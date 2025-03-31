Save loved ones' voicemails with Android

I still remember when my dad passed away; one of the most precious things I had left of him were the voicemails he had left on my phone. Preserving those messages became incredibly important to me, as they were a tangible connection to his voice and love. If you're in a similar situation, or if you just want to keep a sweet message from your kid or a sentimental voice from a loved one, I'm here to guide you through the process on your Android. Here's the process to go through on your iPhone .

Stay protected & informed! Get security alerts & expert tech tips – sign up for Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report now .

How to archive voicemails on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open your voicemail app

Select the message you want to save

you want to save Press Archive at the bottom

at the bottom Confirm your decision by clicking Archive again

That's it. Your message is now safely saved on your device. To find it later:

From the home screen, select Voicemail

Tap Archive at the bottom right

BEST ANTIVIRUS FOR ANDROIDS - CYBERGUY PICKS 2025

Want to share the voicemail? Here's how

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Click the voicemail

Tap the share icon

Choose your desired destination (cloud service, email or messaging app)

ANDROID BANKING TROJAN EVOLVES TO EVADE DETECTION AND STRIKE GLOBALLY

How to record a voicemail from another device and share it

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Voice Recorder app on your Android

on your Android Press record and play the voicemail out loud from another device (computer, laptop or tablet)

the voicemail out loud from another device (computer, laptop or tablet) Once done, name it

Hit save

Tap the three dots (top right)

Select Share

Pick your voicemail file

Then share it via email, cloud storage or Google Drive

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

Store and backup

Once you’ve saved or recorded the voicemails:

Transfer them to your computer or cloud storage (e.g., Google Drive, Dropbox) or your hard drive

Consider creating multiple backups on external drives or USB sticks

or USB sticks Label files clearly with dates or descriptions for easy access later

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

Saving those special voicemails is like preserving a piece of your heart. It's a way to hold onto moments and voices that matter most. So go ahead, take a few minutes to safeguard those precious messages. Trust me; down the road, you will be so grateful you did.

What's the most memorable voicemail you've ever received, and why is it so special to you? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.