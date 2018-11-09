12 victims killed when gunman attacks California bar

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Dana Perino -- "The Five."

A mass shooting, this time in Thousand Oaks, California, 12 dead including a police officer, Ron Helus, who gave his life for others. Here are his fellow officers paying respect to their fallen brother on the 101.

GUTFELD: Now, there is no shortage of ideas when it comes to preventing such horror. The problem is the loudest voices only offered two choices. It's either you want more gun control or you want to arm everyone. We need to escape this prison of two ideas. Here's how. One, we need a system that works. We once had a process for dealing with people who had a known mental illness but the process is now paralyzed by fear. People don't want to be pegged as violating someone else's rights. Today, psychiatric hospitals house less than a tenth of the people they did in the 1950's. Yet, our population has doubled. If we can't house them, then at least tag them so they can't get a gun. The shooter terrified his mom. That's what we call a red flag.

Two, we need an industry focused on hardening soft targets. A shooter's body count is limited by the time it takes for a second weapon to arrive. Enhanced security can only reduce that time. Three, finally the media must limit the persuasive power of its coverage. Studies of suicides verify the copy-cat phenomenon. With mass shooting the spotlight is no help. Religious and political terror has an ideology. Criminal homicide has a payoff, it's often revenge or profit. This is the only terror that exists as an end in itself. We can stop it but to do that, we need to open ourselves up to uncomfortable ideas, ones that take us out of our rigid teams.

You know, Dana, when you look -- you see reoccurring red flags in these cases that are just -- kind of infuriating but you know that it is hard to find a needle in a haystack. But when a needle -- when the mother is terrified, when the person has been visited by experts because of psychiatric problems, you got to ask yourself how could this happen.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: And it is -- you know, the synagogue shooting, that shooter was a radicalized anti-Semite, evil person. Was he mentally ill as well? I don't know.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: For this individual, the deputies were called to the house because the mother was worried.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: The deputy say, you know what, I think we should call in, following procedure, the psychiatrist to come in and do an evaluation. They come, they do this evaluation. Do it to the best of their ability. And at the end of it they say our professional opinion is that he's not a harm to himself or to others at this time.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And there's human error that's going to be involved in this and we also have the issue of liberty in this country.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: So how do we figure out how to deal with this? You're exactly right. This is the thorny problem. We don't seem to ever actually get past talking about it being a thorny problem though.

GUTFELD: Yeah. It's the -- Jesse, it is the OK. If people say we need to do something about guns, then people go, no, more gun control. And if you say I think we need more self-defense, you will say you just want to arm everybody with guns. But there is a place somewhere in the middle that could solve this problem.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yeah. Mr. Pollock, remember Meadows --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: -- father down in Parkland, he tweeted -- kind of along the lines that you've been talking about. Don't all of a sudden rush to take everyone's guns away. You have to look at mental health, you have to look at security, and you have to look at soft targets, because California is probably one of the strictest gun control states out there. And the city, third safest city in California, so if this could happen there, this could happen anywhere. And if you think about what Dana was just saying, if you have multiple police contacts at the house, neighbors that were concerned, law enforcement concerned that he was terrorizing his mother, terrorizing himself. Possibly harming himself, one neighbor says. And there is thought of PTSD involved. If you go and send this guy to a mental health professional and the mental health professional then just checks this box, it's similar to what happened again in the Parkland shooter again.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: This guy, you know, he's off the charts insane and they give him a clean bill of health. These mental health professionals, I'm not blaming them, but they have to address the modalities that they're going through when they see is this person a threat? Because they're letting off a lot of people that then go out and shoot people. We have this guy, he was a machine gunner in Afghanistan. I mean, he saw some nasty stuff.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: And he's probably done some nasty stuff. So maybe you get a guy like this, if he's really seen a lot of action, and he's already a loner, we knew that, went through divorce, living with his mom, not a great matrix there. Maybe there's a mandatory mental health evaluation that you have to do at the VA every single year if you have a profile like this. You go in, they check you out, they address your mental capacities, and then maybe they can sign off on something because right now there's too many people slipping through the cracks.

PERINO: I just think there's -- the veteran's community is concerned about tagging people that have PTSD with violence like this, and for good reason, right? Because, one, we don't know if there's an exact length. There could be mental health problems from before. And also, there's already stigma enough if you have PTSD in terms of getting treatment. It's not something we shouldn't talk about --

WATTERS: Maybe you don't take his gun away. Maybe you put him in some sort of program where he can talk about these issues --

PERINO: Yeah.

