Samsung shows off 'SelfieType,' an invisible keyboard for your phone

Samsung has shown off five "cutting-edge" projects at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, including the "SelfieType," a virtual keyboard that uses a smartphone's camera.

Created inside Samsung's idea incubation program known as C-Lab Inside, the keyboard utilizes the phone's front-facing selfie camera and artificial intelligence to analyze finger movements before converting the movements into QWERTY keyboard inputs, the South Korean tech giant said in a press release.

"SelfieType requires no additional hardware and it is highly adaptable to various mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops," Samsung wrote on its website.

SelfieType is just the latest in a long line of virtual keyboards. The Verge wrote that existing software applications "tend to be slow and inaccurate," which have plagued adoption rates in the past.

The company posted a video to its YouTube page showing how it will work.

Samsung did not announce when or if the product would be available for purchase.

