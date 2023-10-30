How to use Smart Compose to write emails faster on Gmail

Do you ever get tired of typing out emails and wish someone could just read your mind and write it for you? If so, you might be interested in a feature from Google called Smart Compose that uses artificial intelligence to help you compose your messages faster and easier.

What is Smart Compose?

Smart Compose is a feature that Google introduced for its Gmail service. It uses a machine learning algorithm to learn various writing styles and predict what you want to write in an email.

As you type, it will make suggestions to help you finish a thought, a sentence or even a paragraph. You can accept the suggestions by pressing the tab key, or ignore them by continuing to type.

To turn Smart Compose on or off

Open Gmail on your computer

Open Settings in the top right corner and tap See all settings

Under "General," scroll down to Smart Compose

Select writing suggestions on or off, depending on your preference

Turn custom suggestions on or off

You can also choose whether you want Smart Compose to personalize suggestions based on your emails, or use the default style. By default, Gmail automatically offers suggestions based on your writing style.

In the top right corner, click Settings and tap See all settings

and tap Under "General," scroll down to Smart Compose personalization

Select Personalization on or Personalization off

What languages does Smart Compose support?

Smart Compose is fluent in several languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese. You can use it to write emails in any of these languages, or switch between them as needed. Smart Compose will automatically detect the language you are using and adjust its suggestions accordingly.

What are the benefits and limitations of Smart Compose?

Smart Compose can save you time and effort by reducing the amount of typing you have to do. It can also help you avoid spelling and grammar errors, and improve your writing style by suggesting more concise and natural phrases.

However, like any other AI tool, Smart Compose is not always perfect. Sometimes it might make inappropriate or inaccurate suggestions, or miss the context and tone of your message. Therefore, you should always review your email before sending it and make sure it reflects your intended meaning and voice.

Kurt's key takeaways

Smart Compose is a handy feature that can make writing emails easier and faster for you. It uses machine learning to learn from your writing style and suggest words and sentences as you type. You can turn it on or off and choose from different languages and personalization options. However, you should also be aware of its limitations and potential errors, and always check your email before hitting send.

What is the biggest frustration you face when writing emails? What do you think would help the most? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

