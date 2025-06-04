Windowless jets offer digital experience on future flights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the unveiling of Otto Aviation’s Phantom 3500, humans are heading toward a future of windowless jets.

The aircraft is redefining air travel by eliminating traditional windows in favor of a sleek, aerodynamic design, something many engineers are surely happy about.

It’s a radical approach, but it’s one that, on top of improving fuel efficiency and reducing drag, will still offer some of the best views using digital technology.

Why is windowless design such a big deal for aircraft?

Most travelers don't realize that windows are structural weak points in an aircraft. They require extra reinforcement, add weight and disrupt the smooth flow of air over the fuselage (the main body of the plane). This increases drag, a resistance force that makes flight less efficient. By removing windows, the Phantom 3500's surface allows air to flow with minimal turbulence, helping the aircraft achieve what Otto Aviation describes as "full laminar flow characteristics."

This is a major contributor to its impressive aerodynamic performance. The windowless design is not just for aesthetics. Otto Aviation specifically engineered the fuselage to optimize laminar flow, using lightweight materials and smooth surfaces to further reduce drag and fuel consumption.

How Phantom 3500 gives windowless passengers stunning digital views

A common concern with windowless aircraft is claustrophobia. To address this, the Phantom 3500 features high-definition digital screens along the cabin walls and ceiling. These displays stream real-time video from cameras mounted on the aircraft's exterior, offering passengers a panoramic, immersive view of the skies. Otto Aviation refers to this system as Super Natural Vision, a proprietary technology that replaces traditional windows with state-of-the-art digital displays, seamlessly integrating real-time external views for a unique in-flight experience.

The spacious, luminous cabin measures 800 cubic feet with a 6-foot-5-inch ceiling, comfortably accommodating four or more passengers in a luxurious, flexible layout. The cabin can seat up to nine passengers, depending on configuration, and is designed to maximize comfort and functionality. Freed from the constraints of window placement, the interior can be customized for relaxation, productivity or entertainment, ensuring passengers enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

Phantom 3500 sets new standard in jet fuel efficiency and performance

The Phantom 3500 builds on flight tests from Otto’s Celera 500L prototype and Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform. By sustaining laminar flow, the aircraft aims to improve fuel efficiency by 35%. This allows it to maintain high-speed performance while consuming less fuel, making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient aircraft ever developed. It operates in the transonic range (Mach 0.8–1.2), balancing speed and efficiency. It can also reach a cruising altitude of 51,000 feet, significantly higher than most commercial airliners, which typically fly between 30,000 and 40,000 feet.

Thanks to its streamlined fuselage and optimized aerodynamics, the Phantom 3500 burns 50% less fuel than conventional business jets. This reduction in fuel consumption translates to lower operating costs and a significant decrease in carbon emissions. The Phantom 3500’s wings achieve complete laminar flow, allowing for smoother airflow and reduced drag, enabling the aircraft to take off from runways as short as 3,500 feet, nearly doubling the number of accessible airports in the U.S. alone compared to similar-sized jets.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Phantom 3500 gives us a glimpse of where air travel could be headed. With its focus on efficiency and those stunning digital screens offering panoramic views, flying might soon feel more immersive and enjoyable than ever. If this jet lives up to its promise, the window seat could become a thing of the past, and the future of aviation might get a lot greener and faster, too.

