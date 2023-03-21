Expand / Collapse search
How to record calls on your phone

Follow these simple steps to record phone conversations on your iPhone or Android

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
How to record a phone call on your iPhone

If you try screen recording a phone call, you won’t have any audio, which means you would need to use a third-party app including Google Voice and Call Recorder Lite.

There could be a number of reasons why you would want to record a phone call. While you could use another device to record, you will have to have your phone call loudly on speaker mode, and the audio may not be that great. 

We have listed out the steps for some apps you can use to record a phone call whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

Before recording any call, be sure to check your state’s laws on audio recording and be sure everyone has given consent before you record any phone call. 

How to record a phone call on an iPhone using Google Voice 

iPhone4.4 stars (at time of publishing).

Android 4.4 stars (at time of publishing).

Here's how to use Google Voice to record a phone call.

Here's how to use Google Voice to record a phone call. (CyberGuy.com)

You will first need to download the Google Voice app and create a new phone number (note: you must have an existing cell number) for both iOS and Android devices 

  • Go to your Settings in the app by clicking on the three horizontal lines in the upper left-hand of your screen.
  • Scroll down and tap settings.
  • Scroll down to where it says "Incoming Call Options."
  • Toggle right to turn the feature on.

*It's important to note that if you want to record a call using Google Voice, you must make sure the person you are trying to record calls you on the number you created when you signed up for the Google Voice app 

  • Now if you receive a call using Google Voice, you can tap 4, and all parties will be alerted that the call is being recorded.
  • Tap 4 again or hang up to end the recording, which will be stored under voicemail.

Google Voice has a 4.4-star rating with over 55,000 reviews on the iOS store.

How to record a phone call on an Android using Google Voice 

  • Go to your Settings in the app and scroll down to where it says Incoming Call Options.
  • Toggle right to turn this feature on.

*It's important to note that if you want to record a call using Google Voice, you must make sure the person you are trying to record calls you on the number you created when you signed up for the Google Voice app

  • Now if you receive a call using Google Voice, you can tap 4, and all parties will be alerted that the call is being recorded.
  • Tap 4 again or hang up to end the recording, which will be stored under voicemail.
How to record a phone call on your Android Video

Google Voice has a 4.4-star rating with over 321,000 reviews on the Google Play store.

How to record a phone call on an iPhone using Call Recorder Lite 

You can also use Call Recorder Lite, which allows you to record any call on an iPhone by having you merge the caller's phone number on your call and tapping a record button. Recording calls is free, although you will have to pay to listen back to calls longer than 60 seconds. Call Recorder Lite has a 4.3-star rating with over 3,100 reviews on the iOS store. 

iPhone 4.3 stars (at time of publishing).

Here's how to record a call on your iPhone using Call Recorder Lite.

Here's how to record a call on your iPhone using Call Recorder Lite. (CyberGuy.com)

To record a call that is currently in progress: 

While on a call you'd like to record, press the home button on your device, tap call recorder's icon to start the app, and press the large record button.

Press the record button to start recording a call.

Press the record button to start recording a call. (CyberGuy.com)

2. Your selected Call Recorder access number will be dialed.  Important: Once the call has connected, tap the 'merge calls" button.

Tap to ‘merge calls’ after connecting.

Tap to ‘merge calls’ after connecting. (CyberGuy.com)

3. Call Recorder is now merged with your existing call and will record the conversation from this point forward until you hang up. When your call has been completed, enter the Call Recorder app and select the play tab at the bottom to listen to your recording. 

To connect to the Call Recorder service first and then add a call you'd like to record: 

1. Start the Call Recorder app and press the large record button on the main screen. 

Here's the button to start recording a call on Call Recorder Lite.

Here's the button to start recording a call on Call Recorder Lite. (CyberGuy.com)

2. Once you are connected to the call recorder service, tap the 'add call' button and select the contact or number you would like to dial. 

Next, tap ‘add call’ on Call Recorder Lite.

Next, tap ‘add call’ on Call Recorder Lite. (CyberGuy.com)

3. IMPORTANT: After you have connected with the contact you wish to record, tap the 'merge calls' button.

Next, tap ‘merge calls’ to connect them.

Next, tap ‘merge calls’ to connect them. (CyberGuy.com)

4. Call Recorder is now merged with your existing call and will record the conversation from this point forward until you hang up. When your call has been completed, enter the Call Recorder app and select the play tab at the bottom to listen to your recording. 

Have you used these apps for recording phone calls? Let us know how they worked for you.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.   

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.