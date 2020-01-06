Segway shows off 'Jurassic World'-inspired 'stroller'

It's transportation 65 million years in the making.

Segway-Ninebot, a company best known for its namesake two-wheeled personal transporter, is taking inspiration from the movies with its latest creation, the S-Pod transporting pod, based off the gyrosphere from "Jurassic World." The transporter resembles a giant stroller.

The company describes the S-Pod as a "first-class smart transporting pod" that can be used for enclosed areas, like airports, theme parks or malls. It uses "an adaptive center-of-gravity automatic control system" that allows people to travel up to 24 mph changing the knob in the center of the pod.

“Segway-Ninebot has established itself as a category leader in short distance transportation solutions, from innovative delivery robots to kickscooters now used in cities across the world," Luke Gao, CEO of Segway-Ninebot said in a statement. "We are changing the way people move from place to place. With an eye towards the future of how cities will evolve, as well as the mobility needs in the off-road space, we are notching up our offerings heading into 2020 so that they will fulfill the mobility needs and expectations of the world of tomorrow.”

The company has not announced a price for the S-Pod.

The pod, which looks an awful lot like an oversized stroller and is inspired by the 2015 hit dinosaur movie, is able to spin and rotate to change directions from its center, eliminating the need for a rider to lean forward or backward.

"The seating of the S-Pod offers wide angle views that provides an expansive viewing field of passengers," Segway added in the release. "The S-Pod is also the first step in Segway working towards their goal of bringing new transportation options to cities."

The S-Pod will make its first appearance at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 7, alongside several other new products from the company.

