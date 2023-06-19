Say goodbye to Google Pay and hello to Google Wallet for Android devices

Google Wallet was introduced in 2022 as a new and improved version of the previously known Google Pay feature. Now Google Wallet just got a few more great updates, and Android users will have a much easier time keeping all their essentials, like their payment cards, loyalty cards, concert tickets, and more on their phones from here on out.

What is Google Wallet?

Google Wallet was formerly known as Google Pay, and Google Pay was originally known as Android Pay. It's pretty much the same idea as Apple Pay for iPhone users, where you can keep your payment cards on your phone and tap it at checkout to pay for contactless transactions anywhere Google Pay is accepted. Many places support Apple Pay and Google Pay, but not every place you visit may be accepting this as a form of payment just yet. Let's go over what you're getting with this new update.

What are Google Wallet's new features?

Photo, card or pass

One big change with Google Wallet is that you will be able to take a photo of any card or pass with a barcode or QR code and save it to your Google Wallet. This will allow you to add more cards that previously were not supported with Google Wallet, such as a gym membership card. All you have to do to use it is open your Google Wallet, tap the correct card or pass, and the barcode or QR code will appear on the screen. This feature is also already available on many Samsung phones.

Health insurance cards

Another feature that I think will be a big help for you is that Google is working alongside Humana to support health insurance cards with Google Wallet. Health insurance cards will be able to be stored within your Google Wallet and will qualify as a private pass, which means that you can only view it with a PIN or a fingerprint so that others won't be able to access it as easily and steal your health insurance information.

IDs

And another great addition is that some people will now be able to add their IDs, including driver's licenses and student IDs, to their Google Wallet so that they don't have to worry about carrying them around. Having your ID in your Google Wallet just became an acceptable way of proving identification in the state of Maryland, and it will soon be legal in Arizona, Colorado and Georgia as well. Google Wallet is also now allowing people to save their company IDs and badges to their Android phones.

Digital car key

You can also now experience the freedom of a lighter keyring by securely storing your digital car keys in Google Wallet. All you have to do is hold your phone to your car door handle, and voila! It opens. Enjoy the convenience and security of digital car keys on the go.

At the time of publishing, this feature is initially being introduced for select BMW models only. However, digital car keys will soon be available for additional car models in the near future.

Tickets

Carry everything you need to see a show or cheer on your favorite team. Google Wallet will even surface your ticket on the day of the event, so you won't miss the opening act or first quarter. Plus, you'll also be able to save things like train tickets and boarding passes directly from your Messages app as well.

How safe is Google Wallet?

When you tap to pay with Google Wallet, encrypted payment codes are employed to conceal your genuine card number. Your payment information remains confidential and is not disclosed to the merchant, ensuring the safety of your payment details. This extra layer of security also shields your sensitive information from prying eyes.

Kurt's key takeaways

This is a significant upgrade to Android phones, and many of you will be grateful for and use Google Wallet. I wouldn't be surprised if we find ourselves in a cardless world within the next five to 10 years. One thing is for sure we are witnessing a remarkable shift in how we handle transactions and manage our finances. The main things I have concerns over are security and privacy, and as long as these big tech companies like Google address this to stay ahead of the crooks, we should be in good shape.