WATTERS: -- and may be get medicated or anything that could help solve the problem.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, CO-HOST: Can I just point out, though, to your point, Jesse, the gun laws in California are the strictest. And there are laws on the books in California for this man's family and any person's family to deal with this and get a gun or guns out of the hands of someone who is a threat to themselves or other people. There're multiple ways to do that in the state of California. One, if a person is taken into custody, evaluated by mental health professionals, and admitted to accounting mental health facility because that person was found to be a danger to themselves or others, it is generally prohibited from possessing or acquiring firearms for five years in California.

And then, the state of California was the first to introduced gun violence restraining orders four years ago to give a legal path to family members and even law enforcement officers to get a gun out of somebody's hands. And this has been the case with potential suicide or violence to others, but there're mechanisms in place that in this case were not used.

GUTFELD: I had no idea that that was already in place.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Yes. So I just want to pick up on the top of your monologue which was that we get locked in a box in terms of conversation that we have in this country, because I thought that was so important that people either say, oh, no gun control or gun control, right? I just want to also point out, as Dana said, this man had been interviewed by health care professionals and found not to be a threat to himself or others, so it's not the case that there hadn't been attention. And I would also say, I think, it's very important to say that people who have mental illness are not of a greater proclivity to commit gun violence. There's no evidence between gun violence and mental illness in this country.

So, to me, what's important is that we acknowledge we have too many guns in this country, and it makes for a problem not only for gun violence but for suicide, in particular. So I want to say gun violence, I mean, gun violence against others. The other thing that I think is really important is that there are points where we can agree as Americans and I wish we would get to that. It's overwhelming. If you ask Americans about background checks, universal background checks, Americans say yes, including gun owners. NRA members say yes, that's a great idea. Let's do it. Let's have a waiting period for people who get guns.

GUTFELD: Did that stop -- he got this gun legally. I'm sure there was a background check.

WILLIAMS: No. In this case, I'm sure there was. But remember, he was interviewed, as Dana said, by mental health professionals who couldn't -- who didn't have enough evidence in their minds to say put this guy away or deny him access. And that's another thing that if someone is found to be abusive of their spouse or mom in this case --

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: -- they should not be allowed to have a gun.

WILLIAMS: Universal background checks, assault weapons, and it seems to me that you have to have a sense that, again, how many guns can any one person have in a country?

GUTFELD: I don't know how many guns --

PERINO: Well, it only takes one.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Do you want to say something?

MCDOWELL: No. I just wanted to say -- but families in that state and many other states, increasing number including Florida, after the Parkland shooting earlier this year, if you have an individual and your family who has a gun or guns and you -- there's a path legally to get that gun out of their hands, if you think that they're a violent threat.

GUTFELD: Right, OK. And we just have to remember -- every day the dangers that the police endure -- this is what they do for a living. They rush towards the bullet.

PERINO: He saved a lot of other people.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: Sergeant Ron Helus.

GUTFELD: All right, up next, switching gears to the midterms, leftists comedian Chelsea Handler -- is she still a comedian?

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: Attacks white women for not voting for Democrats, details ahead.

WATTERS: The left coming up with a long list of outrageous excuses for why there wasn't a massive blue wave in the midterms. Anti-Trump comedian Chelsea Handler trashing white women for not voting for Democrat candidate Beto O'Rourke in Texas, tweeting, quote, 59 percent of white women voted for Ted Cruz. I don't know what it is going to take for us to be sisters to other women, but we have to do better than this. We need to vote for the best interests of others and stop thinking only about ourselves. And fellow liberal Joy Behar get schooled after complaining about Democrats winning the popular vote but still losing in key senate races.

WATTERS: Can we play that again? That was fun to watch. Listen, Democrats won the House. They should be very excited --

PERINO: The thing is also -- the Democrats, there's a lot for them to be happy about --

WATTERS: Sure.

PERINO: -- and for them to build on. This is their rebuilding year.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: This is my rebuilding year too.

WATTERS: Just like last year.

PERINO: And the thing about Chelsea Handler is that -- it wasn't the white women that were the problem. It was the candidate that was the problem. You cannot run far left progressive in a conservative state and expect to come out victorious. He didn't even try to moderate on any issues. Yes, he won those cities, if you look at Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and many of the suburbs. But the rest of the state -- he didn't even try. I know he visited every county. Honestly, if you look the same thing is happening in Georgia.

WATTERS: Yep.

PERINO: You run a progressive in a state that you're not going to be able to get all the way there. If they would have run a moderate Democrat, they might have beat Ted Cruz. They've proved he was beatable, but he wasn't beatable by this candidate. White women is not the problem. The candidate is the problem and his issue areas.

