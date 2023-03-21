How to record calls on your phone

There could be a number of reasons why you would want to record a phone call. While you could use another device to record, you will have to have your phone call loudly on speaker mode, and the audio may not be that great.

If you try screen recording a phone call, you won’t have any audio, which means you would need to use a third-party app.

We have listed out the steps for some apps you can use to record a phone call whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

Before recording any call, be sure to check your state’s laws on audio recording and be sure everyone has given consent before you record any phone call.

How to record a phone call on an iPhone using Google Voice

iPhone 4.4 stars (at time of publishing).

Android 4.4 stars (at time of publishing).

You will first need to download the Google Voice app and create a new phone number (note: you must have an existing cell number) for both iOS and Android devices

Go to your Settings in the app by clicking on the three horizontal lines in the upper left-hand of your screen.

in the app by clicking on the three horizontal lines in the upper left-hand of your screen. Scroll down and tap settings.

Scroll down to where it says " Incoming Call Options."

Toggle right to turn the feature on.

*It's important to note that if you want to record a call using Google Voice, you must make sure the person you are trying to record calls you on the number you created when you signed up for the Google Voice app

Now if you receive a call using Google Voice, you can tap 4 , and all parties will be alerted that the call is being recorded.

, and all parties will be alerted that the call is being recorded. Tap 4 again or hang up to end the recording, which will be stored under voicemail.

Google Voice has a 4.4-star rating with over 55,000 reviews on the iOS store.

How to record a phone call on an Android using Google Voice

Go to your Settings in the app and scroll down to where it says Incoming Call Options.

in the app and scroll down to where it says Toggle right to turn this feature on.

Now if you receive a call using Google Voice, you can tap 4 , and all parties will be alerted that the call is being recorded.

, and all parties will be alerted that the call is being recorded. Tap 4 again or hang up to end the recording, which will be stored under voicemail.

Google Voice has a 4.4-star rating with over 321,000 reviews on the Google Play store.

How to record a phone call on an iPhone using Call Recorder Lite

You can also use Call Recorder Lite, which allows you to record any call on an iPhone by having you merge the caller's phone number on your call and tapping a record button. Recording calls is free, although you will have to pay to listen back to calls longer than 60 seconds. Call Recorder Lite has a 4.3-star rating with over 3,100 reviews on the iOS store.

iPhone 4.3 stars (at time of publishing).

To record a call that is currently in progress:

While on a call you'd like to record, press the home button on your device, tap call recorder's icon to start the app, and press the large record button.

2. Your selected Call Recorder access number will be dialed. Important: Once the call has connected, tap the 'merge calls" button.

3. Call Recorder is now merged with your existing call and will record the conversation from this point forward until you hang up. When your call has been completed, enter the Call Recorder app and select the play tab at the bottom to listen to your recording.

To connect to the Call Recorder service first and then add a call you'd like to record:

1. Start the Call Recorder app and press the large record button on the main screen.

2. Once you are connected to the call recorder service, tap the 'add call' button and select the contact or number you would like to dial.

3. IMPORTANT: After you have connected with the contact you wish to record, tap the 'merge calls' button.

4. Call Recorder is now merged with your existing call and will record the conversation from this point forward until you hang up. When your call has been completed, enter the Call Recorder app and select the play tab at the bottom to listen to your recording.

Have you used these apps for recording phone calls? Let us know how they worked for you.

