Russian cows get VR goggles

Virtual reality goggles for cows?

Farmers in Russia have apparently been experimenting with virtual reality goggles as a tool to relax cows and increasing milk production.

Sets of virtual reality goggles, modified for the shape of cow heads and displaying a “unique summer field simulation program,” were placed on multiple bovines, according to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food in the Moscow region.

The VR glasses led to a notable “decrease in anxiety and an increase in the overall emotional mood of the herd,” according to the press release provided by Storyful.

The program was reportedly developed on the basis of an analysis by Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, which concluded that environmental conditions can significantly impact cattle health and the quality of milk.

The actual impact on milk production has yet to be fully revealed, but will be the subject of a future study.

“The developers intend to scale the project and modernize the domestic sphere of dairy production,” the press release reads.