WATTERS: Candidate quality, Greg. That's what Dana always says.

GUTFELD: All right. First to the popular vote, imagine an NFL quarterback after a loss saying, but I threw more yards. Doesn't work that way. It helps the stats, but it doesn't help in the final score, OK. Now about the women, I think -- number one, Chelsea Handler should not be called a comedian anymore. She's a tragedy. And this is how identity politics implodes. If you don't conform to the group you're in, they kind of like take away your identity card. She's basically saying I am woman, hear me roar, unless you're Republican, then shut up. This is some interesting facts that I've got from the journal of political economy --

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: This is really interesting stuff. Women's voting habits tend to change. Women are way more liberal than men at the start. Marriage cuts the gap in half. When you have kids, the remaining difference disappears, right? Then you're just like your husband. But then, if you get a divorce, the woman actually ends up more liberal than before. Isn't that amazing?

WATTERS: So you're saying women change their mind a lot.

GUTFELD: I think being exposed to different opinions and then having children --

PERINO: Remember life of Julia. Remember when Obama administration --

GUTFELD: Oh, yes.

PERINO: -- the government is going to be there for you when the man won't be.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Oh, that's controversial. Well, I guess we just know that women's vote is up for grabs every single election.

MCDOWELL: In terms of the candidate, didn't these ladies learn anything from Hillary Clinton? When Madeline Albright said there's a special place for women who don't support women. And that no amount of lecturing, and hectoring, and shrieking is going to convince a woman, don't tell us what to do.

PERINO: Well, the other thing was they have liberal women from the northeast in California pouring money into Beto O'Rourke's campaign. You can't import voters there. Like, people in New York and California, they don't get to vote in Texas --

GUTFELD: Or do they.

PERINO: -- unless they move there.

WATTERS: Yeah. And what's he going to do with all that money? Does he get to keep that or --

PERINO: I think they spent a lot of it, but I believe he can roll it into -- if he runs for another federal office.

MCDOWELL: That happen the moment --

WATTERS: Oh, 2020, everybody.

MCDOWELL: Well, that happened the moment that the race was declared. It was Beto and Andrew Gillum. They want him to be his running mate. But in terms of Chelsea Handler, she's tragic. You know what? She'll be more effective right now just screaming into the belly of a porta-john.

WILLIAMS: You're all talking about. I mean, she must have said something --

WILLIAMS: The first thing to say is that -- by the way, gerrymandering does make a difference. Clearly, we talked about how Democrats had to defend more seats in the senate this time around so that they had a higher point to climb to in order to have success. In terms of the congressional races, gerrymandering does make a difference. That's why it's so important in terms of the governor's races --

PERINO: I know. But that's not what she was saying. She said --

WILLIAMS: She got confused and she was wrong, Dana. But I'm just saying, in fact, she's right when she says gerrymandering made a difference --

PERINO: In the house.

WILLIAMS: -- midterm. It sure did. But the second point that I would make is, with regard to white women, you know, white women, actually, did very well by Democrats, especially suburban white women this time around. Democrats wouldn't have won the house without white women.

PERINO: It's true.

WILLIAMS: So -- but here's the thing, I think lots of people are upset about two states in particular, Georgia and Florida, where you had two black candidates running. And I think the fear is there that the white women did not support black candidates and that they were upset about --

PERINO: But also, can I say --

PERINO: Why is it the person? Why can't it be the issues? Like, I can be somebody and say like, OK, so they're for Medicare for all. I'm not for that. So, if I then being racist because I don't want to vote for Medicare -- Medicare for all?

MCDOWELL: Medicare for all in Florida, if any senior paid attention. Medicare for all means Medicare for not. They're all the bills in Washington. Get rid of Medicare as we know --

MCDOWELL: So if they voted on the issue, they wouldn't vote for somebody in favor of Medicare for all.

WILLIAMS: I'm sorry, that's exactly wrong. In fact, guess what, most American support this. So --

MCDOWELL: Because they don't understand it.

WILLIAMS: So most Americans thinks that it's a good idea. Most Americans want more of what people in the past called Obamacare, actually, Affordable Care Act. People want the government involved in preventing them from going bankrupt when there's some catastrophic illness.

WATTERS: I just don't know how much it has to do with race, Juan, because a lot of white women voted for Barack Obama in Florida twice. So I'm not so sure about that. Coming up, a radical left-wing mob targeting our own Tucker Carlson. Plus, Michael Moore says the current crop of Democrats don't stand a chance against Trump in 2020, next on The Five.

WILLIAMS: With the midterms behind us, the spotlight now shifts to 2020. Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore predicts a current group of potential Democratic contenders will not be able to defeat President Trump.

