Viral images show completely empty London because of coronavirus pandemic

Pictures of a completely empty London have gone viral as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the globe.

The pictures, taken by a commuting worker, show a variety of notable attractions in the city completely empty, including the London Eye, Chinatown, Borough Market and the National Gallery, British news agency SWNS reports.

Other pictures show the Baker Street Underground station, which is normally teeming with commuters and tourists, completely empty.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses to stop the coronavirus.

Britain already closed schools, bars and restaurants and urged people to stay home. But, while many people followed the instructions, some did not.

“We will think about this very actively in the next 24 hours. If people can’t make use of parks and playgrounds responsibly, in a way that observes the 2-meter [about 6.5 feet] rule, then, of course, we’re going to have to look at further measures,” Johnson said in a March 22 news conference.

“We need to think about the kinds of measures that we’ve seen elsewhere, other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people’s movements altogether.”

On Wednesday, the Wimbledon tennis tournament was canceled "due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic." The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon has been played since 1877 at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 883,00 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, 29,842 of which are in the U.K. The disease has accounted for at least 44,000 deaths around the world, including 2,352 people in the U.K.

