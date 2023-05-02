Your secrets are not so safe with AI chatbots like ChatGPT

Chatbots are the latest new tech that everyone seems to be obsessing over. They are computer programs that use artificial intelligence and natural language processing to simulate human conversations. These conversational assistants can be accessed through various messaging platforms such as ChatGPT, Bing Chat and Bard.

Also called Generative AI, people are learning how powerfully these chatbots can help you with a wide range of tasks, such as answering questions, providing information, scheduling appointments, and even ordering products or services.

However, this does not mean that everything you've been asking your chatbot has been kept private. It turns out that unless you modify a setting on one of the widely used platforms, ChatGPT, your queries, and ChatGPT's responses are being recorded.

Secrets leaked

Samsung just banned the use of chatbots by all its staff at the consumer electronics giant. This puts an end to staff access to ChatGPT, Bard and Bing after sensitive corporate secrets were accidentally leaked by employees on chatbots.

In addition to all your "prompts" and chatbot responses being recorded along with your account login info, the people behind the chatbots can see everything you ask your chatbot, so it's important that you not share personal and sensitive details on these platforms. Here are some things to keep in mind when using a chatbot.

What are the people behind the chatbots doing with my information?

The main reason why these people want your information is simple - it makes them money.

It's a reasonable expectation that ChatGPT, Bing and Bard are all aligned to make money and generate revenue from knowing your personal information. For example, when it comes to asking a chatbot a personal question about your specific interests, that information could be sold to advertisers on various websites like Facebook, Instagram and Google. History tells us where all this is heading. Searches and browsing habits for medical information have historically been sold to advertisers on sites like WebMD.

If they're willing to sell that information about you, then it's safe to assume that other ad-based networks could make money by selling your search history no matter how invasive it could be to your privacy.

Is my search history being recorded?

By default, your search history is recorded with ChatGPT, Bing and Bard. Each site has ways of limiting this feature. With ChatGPT, however, you can ask chats not to be saved, yet it will still keep them for a month before deleting them permanently.

Bing Chat has an option for you to delete your search history, while Bard lets you stop saving your queries and associating them with your Google account.

I highly recommend you turn these features off for greater privacy and security. Here are the steps you can follow to do so with each chatbot.

How to adjust search history on ChatGPT

Tap the three horizontal dots on the bottom left

Tap Settings

In the Data Controls section, select Show

Toggle off Chat History & Training

How to adjust search history on Bing Chat

Click the menu button at the top right of your screen

Click Search History

To clear individual searches, scroll down to the Activity section and click the trash can icon

To clear all searches, go to the box on the right that says Manage or clear your search history and click Clear all

Click Clear all to confirm

How to adjust search history on Bard

Select the Menu button in the top left

Click Bard Activity

Turn off Bard Activity by sliding the toggle to the left

Then, be sure to delete all your Bard activity by clicking on the "Delete" pull-down link

by clicking on the "Delete" pull-down link Select Delete and select All time

What information should I never tell a chatbot?

Remember, any of these AI companies can decide to change their privacy policy at any time or be purchased by another company with different ideas of privacy, so assume that nothing you share with a chatbot is private.

Here are a few things you should never share with a chatbot.

Your name

Your home address

Any banking or credit account numbers

Passwords (do not use a chatbot to help you come up with a password either)

Any other personally identifiable details like your driver's license number, Social Security Number, health insurance, etc.

Final Thoughts

While chatbots are a convenient way to get things done, it's important to remember that the information you share with them can be seen by the people behind them. As such, it's important to limit the amount of personal or sensitive information you share. Never ever share personally identifiable details like your home address, banking or credit account numbers, passwords, or Social Security number with a chatbot. Lastly, adjust your search history settings to protect your privacy.