WILLIAMS: And with Democrats said to take control of the house, former speaker Newt Gingrich is warning about what can happen if they only focus on investigating President Trump.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, I think that what Michael Moore is saying, you need someone with a large celebrity quotient. You know how Trump had The Apprentice and all that and the book, so what do you think?

WATTERS: I agree with Michael Moore. I can't believe I'm saying that. But he does have good political instincts. He predicted the rise of Trump. I would not nominate the left-wing senators from the coast. They have no charisma nationally. They have no fund-raising apparatus, no policy chops. And they're not likable people. Donald Trump, what he does with opponents is he makes them look weak. Because he's, number one, hilarious, and number two, he's so outside the box with a sharp tongue and attacks that his opponents get offended very easily. So when land blows they get offended. And they're always getting offended. And that just looks lame and it looks pathetic and it looks weak.

So what they need to do, and I kind of agree with Moore here, they need to nominate someone like Alec Baldwin and here's why. He's handsome, Hollywood guy, and he doesn't care about anything. He will hit Trump back twice as hard and he has the ability to laugh Trump off. What a lot of people don't understand about Trump, you kind of have to blow him off and laugh him off.

PERINO: Yeah.

WATTERS: And if you don't have to get in the dirt, you don't have to get in the dirt. Just laugh him off or hit them right between the eyes again. But he's the only one that's authentic enough to punch back because he actually, literally, does punch back. And I think he could -- you know, he's also a little bit serious. You know, he likes policy and he loves the country. I'm saying Alec for president 2020.

WILLIAMS: So, Dagen --

MCDOWELL: You've just gave them a playbook.

WILLIAMS: This is very interesting -- you know, I never thought about Baldwin is all that handsome, but Jesse assures me.

GUTFELD: Oh, he's gorgeous.

WILLIAMS: He's gorgeous.

MCDOWELL: He's hot -- hot-rod.

WILLIAMS: OK. So what about Joe Biden? Is he a hot-rod?

MCDOWELL: Joe Biden has always -- no, Joe Biden is not hot-rod. But Joe Biden has problems if you talk to anybody -- who are Democratic fund- raisers, with raising money. And that was one of the things -- he was exploring potentially taking on Hillary Clinton for the nomination. He met with some donors and he's just has trouble and -- how many times has he run for the presidency anyway? I mean, how many shots is Joe Biden going to get?

But I can't wait -- what's going to happen is you're going to be what, two, three dozen people on the debate stage all trying to out-left the next one as they're going to push each other so far to the left it's going to make it really hard for whoever wins the Democratic nomination to run against Trump, because it's not going to be Medicare for all, Juan. It's going to be -- health care. We want the government running our hospitals and paying our doctors. And that's not going to fly with the American people.

WILLIAMS: Dana?

PERINO: I think Michael Moore is trying to give them really good advice and they will not take it, all right. So he knows that rust belt part of the country very well. That is key to President Trump reelection strategy. He only won those states by a slim margin, 78,000 votes or whatever, between Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. He's got to re -- he's got to figure out how to do that again or he's got to find Electoral College votes elsewhere. And he's not really expanding his appeal, right? He's got his base and his Republican Party locked down.

So, Michael Moore is saying we've got to find somebody who can appeal to those people in the rust belt. He's not necessarily saying that you need a moderate. I understand what he's saying. He needs somebody beloved. It's like a figure that everybody -- a person everybody knows, a hero to the Democratic Party. But I think he's also saying don't go too far left. And Gingrich is also giving them very good advice. And he's saying take it for me, I screwed up. We screwed up and we did too many investigations and it hurt us going forward.

WILLIAMS: By the way, Biden, what do you thing? I mean, the Democrats, right now, that's their number-one pick.

PERINO: I think -- if I were Biden's people, I would not want to be considered the No. 1 pick right now.

WATTERS: Sounds like Juan likes Biden.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm just telling you, it's clear --

PERINO: You want to be the No. 1 pick in 18 months.

WILLIAMS: It's like, Biden is like 30-something percent. And the next highest is in the low teens.

PERINO: You don't want to be the one at the top. That's when everyone's taking swings at you. You want to be, like, sort of mid right now.

WILLIAMS: What about this, Greg? You heard Michael Moore mention Michelle Obama, Sully Sullenberger. He didn't mention Oprah.

GUTFELD: No.

WILLIAMS: And then Dagen mentioned your favorite, right? But what about Michael Avenatti?

GUTFELD: The litigating lollipop. He's got all fire and fury, but he has no resume; and he will be in jail soon.

