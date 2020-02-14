Space Force is looking for ideas 'in good taste' on what it should call its members

Following its official creation this past December, the Space Force is looking for ideas on what the members of the newest branch of the U.S. military should be called.

"The U.S. Space Force is looking for feedback from U.S. military space professionals on what Space Force members should be called – similar to how the Air Force refers to its members as ‘Airmen’ or the Army refers to its members as ‘Soldiers,’" the Space Force wrote in a statement on its website.

It continued: "Given the significance a name has to the identity and culture of an organization, the Space Force is taking a deliberate approach to ensure Space Force member titles and ranks appropriately convey the nature of the newest Armed Forces branch and the domain in which it operates."

Earlier this month, Lt. Gen. David Thompson, vice commander of the Space Force, said they won't be referred to as "spacemen."

In addition to what it calls its members, the Space Force is also asking for ideas on ranks and names for operational units, the military branch added.

Air Force CAC cardholders can submit their ideas online at the IdeaScale website before Feb. 24. Officials from the Space Force said they will also reach out to the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps space communities to give them a chance to submit ideas as well.

“As we continue to forge the Space Force into a lean, agile and forward-looking 21st Century warfighting branch, we want to provide space professionals the opportunity to influence what the members of our new service will be called,” said Lt. Gen. DT Thompson, U.S. Space Force vice commander, in the statement. “The decisions we make today will shape the Space Force for decades to come, so we want to ensure those who will serve in the Space Force have a say when it comes to important organizational and cultural identity considerations.”

There are several guidelines that must be taken into account: proposals need to be gender-neutral, distinctive and "should emphasize a future-oriented military force," the statement added. Copyrights, trademarks and intellectual property rights can't be violated or infringed upon. Submissions also need to be "in good taste."



In January, President Trump unveiled the logo for the Space Force, which Fox News reported is similar in design to the Air Force Space Command logo, the predecessor to the Space Force.

However, many on social media poked fun at the new logo, including actor George Takei, who played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu on the USS Enterprise on the hit TV show "Star Trek."

"Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this...," Takei tweeted.

As part of its fiscal 2021 budget, the Pentagon has requested $15.4 billion for the Space Force, according to The Hill.

