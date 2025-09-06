New AI apps help rental drivers avoid fake damage fees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rental car drivers are now turning to artificial intelligence to protect themselves from surprise damage fees. Major companies, such as Hertz and Sixt, have begun using automated inspection tools to detect scratches and dents. While these scanners promise efficiency, they have sparked backlash from renters who say they were unfairly billed for minor blemishes.

To level the playing field, new consumer-focused apps are stepping in. Proofr, which launched recently, gives renters the ability to generate secure, time-stamped before-and-after photos of their vehicles. The app uses AI to detect even subtle changes, then encrypts and stores the images so they cannot be altered.

How the AI-powered damage detection app works

Created by 21-year-old college student Eric Kuttner, Founder and CEO of Proofr , the app helps drivers create tamper-proof evidence when renting a car. Proofr secures every scan with geotags and timestamps, while its AI automatically flags potential damage or changes. It then organizes everything into smart, exportable reports, giving renters strong leverage against unfair claims.

Instead of juggling dozens of photos in your camera roll, Proofr streamlines the process. With just eight quick scans, you get a detailed before-and-after report in under a minute. You can also generate polished PDF reports instantly, which helps with rental agencies, landlords, or insurance claims. Although cars are the main focus, people also use Proofr for Airbnbs, eBay listings, moving into apartments, and even documenting valuables. About 85% rely on it for car rentals, while 15% use it to protect themselves in vacation homes.

By combining secure evidence with AI-powered detection, Proofr positions itself as a must-have travel hack. More than a convenience, it can save travelers real money by preventing hidden fees and leveling the playing field against large agencies.

The app is free to download, while full features require a Pro subscription: $2.89 weekly, $9.90 monthly, or $89.90 annually. Pricing is standardized in the US, and Apple automatically adjusts it for local currencies, taxes, and exchange rates in other countries.

Competition in the AI damage space

Proofr is not the only player. Ravin AI originally worked with Avis and Hertz but shifted its focus toward insurers and dealerships. Still, the company now offers a free demo on its website, allowing drivers to scan their vehicles and compare damage before and after rentals.

Ravin's system has been trained on two billion images over ten years. However, like Proofr, it is not perfect. Testers have noted missed paint chips and false positives from reflections. Both companies admit that lighting, angles, and photo quality remain challenges.

Why rental companies are under fire

The frustration comes as rental agencies roll out AI inspection systems from firms such as UVeye and ProovStation. Sixt, for example, has already installed ProovStation's AI-powered scanners at several U.S. airport locations, including Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, and Maui, with more on the way in Orlando, Washington, and Nashville. These scanners automatically photograph vehicles at the start and end of each rental. The system then compares images to flag potential damage, which is later reviewed by staff before any claim is issued.

Critics argue these automated tools can turn every small scratch into a profit source. Some even point to ProovStation's own marketing, which describes routine inspections as "gold mines of untapped opportunities." Industry experts stress that companies should only pursue claims for significant damage, not charge hundreds for tiny scuffs.

What this means for you

If you rent cars regularly, AI is already shaping your experience. Rental companies are using automated inspections to justify new charges, sometimes for barely visible marks. Apps like Proofr and Ravin give you the same technology, but on your side. By scanning your car before and after your rental, you create a digital record that can help you challenge unfair claims.

Kurt's key takeaways

The rental car industry is in the middle of a technology shift. What was once a quick glance by an employee is now a machine-driven process that can generate steep charges. Consumer apps bring transparency, but they also highlight the growing need for fairness in damage claims.

Would you trust an AI app to protect you from rental car fees or do you think rental companies should change their policies first? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

