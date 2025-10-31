A supercomputer chip going to space could change life on Earth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A computer chip so powerful that it fuels today's artificial intelligence is about to leave Earth. NVIDIA's H100 GPU, used to train advanced AI models, will soon travel aboard a Starcloud satellite.

Starcloud, a startup based in Redmond, Washington, wants to see if the world can move data centers into orbit. These centers power nearly everything online, from streaming to AI tools. Shifting them into space could help reduce pollution, save resources and speed up computing for everyone.

Why space data centers matter for the future

Every time you send a message, store a file in the cloud or use AI, large computers on Earth handle the work. These data centers use massive amounts of electricity and water to stay cool. They also release heat, noise and greenhouse gases that affect local communities.

Space offers a different environment. Solar energy is abundant, and cooling happens naturally in the cold vacuum. "The only environmental cost is the launch," said Starcloud CEO Philip Johnston. "After that, we could save ten times the carbon emissions compared with running data centers on Earth."

For a world searching for greener technology, that goal matters.

How the NVIDIA GPU will work in orbit

The Starcloud-1 satellite, about the size of a small refrigerator, will carry NVIDIA's H100 GPU. It is nearly one hundred times more powerful than any chip ever sent into orbit.

Once in space, the GPU will process huge amounts of satellite data. It will study images of Earth to identify wildfires, track crops and monitor weather. Normally, satellites send this data back to Earth for processing, which can cause long delays. Doing the analysis in orbit allows faster results and better decisions on the ground.

The mission will also test Google's Gemma language model in orbit. It will be the first time a large AI model operates in space.

Starcloud plans to build space data centers

Starcloud hopes this is only the beginning. The company plans to build larger data centers in space powered by sunlight and cooled by the natural chill of orbit. Future systems will include the next generation of NVIDIA GPUs called Blackwell, which promise even higher performance.

Starcloud's long-term goal is to create a five-gigawatt orbital data center about 2.5 miles wide (around 13,000 feet across). It could handle massive AI workloads while cutting costs and carbon emissions. As launch prices continue to fall, building data centers beyond Earth could soon become practical.

Johnston believes that by the 2030s, many new data centers will operate in orbit instead of on land.

What this space mission means for you

If this works, the technology that powers your apps, games and AI tools might soon be running in space. This change could make cloud services faster, more efficient and less harmful to the planet.

Space-based data centers could also speed up disaster response, improve weather forecasts and save millions of gallons of water every year. The idea shows that innovation and sustainability can grow together.

Kurt's key takeaways

Sending an NVIDIA GPU into orbit shows how quickly technology is changing. The mission combines curiosity, innovation and a genuine push to make computing cleaner and faster. As space becomes more reachable, the idea of data centers floating above Earth feels less like fiction and more like something that could actually happen. Each of these missions could teach us a little more about how to build a sustainable digital future.

How do you feel about the idea of data centers operating in space? Is it exciting, risky or both? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

