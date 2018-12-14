Parrot uses owner's Amazon Alexa to order shopping, play music

A parrot has fallen in love with his owner’s Amazon Alexa — but keeps using it to order shopping.

So far Rocco the African Grey, from Didcot, Oxfordshire, U.K., has demanded treats such as strawberries, watermelon, raisins, broccoli and ice cream.

He has also ordered a kite, light bulbs and even a kettle.

Rocco likes to dance too and tells the voice-activated device to play favorite tunes. Sometimes they are slow numbers, but he generally prefers rock.

Marion Wischnewski, of the National Animal Welfare Trust, based in Berkshire, U.K., said: “Often I come home from being out all day and find romantic music playing.

“And he loves a boogie with Alexa. But it has to be something fast, like his favorite Kings of Leon.

“Rocco and Alexa chat away to each other all day. Then I have to check the shopping list and cancel all the items he’s ordered.”

