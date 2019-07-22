Scary 'Santa' app sends inappropriate message to young girl, family says

A North Carolina family is sounding the alarm about a creepy "Santa" app that reportedly sent an inappropriate message to their young daughter.

The app, called Santa Call & Text You, features images of the bearded gift-giver and apparently allows users to receive a phone call or text message from Santa Claus.

After Ashley Adams' 8-year-old daughter said "Hi" via the iPhone app, it responded by asking, "What are you wearing?"

"I was just in complete shock," Adams told Fox & Friends on Monday. "It made me sick to my stomach."

The child's father took the phone from the young girl and asked several heated questions, according to the Gaston Gazette.

"I feel like my daughter was violated," Adams added.

The family notified the police and contacted Apple, but it's unclear what action the company could take against a third-party app.

Fox News reached out to Apple for comment.