You know what Moore was waiting for? The chorus of them to say --

PERINO: "You!"

GUTFELD: -- "you. Please run. Please run, or at least waddle."

PERINO: "You're describing yourself."

GUTFELD: "You're describing yourself." And you know what? He is. The antithesis of Trump really is Michael Moore. Boisterous. I mean, he truly does look a little like Large Marge from "Pee-Wee's."

But he does have the same -- he's a fighter. He knows how -- he knows how to get the base going with his movies.

But just remember, they have -- the Dems will have an advantage with the media, because this next 2020, 2020 is going to be about good versus evil: the battle against evil monster Trump. So whoever they ever get, it's going to be David versus Goliath; it's going to be Gandhi versus Hitler. Whoever they pick, the media is just going to get behind that person; and it's going to be way easy to go up against Trump. Trump's got a lot to --

MCDOWELL: I'm looking forward to watching these Democratic candidates throw shade at each other.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Like, Hillary Clinton accused Bernie Sanders of being a sexist, quietly --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: -- because she talks loudly. And she made that about being a woman. But who's going to call out Elizabeth Warren for letting Harvard Law --

GUTFELD: Right.

MCDOWELL: -- refer to her as the first woman of color?

GUTFELD: Kamala will. Who's going to -- who's going to share the debate questions?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think Republicans did a pretty good job of throwing shade, but guess what? Donald Trump is president.

GUTFELD: He threw the most.

MCDOWELL: He won. Only one.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Chris Christie had the most shade. But Trump threw the most.

WILLIAMS: Oh, stop. You're being mean. You're fat shaming today.

Coming up -- coming up, angry protesters target our very own Tucker Carlson outside of his home. The details up next on "The Five."

MCDOWELL: A radical left-wing mob targeting our own Tucker Carlson. An angry group of criminal Antifa protesters showed up outside his home last night, the crowd chanting threats against him and his family. They vandalized his property. Tucker wasn't home at the time, but his wife was.

When the group started banging on his front door, she hid in the pantry, called 911, thinking that she was about to be a victim of a home invasion. D.C. Police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Dana, there are a lot more details in this. Apparently, there was one protester caught mentioning a pipe bomb among other details, and the front door being broken.

PERINO: Having known, a lot of us -- all of us know Tucker and Susie, who is one of the most wonderful women. To imagine in your mind's eye what it was like for her, how scary that might have been; and to hide in your home and to not know what was happening. And I understand that his brother was there pretty quickly.

These people are such cowards. It is -- it's distressing. And I know that if it was the other way around, that somebody on the left that had a talk show had this happen to them at their House, Tucker Carlson would be the first to defend them and defend them strongly. And hopefully, other people well.

I do want to mention that FOX News, the CEO, Suzanne Scott, and the president, Jay Wallace, put out a statement saying how reprehensible it was. And that "We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view and that recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful and inclusive national conversation." And they say also that "Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans to find common ground." That was their statement today.

MCDOWELL: How do you put a stop to it, though?

GUTFELD: Well, I think it was Kilmeade, because his book got knocked off by -- You know, here's the thing. You can't tell your followers to confront people and get in their faces. I am glad that other talk show hosts actually have come out and said this is bad.

But I do think -- I do think one way to tamp down all of this is for everybody to put politics back in the box where it belongs. We have let -- we are letting people dictate where politics can go. To restaurants, to entertainment, movies, television.

The one thing is I can say that Juan and I can agree: politics is not part of your family. It's not part of this.

But the people in the street that were at Tucker's House, they're never going to listen to us, because they don't have a life. Their life is this. Their life is antagonism. So we can say we've got to tamp this down and be calm, but it's going to fall on deaf ears, sadly.

WILLIAMS: I think a lot of it is a rage. And so people get incited and they decide they're going to take it in their own hands. And so even though we may be having a legitimate argument or debate here on FOX or any cable station, I think there are people who then get over the -- over themselves, you know, overly excited and then become threatening and think it's legitimate to go to someone's House.

Well, how illegitimate. How ineffective. In fact, it has the contrary effect. I think it gives people who support whatever you don't like about what Tucker is saying, it gives them ammunition then to redouble and to feel some moral superiority to you as the protester.

And I think it's so key that other people in our business have rallied to Tucker's side. And remember: not everybody agrees with Tucker.

But here, keep this in mind. Don Lemon, somebody was arrested, an Arkansas man, for dozens of threats against Don Lemon. Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson couldn't be more opposite on issues like diversity and immigration, but what do you see? Now they have something in common, which is common indecency of people threatening you, because you're on television making a statement.

