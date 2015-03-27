Steve Jobs' widow joins Stanford governing board

The widow of Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs is joining Stanford University's governing board.

The university announced Wednesday that Laurene Powell Jobs will begin a five-year term on the school's board of trustees Oct. 1.

Powell Jobs earned a graduate degree in business from Stanford in 1991. She and Steve Jobs met on campus when she was a student and he had given a talk there.

Now one of the world's richest women, Powell Jobs is the co-founder of an after-school program that prepares disadvantaged high school students for college. She's also the founder of an organization that invests in progressive education and environmental projects.

She already serves on the boards of NewSchools Venture Fund, a nonprofit firm devoted to improving public schools in low-income areas, and Conversational International, which supports sustainable development.