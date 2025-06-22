Expand / Collapse search
Syria

Suicide bomber strikes Syrian church near Damascus during mass

A suicide bomber detonated himself in a church full of congregants during prayers on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria

A suicide bomber in Syria on Sunday detonated himself inside a church filled with people, state television and a war monitor said.

The explosion in Dweil’a in the outskirts of Damascus took place as people were praying inside the Mar Elias Church. Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there were 30 people wounded and killed, but the exact numbers are unclear. Some local media reported that children were among the casualties.

Streetview of explosion damage.

A suicide bomber exploded at the Mar Elias Church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on June 22, 2025. (BAKR ALKASEM/AFP via Getty Images)

The attack was the first of its kind in Syria in years, and comes as Damascus under its de facto Islamist rule is trying to win the support of minorities. As President Ahmad al-Sharaa struggles to exert authority across the country, there have been concerns about the presence of sleeper cells of extremist groups in the war-torn country.

Damage done to a church in Syria.

A suicide bomber attacks a church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on June 22, 2025. (BAKR ALKASEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Security forces and first-responders rushed to the church. An eyewitness said in a video widely circulated online that the attacker came in and started to shoot at the people there before detonating an explosive vest he was wearing.