By the way, I get this. I'll tell you, I don't like death threats, and I've seen them from both sides. I don't like it. I don't like being trolled. I don't like being attacked. My books, my writing, I can't stand it.

MCDOWELL: But this --

WILLIAMS: But I just think this is where we have gone as a country. And this moment with Tucker is a moment that we need to seriously absorb and know that this is the time to stop, especially before we get into the 2020 cycle.

WATTERS: Well, Hillary said the resistance would stop being so uncivil once they won the House. I guess these people never got that memo.

There's two things going on here. One, the state of activism in America today. There's no huge civil rights struggle. There's no draft. There's nothing that threatening going on in American society. The economy is humming. So the people that have that resistance in their blood, those people that are born to march the streets, what are they marching for? What are they marching against? They really don't have anything.

GUTFELD: Against a talk show host.

MCDOWELL: Think about it. We love Tucker. Very talented guy. He is a talk show host on cable. He is not the leader of a mass armed resistance that's taking away everybody's rights. So let's just put it in perspective.

The other thing going on here is this. When you're surrounding someone's homes, you've lost the intellectual argument.

Tucker Carlson makes pretty well-thought-out intellectual arguments about immigration, about tearing down monuments, about trade, political correctness. And he does it in a very thoughtful way.

The people that disagree with him can't make that intellectual arguments, so what they do, they're reduced to surrounding his house and chanting. And that is so uncivilized in this country. We don't live in the dark ages where you rush a house with a pitchfork. These people should man up, stop being such infantile --

PERINO: They should be arrested, too.

WATTERS: -- people. And actually, if you disagree with someone, there's avenues and institutions in this country where you could get heard.

MCDOWELL: Dana made the point: you arrest them, you charge them and you throw them in prison, period.

By the way, Kilmeade, he's hosting "Carlson" tonight.

GUTFELD: I know, I know.

MCDOWELL: But Tucker --

GUTFELD: Do you think that was a coincidence?

MCDOWELL: Tucker -- to be clear, to be clear, Tucker had a scheduled evening off.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: He's going to be calling in, so I've been told.

GUTFELD: Excellent.

MCDOWELL: So you must tune in.

Up next, it's "Wild Card Wednesday," on Thursday. Stay with us.

PERINO: Dagen likes the country music. Thank you, Dagen, for dancing there. Welcome back. It's been a busy week, so we move to "Wild Card Wednesday" today, Thursday.

PERINO: There it is.

GUTFELD: Yes, look at that.

PERINO: So we each take a topic and put them in this hat. None of us know the stories each other picked. So I get to pull them out of a hat. I haven't even cheated this time.

GUTFELD: Good for you, Dana.

PERINO: So I don't know what it is. Let's see. Coffee stores implement 16-year-age restriction for buying caffeinated drinks.

WILLIAMS: That was mine.

PERINO: It's yours. Why do you think that's a good idea?

WILLIAMS: I didn't think they -- they didn't impose it. What happened was that they denied a 12-year-old girl a cup of coffee. Her dad then said, "What is it about? Why can't my daughter get --?"

And they said, "We don't serve people under 16."

So to my mind, that was, like, hmm. That's really interesting. In this country -- that, by the way, this took place in England.

PERINO: Yes, of course.

WILLIAMS: And -- but in this country, we say you can't have cigarettes or alcohol.

WATTERS: Well, that's different, Juan. I want kids hopped up on coffee. They do their chores much faster. Seriously.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Cheaper labor.

WATTERS: And they get real wound up and then they go to bed.

GUTFELD: But the first -- then they start having coffee, and then "I'm going to have a cigarette." It's a coffee and cigarette break. They're out in front of the house.

PERINO: Yes, it's all about liberty for coffee.

WATTERS: It's a gateway drug.

GUTFELD: They're out in front of the house for their work -- their lunch break.

MCDOWELL: I can -- just as a warning to teenagers and adults alike that, if you drink too much coffee, you can easily develop a facial twitch.

WATTERS: Really?

MCDOWELL: Which happened to me when I first started working here.

GUTFELD: No way.

MCDOWELL: I was drinking so much coffee. and I was doing this on the air.

GUTFELD: I thought you were flirting with me.

WILLIAMS: But the other thing is, they don't let them have energy drinks.

PERINO: Well, I know.

GUTFELD: Communists.

WILLIAMS: Communists.

PERINO: Well, it is the U.K. There are a lot of rules there. That's why I had to leave.

OK, next one is, woman finds basic engagement ring before boyfriend proposes, and she complained about it online. She called it "basic A.F." And Comfortably Smug (ph) one time had to tell me what "A.F." meant.

