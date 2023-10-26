This robot can cook a burger in less than 60 seconds

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a robot cook your burger for you? Well, you might not have to wait too long to find out. It’s already grilling up delicious burgers at its first restaurant.

A robotic startup called Aniai has developed a revolutionary device that can cook eight juicy burgers in less than a minute, or up to 200 patties an hour. It’s called the Alpha Grill, and it’s not your ordinary burger-flipping robot. Maybe that’s why it just won a 2023 Kitchen Innovation Award.

How the Alpha Grill works

The Alpha Grill is an automated hamburger patty-cooking robot that uses artificial intelligence and sensors to adjust the temperature, time and pressure of the grill according to the thickness and weight of the meat.

The robot can also detect when the patties are done, and since it cooks both sides simultaneously, there’s no need to flip them over like those grilled the old-fashioned way. It grills the burgers perfectly every time, so there are no worries about overcooking or undercooking.

Once the patties are cooked, they are picked up by a human on the cook line, who can then add the toppings and buns of their choice.

Advanced features of the Alpha Grill

The Alpha Grill also has a self-cleaning feature that sanitizes the grill after each batch of burgers. It also has an intuitive touch-screen monitor that allows employees to customize the cooking conditions and monitor the status of the robot.

The monitor also displays the number of burgers cooked, the energy consumption and the maintenance alerts.

The robot is designed to be easy to use and maintain, and to help restaurants reduce food waste, labor costs and environmental impact.

Where to find the Alpha Grill

Sorry, home grillers, the Alpha Grill is currently only available for commercial kitchen use. One has already been installed in a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. And if all goes according to plan, the Alpha Grill burger robot will be coming to several more American cities.

Aniai's cooking robots are designed to be utilized in various settings, including burger franchise restaurants, quick service restaurants and school cafeterias.

Kurt's key takeaways

Talk about fast food! The Alpha Grill could be a game-changer for the burger industry, as it combines artificial intelligence and robotics to create delicious and consistent burgers in record time. Eight burgers in under a minute. That's fast.

