Samsung Unpacked 2022 releases new products added to the Galaxy family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Samsung Unpacked 2022 revealed a whole new line of devices announced including the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

At the event on Wednesday, two new flip phones were announced, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both of the new phones look similar to their older additions, with a few slight changes like better camera and faster charging time. Both of the phones have a pretty hefty price tag, with the Z Flip 4 coming in at $999 and the Z Fold costing $1,799.

Samsung released their first foldable phones back in 2019. Both phones are available for preorder and they will hit stores on August 26.

SAMSUNG UNVEILS NEW GALAXY NOTE 10 PHONES

Phones weren't the only products announced. The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were also announced at Samsung Unpacked. The new watches have improved battery life and also a body temperature sensor. The watches will also be released on August 26.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a bit smaller than the original pair but they do come at a higher price. The new buds cost $229.99.