood, A-listers get political at the Oscars. Plus, more highlights from the big night next on THE FIVE.

PAVLICH: Liberal Hollywood once again lecturing America at the Oscars with some truly bizarre rants.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOAQUIN PHOENIX, ACTOR: We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminated a cow. And when she gives birth, we steal her baby. Even though her cries of anguish are mistakable And then we take from milk that's intended for a calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So Karl Marx, Greg, also got a shout out and Brad Pitt made a reference to impeachment and John Bolton in an unfunny way. Your thoughts about the Oscars.

GUTFELD: Well, I've always -- I love Joaquin Phoenix because I know that everything he says comes from a good place. And the second part of that speech, he went off on cancel culture, which I thought was an important thing to say. He probably has friends that have been canceled. I thought Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig were amazing --

WATTERS: Yes, they were funny.

GUTFELD: -- with their medley of songs about costumes, no music back -- behind them, and it was the funniest thing I've ever seen in the Oscars. But, you know, I felt bad for Brad Pitt, because he paid so much money to an agency for that joke, and he thought it really landed. And now for the rest of his life, for that moment, it's going to be about a dumb joke. He should have just enjoyed it.

But you know what? I stopped watching it because my wife said to me, you know, Greg, this isn't for you. And I go, you're right and I left. And she goes, where you going, where are you going, you're going to watch with me. And I go, no, it's not for me. So that's what this does to America. It cleaves -- it cleaves us.

PAVLICH: Poor Brad Pitt. Dana, who do you think is best dressed?

PERINO: Well, we were -- we're here up in New Hampshire so I didn't get to see the Oscars. But the truth is, I never watched the Oscars because I'm always late to see the movies because I don't go to the movie theater. I wait till they can get them on Netflix or whatever. And I think that when it comes to comments about animal rights, or even about politics, I've just never taken much stock in what Hollywood has to say. And I guess last night was no different.

PAVLICH: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think just like, you know, when you hear Brad Pitt make some comments and people on the right don't like it, I guess you should say wait a minute, we also say that what Hollywood says is not relevant. So take it with a grain of salt. It's like when I hear something that Ted Nugent says, I just take it with a grain of salt. I don't think all people on the right think like that.

By the way, why don't they celebrate movies that actually people go to. Because so many people don't go to the movies that they're talking about, you know.

PAVLICH: That's a good question, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I think the Joker is the only movie that was a top 10 movie, that was the only one, and they legitimately didn't deserve to win so -- hats off by the way to Parasite.

PAVLICH: OK, Jesse, final word to you sounding off on the --

WATTERS: I mean, it looked like Zach Galifianakis hearing an impression of Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech. I don't know. I think Joaquin Phoenix is almost too compassionate. You know, when I pour milk into my coffee, I don't think about the cow.

GUTFELD: We know that.

WATTERS: I think about not spilling my milk. I mean, maybe he's got mad cow disease. I don't know.

PAVLICH: OK, "ONE MORE THING" --

PERINO: Katie, I'm sorry if you heard me sneeze there.

WATTERS: God bless you, Dana.

PAVLICH: God bless you. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

PERINO: Thank you. Thank you, America.

WATTERS: Time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, Hollywood lost a major legend Friday night. It was Orson Bean. He died at the young age of 91. Tragically, he was hit by a car in Venice as he was, I believe, walking home. He's been in a ton of movies. You've seen him in so much stuff, TV shows like Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Fernwood 2 Night, Desperate Housewives. He was in being -- the doctor Being John Malkovich. He was in probably one of the more memorable twilight zones. He was blacklisted.

I grew up watching him and countless game shows like password and to tell the truth. But I got to become a friend of his because he was Andrew Breitbart's father in law. And I used to go to when I'd see Andrew and or see Orson, and he was such a wonderful, just a wonderful person.

And I mean, this weekend we've lost him, and Robert Conrad, and Kirk Douglas. I mean, we're losing a lot of interesting people. We got to make sure we're replacing them. I wrote an obituary. It's up there at FoxNews.com and you can find a podcast I did with Orson from a few months ago.

WATTERS: All right, well said, Greg. All right, so on Thursday, I was speaking at the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation in Valdosta Georgia. There I am. A lot of questions about Juan Williams, I got to say. Usually, I get asked about Greg but I got a lot of Juan questions. And Juan, I did do justice. Don't worry about a thing.

WILLIAMS: Way to go, man. Take care of me, Jesse.

WATTERS: Also, on Friday, I was at the father-daughter dance with my daughters Eliana and Sophia. There I am dancing up a storm, only a few toes were stepped on. And they definitely got their dancing skills from their dad.

PAVLICH: That's very nice.

WATTERS: Dana?

WILLIAMS: Oh my gosh.

PERINO: Well, there was a big explosion in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, but it was a kind that they designed and they worked on. It was a steamboat fireworks. They set a world record Saturday Night. Watch. So that was at the Steamboat Springs sort of -- it's called a night extravaganza. It's a festival that they have. They've been trying to do this with a Guinness Book of World Records who was there certifying indeed was the largest one ever. And Tim Borden who heads the team over there in Colorado says, wait till next year. So we'll see what they have in store.

PAVLICH: Pretty neat.

PERINO: I mean, if you didn't know it was fireworks, you might have been scared.

WATTERS: Wait, so they broke the Guinness Book of World Record or they didn't break it?

PERINO: They broke the world record.

WATTERS: Oh, they broke it, OK. Because that would be pretty bad if they called Guinness and they showed up and they didn't break. But that's happened a few times.

PERINO: I don't know. I think I'm running out of brainpower.

WILLIAMS: It's OK. She sneezed a minute ago. Maybe you know -- all right.

WATTERS: All right, Juan.

PERINO: I'll do better tomorrow, I promise.

WILLIAMS: All right, so I'm a big fan of Cosmo Cougar, Brigham Young University's mascot for his famous dance moves. But now Cosmo is blasting off to a whole new level. Take a look at this, folks.

Yes, he launched from behind the three-point line for that slam dunk. Take a look at this in slo-mo. The BYU dunk team threw Cosmo into the air. He traveled 22 feet before throwing down the dunk. That's one high flying cool cougar. Go Cosmo.

PERINO: Yours was way better than mine, Juan.

PAVLICH: At least you sign a waiver for that.

WATTERS: All right, Katie.

PAVLICH: All right, so this past Friday, a funeral service was held for Staff Sergeant Clyde Baldwin, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado. Despite lots of snow, hundreds of people came to honor this veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1970, and recently passed at the age of 91.

He didn't have much family but the family he did have were unable to attend. So a number of veterans groups posted about the funeral. And despite horrible driving conditions and cold weather, people not knowing him personally, hundreds of people came. So it is an amazing way to honor his memory and his service and I think a good vision of America and the way that Americans feel about each other.

PERINO: So special.

WATTERS: Very nice.

PERINO: Thank you to him.

WILLIAMS: Way to go.

WATTERS: All right, will Juan have fun at the Trump rally tonight in New Hampshire? Just trying to stand at trouble.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Hey, I'm going to give bring the hat back for you.

WATTERS: All right, set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Democracy 2020" coverage of the New Hampshire primary is up next with Bret and Martha.

