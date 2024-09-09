Selling on the internet? Beware of sneaky tactics scammers use to trick you

Selling stuff online can be tempting. You don't have to go out and hunt for buyers. Instead, you can just post an ad on platforms like eBay or Facebook Marketplace and wait for people to reach out to you. But along with the ease of online selling comes the risk of getting scammed.

One of the popular scams to watch out for is the Google Voice verification scam. This scam preys on unsuspecting sellers by exploiting their trust and the convenience of online communication. Scammers pose as potential buyers and use seemingly innocent requests to gain access to your personal information. Their ultimate goal is to hijack your phone number and use it for fraudulent activities.

Here's how it works: A scammer will send you a text with a Google Voice verification code and ask you to share it with them. If you do, they'll use that code to create a Google Voice number linked to your phone number. Once they've got that, they can use your number for all sorts of shady stuff, like identity theft.

Recently, I received an email from Allen C., a resident of Island Park, New York, explaining how he almost fell prey to the Google Voice scam. Below, I share Allen’s story, discuss the impact of such scams and provide tips on how you can protect yourself.

How scammers prey on innocent online sellers

Allen told me he was trying to sell an item on eBay when he received a message from someone saying they were interested in buying the item. The person asked for his number, saying she was at work and her husband would contact him. Allen gave his contact number, but then she asked him to share a code.

"At first I thought it was legit, but then she told me she needs to confirm I was real, so she sends me this code through Google Voice, it gave me a 6 digit code which I was supposed to send back," Allen told me.

"After thinking about it, I was trying to figure out why she needed to know if I was real, when we didn’t even discuss the item I was selling! I did some checking and she started spelling words wrong, she said she didn’t get the return code, I know she did, she begged me to let her send another one. My research confirmed it was probably a scam."

Allen realized it was a scam just in time, refused to give the scammer his cell number and deleted the message.

What happens when you give the code to scammers

Once you provide scammers with your Google Voice verification code, they can create a Google Voice number that is linked to your phone number. This gives them significant control over a virtual phone number associated with your real one, which poses serious risks.

One of the main dangers is that scammers can intercept verification codes sent by banks and financial institutions. When these institutions send a verification code to authorize a transaction, it may be redirected to the scammer's Google Voice number instead of your phone. This allows the scammer to authorize fraudulent transactions, reset passwords and gain access to your financial accounts, effectively bypassing your security measures.

Additionally, by controlling a number linked to your identity, scammers can engage in identity theft. They may open a new credit card or loan account in your name, impersonate you to access other services that rely on phone verification and exploit your phone number as a recovery option for various accounts.

Furthermore, scammers can use the Google Voice number to conduct additional scams while appearing to have a legitimate U.S.-based number. This tactic helps them hide their true identity and makes it more challenging for authorities to trace their actions.

Ultimately, by gaining control of a number associated with your identity, scammers acquire a powerful tool that undermines common security measures that rely on phone verification. This can lead to financial losses, damage to your credit score and a complicated process of reclaiming your identity and securing your accounts.

How to reclaim your Google Voice number?

If you’ve given a scammer the verification, your linked number has been claimed, and someone else is using that number with another Voice account. If you still own the linked number, you can reclaim it by following these steps:

On your computer, go to voice.google.com .

. Click Settings in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Under Linked numbers , click New linked number , then enter the phone number to link

, click , then enter the phone number to link To verify your number, Google will provide a six-digit code. For a mobile number, click Send Code to review the code in a text message. If it’s a landline, click verify by phone link and then Call .

to review the code in a text message. If it’s a landline, click and then . Enter the code and click Verify, then Claim

4 other ways to protect yourself from such scams

Scammers don’t only use Google Voice to scam you. They have plenty of other tactics, such as making you install malware to steal your data and passwords. Below are some tips to avoid getting scammed.

1) Check the email address: When you’re trying to sell something online, scammers might reach out to you via email and try to get you to click on malicious links. These links may look harmless, but they can give scammers access to your device and important data. Do not click on any links or attachments in the email and do not reply to it. Remember, you don’t need to click any links to sell an item online.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware and potentially access your private information is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2) Avoid the sense of urgency: Many online selling scams create a sense of urgency or panic to trick you. Scammers might tell you that there's a problem with your account, claim that you owe money, suggest that there’s an issue with your listing or even offer you a prize.

They may pressure you to act quickly, asking you to send money, provide personal information or buy gift cards. Don’t let them rush or pressure you. Take a moment to think carefully before you respond. If you’re unsure, consult someone you trust, such as a friend, family member or financial adviser. Remember, legitimate buyers or platforms will never ask you to pay with gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

3) Verify buyer or seller’s identity: If you receive a message or call from someone claiming to be a buyer, a platform representative or an organization related to your online sale, don’t trust them blindly. Scammers may use fake names, phone numbers or email addresses to deceive you. They might also have some information about you, such as your name or listing details, which doesn’t mean they are legitimate. This information could be obtained from public sources or previous scams.

Do not provide any additional personal information, such as your bank details, password or Social Security number. Avoid agreeing to any unusual requests, like sending money, buying gift cards or sharing codes. Instead, verify their identity by contacting the organization or platform directly using a known, official contact method. You can also check the organization’s website for any alerts or warnings about scams.

4) Invest in personal data removal services: Removing yourself from the internet is an important step in protecting your personal information from scammers and cybercriminals. Even if you’re not selling anything online, removing your personal information from the web is crucial. This prevents scammers from obtaining your data to make fraudulent calls or create convincing scams. By limiting your online presence, you reduce the chances of scammers finding and exploiting your personal details. Additionally, deleting yourself from the internet ensures that scammers cannot access your personal information to call you or make you believe they have some of your credentials, making their scams seem legitimate.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

Kurt’s key takeaway

Selling items online can be easy, but it comes with risks, such as the Google Voice scam. If someone asks you for a verification code or personal details during a sale, be extra cautious. Always verify their legitimacy and use official channels for communication. Only use trusted platforms to sell anything online and take steps to protect yourself from identity theft, which can impact your finances for years.

