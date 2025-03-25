Tiny electric vehicle takes half a parking space

Toyota just unveiled a new concept that could totally transform how people get around cities, with potential implications for cities worldwide, including those in the U.S.

The FT-Me, a compact electric quadricycle, is designed to tackle the challenges of city living while offering an accessible and eco-friendly transportation solution.

Initially focused on Europe, this innovative vehicle addresses universal urban issues relevant to metropolitan areas, showcasing a blend of sustainability, accessibility and practicality that could inspire similar solutions here in the U.S. and elsewhere.

A compact space saver

The FT-Me is a true space-saver, measuring less than 98.4 inches in length. This tiny footprint allows it to occupy just half a standard parking space or even one-third when parked perpendicularly. Despite its small size, the FT-Me doesn't compromise on functionality. It features a two-seater layout with a removable passenger seat for extra cargo space, 360-degree visibility for easy maneuvering and hand controls for accessibility, making it suitable for wheelchair users. The concept vehicle weighs only 937 pounds.

The Toyota FT-Me is classified as a quadricycle due to its lightweight design and limited power output, which align with European regulatory criteria for such vehicles. Despite its car-like appearance, it is designed for urban mobility with a focus on efficiency and compactness rather than the robust safety features and performance of a traditional car.

Eco-friendly and efficient

Toyota's commitment to sustainability is evident in the FT-Me's design. The concept showcases an all-electric powertrain with a range of at least 62 miles. A solar panel roof can add 12-19 miles of range per day, potentially eliminating the need for daily charging in urban settings. The FT-Me concept uses recycled materials and aims for a 90% reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional urban vehicles.

Accessibility features of the vehicle

One of the most intriguing aspects of the FT-Me concept is its accessibility. It qualifies as a "Voiture Sans Permis" in France, which would allow drivers as young as 14 to operate it without a full license. The concept has a top speed of 28 mph, making it suitable for urban environments.

Market positioning

While Toyota is currently focusing on Europe with this concept, the FT-Me enters a growing market of microelectric vehicles. If developed for production, it would compete with established models like the Citroën Ami, Fiat Topolino and Mobilize Duo (formerly Renault Twizy).

Kurt’s key takeaways

The FT-Me concept is a glimpse into the future of urban mobility, offering a blend of sustainability, accessibility and practicality. Whether or not it makes it to production, Toyota's innovative approach is sure to inspire new ideas in the micromobility sector. Let's hope this tiny electric quadricycle hits the roads soon, bringing a fresh wave of eco-friendly transportation to our cities.

Ready to give up your big car or SUV for a vehicle like the FT-Me? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

