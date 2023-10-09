How to use the new audio message features in iOS 17

You know how you use your iPhone to chat with your friends or loved ones all the time? Most of us just type text messages back and forth, although typing long messages can get tiring. Sometimes, it feels like my fingers are going to fall off from all that typing.

That’s why I sometimes like using audio messages instead. They are so much easier and faster to send. Plus, they let me express my emotions better than text, and iOS 17 makes sending them a breeze.

iOS 17 was designed to make several features on messages more consolidated and easier to manage, which includes sending audio messages. It also now allows you to pause and then continue recording the same message before sending it. Here's how to do it.

Go to Messages

Then click on a conversation

Tap the plus button at the bottom left

Next to the orange waveform, press audio, and it will begin recording

With iOS 17, you are now able to pause your recording by hitting the square red icon button

And then continue recording the same message by tapping on the '+' icon inside the recording interface. This action will initiate the recording process again. The feature allows you to pause and resume recording an audio message as many times as needed

When you're finished recording, tap the square red icon button. You can then listen to the recording by pressing the play button

Then tap the blue arrow to send the audio message or tap the X on the left to cancel

Tap Keep to save an incoming or outgoing audio message on your iPhone. Otherwise, the recording is deleted from the conversation, on your iPhone only, 2 minutes after you send or listen to it. Those receiving your audio message can play your recording any time after they receive it. To save it, they need to tap Keep within 2 minutes after listening to it.

If you always want to keep audio messages, go to Settings > Messages > Scroll down and tap Expire (below Audio Messages), then tap Never

Are your voice messages secure and private?

Many of you may be wondering if your voice messages are secure and private. Yes, Apple uses end-to-end encryption to protect all media sent through iMessage, including audio messages.

Kurt's key takeaways

Audio messages on your iPhone let you say more in less time, and you don’t have to worry about typos or autocorrect.

iOS 17 makes it very easy and convenient to send them. Just tap the plus button, then the audio button, and start talking. You can listen to your message before sending it or delete it if you change your mind. Also, you can rest assured that your voice messages are safe and secure with Apple’s end-to-end encryption.