She's -- but she's got blowback, because she's complaining. And people online are saying --

GUTFELD: How much was the ring?

WATTERS: I'm going to side with her. That ring -- that ring is just tiny. That's like a chip. You can see it.

GUTFELD: Yes, but -- but maybe that's all he can afford. She shouldn't, like --

WATTERS: Save up, bro.

MCDOWELL: She actually said -- posted online not only the photo. This is my story.

GUTFELD: What a mistake.

MCDOWELL: That "Tell me how to tactfully say no, you need to go get something different."

I'm probably the only person at this table who has actually sold my divorced husband's -- my engagement ring on eBay.

GUTFELD: Wow.

MCDOWELL: So I will say this. This dude is doing it right. The only way to make this ring better is if it's not even diamonds. If it was, like, cubic zirconia. This is the worst investment ever.

GUTFELD: Exactly. Save up for a home.

MCDOWELL: You get -- listen, if you get divorced, guess who gets to keep the ring? The dude doesn't.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: The woman gets to keep it. It's a contractual gift to the woman. You never, ever --

GUTFELD: This is advice.

WILLIAMS: Don't --

MCDOWELL: You know what? Lie and say it's real diamonds. She will never go check. And if she goes and checks, then don't even marry her.

WATTERS: Wow.

WILLIAMS: I think what happened to you in the selling is likely to happen to this couple. Because if she's checking and complaining at this point, this ain't going nowhere.

WATTERS: That's right.

PERINO: Let me go to another one. College students save space to destress from midterm election results. Come on, kids. The university noted the transition of power and the rapid speed of change may cause stress and anxiety about the political environment and the future of our nation. This is your point. Is this your story?

GUTFELD: No, it wasn't. But I'll tell you what: I'm on their side on this, in that we are living longer. So like, you know, 50 is the new 40.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: So 18 is the new 8.

WATTERS: I'm changing my position on this. I used to make fun of these millennials for needing these little timeouts. Now I'm thinking if I was in college, and I got, like, a little safe space to chill and have no classes, I'd be like, "Yes, this midterm is stressing me out. I need to skip it." I'm all for it.

MCDOWELL: Well, we have --

WILLIAMS: That was an argument for it? I think that was an argument for your --

WATTERS: Put yourself in their shoes, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, that was an argument --

WATTERS: You're going to do anything you can to get out of class in college.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Jesse -- I can hear Jesse --

WATTERS: If you're a little upset about the midterms, I'll take it.

WILLIAMS: No. Normally, you talk about your mom, but I think your dad, I'm going to speak for your dad right now. "I'm paying for you to go to school, not to have chill-out sessions." All right?

WATTERS: That is true.

PERINO: Yes, and that's -- all right. A 69-year-old dutchman starts a legal bid to become 20 years younger. Greg, why did you choose this?

GUTFELD: Because I predicted this. When you can start changing your gender --

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- or who you see yourself. Rachel Dolezal.

PERINO: I could change my height.

GUTFELD: Changed her race, right? Change your height. You can say -- I can say that there are people who are actually identifying as animals now.

PERINO: Oh, jeez.

GUTFELD: No, you can look it up. And so -- you can't argue with them, because "It's my identity." So he's identifying as a person 20 years younger.

WATTERS: See, that's financially stupid, because you get discounts at movies. You get discounts on public transportation.

GUTFELD: And you don't get --

WATTERS: Take advantage of that.

GUTFELD: And your Social Security is 20 years away now.

PERINO: But he said he wanted to do it to improve his chances with women on dating apps and help with job prospects.

GUTFELD: To lie.

WATTERS: Just lie.

PERINO: And discrimination against older people at the workplace is a problem.

GUTFELD: Oh, you're defending this?

WATTERS: I've noticed I've been discriminated against once I hit 40. It's true. I'm not getting the same opportunities I got in my 30s.

MCDOWELL: But then you -- but then you got the hairpiece and everything.

WATTERS: I told you that in confidence.

PERINO: Jesse, we could send you back out on the road. And we could -- you want those opportunities?

WATTERS: Yes, "Watters' World" gets back out there. Did someone say spring break?

PERINO: Yes, so OK.

And we don't get to talk about it, but mine was about a 7-foot alligator. Do we have time? OK, so the owner of a 7-foot alligator is upset because animal control officers came and took him away. And he said, "No, he's like a dog."

GUTFELD: That's a crock.

WATTERS: Oh, good one!

PERINO: But guess what?

WATTERS: It's a therapy support alligator.

PERINO: But guess what? They also found two boa constrictors and a rabbit. But I'm thinking that the rabbit was --

WATTERS: That was launch.

