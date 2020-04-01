Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Viral images show completely empty London because of coronavirus pandemic

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Pictures of a completely empty London have gone viral as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the globe.

The pictures, taken by a commuting worker, show a variety of notable attractions in the city completely empty, including the London Eye, Chinatown, Borough Market and the National Gallery, British news agency SWNS reports.

Other pictures show the Baker Street Underground station, which is normally teeming with commuters and tourists, completely empty.

The eerie atmosphere of London during the coronavirus lockdown is captured on camera by a key worker during his daily commute, March 2020. (Credit: SWNS)

The eerie atmosphere of London during the coronavirus lockdown is captured on camera by a key worker during his daily commute, March 2020. (Credit: SWNS)

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE  CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses to stop the coronavirus.

Britain already closed schools, bars and restaurants and urged people to stay home. But, while many people followed the instructions, some did not.

The British capital has never looked so empty as the nation largely observes the government order to stay at home where possible. Some of the famous locations in the historic city are completely devoid of their usual hustle and bustle. (Credit: SWNS)

The British capital has never looked so empty as the nation largely observes the government order to stay at home where possible. Some of the famous locations in the historic city are completely devoid of their usual hustle and bustle. (Credit: SWNS)

(Credit: SWNS)

(Credit: SWNS)

“We will think about this very actively in the next 24 hours. If people can’t make use of parks and playgrounds responsibly, in a way that observes the 2-meter [about 6.5 feet] rule, then, of course, we’re going to have to look at further measures,” Johnson said in a March 22 news conference.

“We need to think about the kinds of measures that we’ve seen elsewhere, other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people’s movements altogether.”

On Wednesday, the Wimbledon tennis tournament was canceled "due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic." The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon has been played since 1877 at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 883,00 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, 29,842 of which are in the U.K. The disease has accounted for at least 44,000 deaths around the world, including 2,352 people in the U.K.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this story.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia