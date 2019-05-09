Microsoft harnesses AI to make Word politically correct

Microsoft is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to boost the use of “inclusive language” in Word.

The feature is part of Ideas in Word, a forthcoming AI-powered online tool designed to improve users’ writing.

“Beginning this fall, people working in Word Online who are in search of inspiration and insights on how to make their document better will be able to receive intelligent suggestions with Ideas – a feature that is already making people more productive in PowerPoint and Excel,” explained John Roach in Microsoft’s AI blog this week. “The Ideas in Word feature uses machine learning and intelligence from Microsoft Graph to help users write polished prose, create more professional documents and efficiently navigate documents created by others.”

In addition to “familiar fixes for spelling and grammatical errors,” Ideas in Word will also offer “advice on more concise and inclusive language,” according to Microsoft. In the blog post, Roach used the example of “police officer,” instead of “policeman.”

The software will be up against the Grammarly spelling and grammar checking tool, as well as Google's grammar suggestions in Google Docs.

Other features of Ideas in Word include recommended acronyms and calculated average time taken to read the document. The tool can also provide users with recommendations on how to structure their documents.

“Here’s something where we say, ‘Hey, we understand the structure of your document. We can make it navigable, or we could create a table of contents on your behalf,’” said Kirk Gregersen, a partner director of program management in Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices group, in the blog post.

Microsoft Graph is a platform used by developers to access services in the Microsoft 365 set of products.

