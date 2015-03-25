Porn app returns to Google Glass -- without the porn

next Image 1 of 2

The world's first Google Glass pornographers are back.

Seattle company MiKandi released the first pornographic app for Google Glass at the beginning of the month -- and Google promptly changed its policies to outlaw adult content. On Thursday the company relaunched its pornographic app, but this time in a safe-for-work version that skips the nudity.

"The biggest change to the Tits & Glass adult app is that Glass users are no longer allowed to share intimate racy experiences with other Glass users. We’ve added a feature to filter out pornographic material from appearing on the Glass app," explained the company in a blog post.

MiKandi CEO Jesse Adams told FoxNews.com in early June that changes were needed in order to work around Google's ban.

“Although the app is still live and people are using it, at this point we must make changes to the app in order to comply with the new policies,” Adams said at the time.

The app was meant to share racy content directly with others and browse through adult content using Glass, a wearable computer that developers are currently poking and prodding. MiKandi's vision was to send alerts about new content directly to a user’s Glass, just like a news app would. But these headlines raised eyebrows and alarm at Google HQ.

Google defended the ban at the time, stating that the official policy makes explicit content against the rules.

“Our policies make it clear that Glass does not allow Glassware content that contains nudity, graphic sexual acts, or sexually explicit material. Any Glassware that violates this policy will be blocked from appearing on Glass,” a Google spokesman told FoxNews.com.

But that policy wasn’t in place when MiKandi began developing the app, Adams wrote.

“When we received our Glass and started developing our app two weeks ago, we went through the policy very carefully to make sure we were developing the app within the terms. We double checked again last week when making the site live on the Internet and available for install for testing during last week’s announcement.”

Although the new app doesn't beam nude photos directly to your device, MiKandi said users would still be able to share their own original photos onto the company's site.

"And because we don’t want you to get totally bored with your now-kinda-boring device, we partnered with top photographers around the globe to preload the app with irresistibly hot, *non-pornographic* photos of some of the world’s most beautiful models."

In May, several major adult companies told FoxNews.com they were staying away from Google Glass.

"We've decided to take a wait-and-see approach to Google Glass,” Steven Hirsch, founder and co-chairman of Vivid Entertainment, told FoxNews.com. “We want to see how quickly our target audience chooses to adapt it before we make any decision to move ahead."

And Peter Acworth, CEO of San Francisco-based Kink.com, said the technology “opens up new opportunities.” But his company doesn’t plan to act on that vision: “No explicit plans yet,” Kink’s Michael Stabile told FoxNews.com.