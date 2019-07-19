Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Instagram
Published

Instagram will warn about account takedowns, add new appeals process

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Instagram is boosting its content moderation appeals process and adding a new alert that will warn users who violate rules when their account is close to being deleted.

The Facebook-owned app, which has been hit by critics over not doing enough to stem the tide of bullying and misinformation, will display a history of the posts, comments and stories that Instagram has had to remove from their account — as well as why they were removed.

"We will now also remove accounts with a certain number of violations within a window of time," the company wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "Similar to how policies are enforced on Facebook, this change will allow us to enforce our policies more consistently and hold people accountable for what they post on Instagram."

APOLLO 11 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS: SOME OF THE BEST EVENTS

(REUTERS/Thomas White)

An appeals process will also be offered for content that was deleted for violating the tech giant's policies on nudity and pornography, bullying and harassment, hate speech and terrorist content, according to the blog post.

ORLANDO CANCELS AMAZON'S CONTROVERSIAL FACIAL RECOGNITION PILOT PROGRAM

"If content is removed in error, we will restore the post and remove the violation from the account's record," the Mark Zuckerberg-led social network notes.

The company this week expanded a test of hiding likes to a half dozen countries as a way to make the platform healthier and less pressurized.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)