Teens and phone use while driving: Why this deadly habit persists

Phones have become a constant companion for today's teens, offering entertainment, connection and navigation at their fingertips.

But when it comes to driving, this convenience can quickly turn dangerous. Recent research reveals an unsettling reality: Despite widespread awareness of the risks, teens and phone use while driving remains a persistent and deadly problem.

How widespread is teen phone use while driving?

As of 2025, distracted driving remains a major safety concern in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, taking your eyes off the road for just five seconds at 55 mph is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed. In recent years, distracted driving has contributed to over 3,200 deaths and hundreds of thousands of crashes annually in the U.S., averaging nearly 900 incidents every day.

A new study led by Dr. Rebecca Robbins at Brigham and Women's Hospital, part of the Mass General Brigham system, and published in the journal Traffic Injury Prevention, found that teens spend an average of 21% of every car trip looking at their phones. That's roughly one out of every five minutes behind the wheel. Even more alarming, more than a quarter of teens admitted to glancing at their phones for two seconds or longer at a time, long enough to dramatically increase the risk of a crash.

Why do teens and phone use while driving go hand in hand?

You might assume teens are just checking directions, but the data tells a different story:

65% of phone use was for entertainment (music, videos, social media)

of phone use was for entertainment (music, videos, social media) 40% was for texting

was for texting 30% was for navigation

This means that the urge to stay entertained or connected often outweighs safety concerns, even when teens are aware of the risks.

What drives teens' and phone use while driving behavior?

Researchers used the Integrated Model of Behavioral Prediction to investigate what motivates teenagers to use their phones while driving. They found that many teens believe using their phones makes driving more enjoyable or helps them multitask. Social influence also plays a significant role; when friends or family members use their phones while driving, teens are more likely to adopt the same behavior. Additionally, many teens feel confident in their ability to manage both driving and phone use, which leads them to underestimate the real dangers involved.

Tips to reduce teen phone use while driving

Reducing teen phone use behind the wheel requires a combination of practical strategies, open communication and positive role modeling. Here are some effective tips to help keep young drivers focused and safe:

1. Set "Do Not Disturb": Activate "Do Not Disturb" mode before driving to block notifications and reduce temptation.

2. Keep phones out of reach: Store your phone in the glove box or back seat so it's not easily accessible.

3. Talk about risks: Parents and schools should regularly discuss the dangers of distracted driving with teens.

4. Model safe behavior: Adults should avoid using phones while driving to set a positive example.

5. Use monitoring apps: Consider apps that block phone use or track driving habits for added accountability.

6. Know the law: Understand and follow your state's rules on phone use for young drivers.

Kurt's key takeaways

The alarming truth is that teens and phone use while driving isn't just about a lack of awareness; it's about competing motivations, social pressures, and a dangerous sense of confidence. As technology evolves, so must our strategies for keeping young drivers safe.

If you knew that just one glance at your phone could change your life or someone else's forever, would you still take the risk? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

