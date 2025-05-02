Fox News AI Newsletter: The school where AI runs the classroom

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- AI is running the classroom at this Texas school, and students say 'it's awesome'

- ‘Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings 'deeply skeptical' of AI, years after losing to supercomputer

- Sam Altman's iris-scanning tech launches in US, raising alarm over privacy and global control

TOP OF THE CLASS: At a time when many American students are struggling to keep up, a private school in Texas is doing more with less, much less. At Alpha School, students spend just two hours a day in class, guided by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tutor. But results are impressive: students are testing in the top 1 to 2% nationally.

MAN VS. MACHINE: "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings once played against a super-intelligent computer, but he says current artificial intelligence is already years ahead.

'EYE' SEE YOU: Sam Altman's biometric identity project — World, formerly known as Worldcoin — has officially launched in the United States, bringing with it a blend of sci-fi-like ambition and mounting global concern.

GOOGLE FIGHTS BACK: Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, leveraging advanced tools like generative AI to con unsuspecting victims.

SPEAKING OUT: According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, mobile consumers worldwide lose over $1 trillion annually to scams. To combat this growing threat, Google is rolling out cutting-edge AI-powered scam detection features for Android users.

'SPEED AND QUALITY': Duolingo, a popular platform for learning various languages, announced it will be adding 148 new courses to its arsenal on Wednesday. The new courses were created using generative artificial intelligence (AI) and were announced shortly after the company publicly released an email from CEO Luis von Ahn stating the platform would be shifting to AI.

AI CEOS FACING SENATE: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced Tuesday that top CEOs in artificial intelligence will be testifying before the Senate next month.

WIRED FOR HOPE: Brad Smith, an Arizona husband and father with ALS, has become the third person to receive Neuralink, the brain implant made by Elon Musk’s company.

POWERFUL AI ROBOT :XPENG’s humanoid robot, Iron, is not your typical factory machine. Standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 154 pounds, Iron combines advanced artificial intelligence with human-like movement and exceptional vision.

