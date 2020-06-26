Social media alternative Parler doesn’t censor, fact-check posts, CEO says

There’s a new social media app trying to give Facebook and Twitter a run for their money -- without the censorship.

Instead of using fact-checkers or a “third party editorial board,” Parler moderates posts based on FCC guidelines and Supreme Court rulings, Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Friday.

“It’ll feel very similar to Twitter, which I’m sure many people are accustomed to,” Matze said. “However ... we take a really firm stance that we want to be unbiased.”

CONSERVATIVES USE TWITTER TO PUSH ALTERNATIVE PARLER APP AFTER TRUMP TWEET FLAGGED

If someone does post something inaccurate on Parler, Matze said the app would not fact-check it. Instead, other users would be able to comment.

“They can make any claim they’d like, but they’re going to be met with a lot of commenters, a lot of people who are going to disagree with them,” Matze said. “That’s how society works, right? If you make a claim, people are going to come and fact check you organically.”

“You don’t need an editorial board of experts to determine what’s true and what’s not,” he added. “The First Amendment was given to us so that we could all talk about issues, not have a single point of authority to determine what is correct and what’s not.”

WILL TRUMP SWITCH FROM TWITTER TO PARLER?

So far, Matze said Parler has gotten a lot of attention from conservatives -- because “they seem to be the ones that are most affected by Twitter censorship or Facebook censorship” -- but the website is for people from all places on the political spectrum.

“We’re a town square,” Matze said. “That’s how I view us. So everyone’s welcome, any kind of discussion.”

“We want people to actually have conversations again,” he added. “The country’s too partisan right now. And when you go on these sites, it feels like a battleground. And so the idea is that you’re going to get on Parler and have discussions with people.”

AG BARR ON TECH COMPANIES CENSORING VIEWPOINTS: ‘THERE’S SOMETHING VERY DISTURBING ABOUT WHAT’S GOING ON’

But it’s not just conservatives who are getting on Parler, Matze said.

“You’re going to see a lot of people on the other side of the aisle coming over very soon,” he said. “In fact, we’re seeing them in waves now. Not to the extent that they’re high-profile individuals, but you’re seeing a lot of people on the left who are actually curious.”

“They will come in bigger numbers and we’re going to see some bigger names come over, too, when they don’t want to miss out on the conversation,” he added. “They can’t resist.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the app is particularly important for conservatives to have a place where their voices can be heard, Matze said.

“Right now, conservatives need this kind of place, right?” he said. “This is something that they need in an election year, when they’re experiencing censorship or some kind of bias against them, whether it’s perceived or real … People want a place that they can feel like they’re appreciated and their voice matters and they can speak.”

Several Republican lawmakers have already joined the app including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.