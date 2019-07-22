Expand / Collapse search
Scary 'Santa' app sends inappropriate message to young girl, family says

By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
Family warns 'Santa' app sent inappropriate message to child

A North Carolina family says when their 8-year-old daughter texted Santa Claus on the 'Santa Call &amp; Text You' app, she got an inappropriate response.

A North Carolina family is sounding the alarm about a creepy "Santa" app that reportedly sent an inappropriate message to their young daughter.

The app, called Santa Call & Text You, features images of the bearded gift-giver and apparently allows users to receive a phone call or text message from Santa Claus.

After Ashley Adams' 8-year-old daughter said "Hi" via the iPhone app, it responded by asking, "What are you wearing?"

The above screen shot is from the Santa Call &amp; Text You app's web site.

"I was just in complete shock," Adams told Fox & Friends on Monday. "It made me sick to my stomach."

The child's father took the phone from the young girl and asked several heated questions, according to the Gaston Gazette.

"I feel like my daughter was violated," Adams added.

The following screen grab is from the Santa Call &amp; Text You app's website.

The family notified the police and contacted Apple, but it's unclear what action the company could take against a third-party app.

Fox News reached out to Apple for comment.

