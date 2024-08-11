ADT hacked: Is your home security system really secure?

Security company ADT, which provides residential and commercial electronic security, fire protection and other alarm monitoring services, has been hacked. The threat actors obtained limited customer information, including email addresses, phone numbers and postal addresses. The company stated that it has no reason to believe the hackers compromised home security systems or sensitive information. However, this security breach raises serious questions about data security.

What you need to know about the ADT hack

In an SEC filing dated Aug. 3 , ADT confirmed that it suffered "a cybersecurity incident" during which hackers gained access to "certain databases containing ADT customer order information." The company stated that despite taking swift action upon discovering the incident, the hackers managed to steal "limited customer information, including email addresses, phone numbers, and postal addresses."

The security company, which had 6 million customers as of June 2024, offers its products throughout the United States. ADT didn’t specify the number of customers affected by the hack, and the wording in the SEC filing portrays the incident as a very minor one. This is a trend we’ve seen, where companies first downplay the incident and later reveal the exact damage caused.

For example, insurance giant Prudential initially reported that only 36,545 users were affected, but it later revised the breach notice to state that 2.5 million were affected by the February incident.

Is your home security system compromised?

ADT clarified in its SEC filing that it doesn’t believe that customers’ home security systems or other information, such as credit card data or banking information, have been affected. However, the company did not reveal how it reached that conclusion. The disclosure follows a seller on a cybercrime forum claiming that they had obtained more than 30,000 stolen ADT customer records.

We contacted ADT for comment on this article, and a company spokesperson provided the following statement.

"ADT has determined that an unauthorized individual(s) gained access to certain ADT customer information. The company took immediate action; implemented our cybersecurity protocols, increased our alert levels, and began a forensic review of our systems. We can confirm that none of our customers’ home security systems were compromised and no personally sensitive information credit card data, or banking information was accessed.

"Our customers’ privacy and security is our utmost priority, and we have taken several steps to help keep their information safe, including immediately activating rigorous cybersecurity protocols.

"A dedicated support team is standing by at (866) 437-9016 to assist customers and answer any questions."

4 ways to protect yourself and your home in the wake of the ADT hack

The ADT hack is concerning, and if you're a customer, below are some steps you should consider taking to protect your privacy and security.

3) Be wary of mailbox communications: Bad actors may also try to scam you through snail mail. The data leak gives them access to your address. They may impersonate people or brands you know and use themes that require urgent attention, such as missed deliveries, account suspensions and security alerts.

4) Be cautious of phishing attempts: Be vigilant about emails, phone calls or messages from unknown sources asking for personal information. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or providing sensitive details unless you can verify the legitimacy of the request.

Kurt’s key takeaway

Even though ADT says your home security systems are safe, the fact that hackers got their hands on personal info like emails and addresses is a wake-up call. It's a reminder that even companies we trust to protect our homes can be vulnerable to cyberattacks. As we wait for more details, it's important to keep an eye on how ADT handles the situation and stay alert. In today's connected world, trusting our security providers is crucial, but it's clear that we need to stay cautious, too.

How do you feel about the security of your personal information with companies like ADT after learning about this breach? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