PERINO: Yes, exactly, for the boa constrictors.

WILLIAMS: Yes, and you know what struck me about that story: the alligator was in a hot tub.

GUTFELD: Oh, God.

WILLIAMS: He must have been having a great time.

GUTFELD: Don't ever do that, trust me.

WATTERS: Was this Florida? In Florida?

PERINO: Kansas City.

GUTFELD: Weekend in Mexico, I'll never forget it.

MCDOWELL: Being a redneck, I can tell you, alligators prefer chickens over rabbits. And the rabbit was in the other room. It wasn't near the animals that would eat it. That's why it's still alive.

PERINO: I mean, just rescue a dog. Great. "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) GUTFELD: Time for "One More Thing." I get to go first. Hooray. Let's do this.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Robot News

GUTFELD: "Greg's Robot News." All right, man. There's some good news and bad news. The National Institute of Industrial Science and Technology has created a humanoid robot that can do construction. So it seems like construction workers are now under threat. This is a constructor who's actually installing drywall by itself.

PERINO: Really moving slow.

GUTFELD: So the negative side to this, Dana.

WATTERS: It takes 20 years to get the house built.

GUTFELD: I know. It takes forever. The down side is it could replace jobs, but the upside: no plumber's crack.

WATTERS: Oh, God.

GUTFELD: All right. Dana.

PERINO: That really is an upside.

GUTFELD: It's an upside, believe me.

PERINO: And I was worried about that.

GUTFELD: I've seen enough of it.

PERINO: So I want to see if anything here will feel like they're unambitious or lazy when I tell you this story.

Thirty-one-year-old Pete Kostelnik just finished his 5,400-mile Ke2Key run. Pete is an ultra-marathon runner. He started his journey on July 31 in Anchor Point on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula. He finishes Monday in Florida's Key West.

He averaged 55 miles a day for 97 days, kept all of his supplies in that stroller there. There's no baby in there.

He says that he hopes his feet would inspire others to chase their dreams, as well. And in 2016, Pete ran 3,067 miles from San Francisco to New York City. So he's running a lot.

GUTFELD: Doesn't he know there's Amtrak?

WILLIAMS: That would make sense.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So get-well wishes tonight for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 85-year-old fell at the court yesterday. She fractured three ribs. After a night at home, she's been admitted to George Washington Hospital for observation.

You know she's the oldest member of the high court. Her current illness is the latest in a long line. She's been through two bouts of cancer and had a heart stent implanted. Ginsburg keeps going, though. She hasn't missed a day of oral arguments and selected clerks to work with her through 2020.

Of course, political speculation about her health, will Donald Trump have a third nomination to the court? I say let's leave politics aside and just say get well to the Notorious RBG.

MCDOWELL: I'm going to get you a "Keep Planking, RBG" T-shirt, because she's notorious for her yoga workouts. So there you go. That will be your Christmas gift.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: All right. I'm going to do my Juan imitation.

If you thought your commute was bad, check this video out. Here's a wild boar attacking a Japanese man during his morning commute.

The guy was walking to the local train station when all of a sudden, wham! A wild boar takes him out at the knees and then goes after his briefcase. The pig also bit the guy and bored him with his tusks. Southern island of Kyushu Fuku (ph).

It turns out the train station is about half a mile from a mountainous area. Authorities think the boar accidentally ran through the town. The man was hospitalized, needing a total of 13 stitches.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God. It's good.

WATTERS: -- along -- on his left thigh.

WILLIAMS: I think your imitation of me is better than the story.

WATTERS: This story is not boar-ing.

WILLIAMS: That's good.

WATTERS: You like that?

WILLIAMS: I like that. I can't get over it.

GUTFELD: That's probably your best "One More Thing" ever.

WILLIAMS: That was great.

PERINO: Please keep that for the Christmas show.

GUTFELD: Dana.

MCDOWELL: Thank you for teeing up my "One More Thing." Christmas sweaters, Miller Lite. It's a perfect combination. They released their ugly sweater for the 2018 holidays.

PERINO: Greg, you need that.

GUTFELD: I do.

MCDOWELL: And then you can also get socks or a hat with a little pom-pom.

PERINO: It's not that ugly.

MCDOWELL: The dress socks are less than --

GUTFELD: No, I've seen worse. I have worse.

PERINO: That one's pretty ugly.

MCDOWELL: But I need a chin strap on the hat to carry my beer.

GUTFELD: This person never wears an ugly Christmas sweater. It's "Special Report" up next, Bret Baier.

Hey, Bret. How's it going.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: I have a couple of them. Thanks, Greg.

