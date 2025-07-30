Lyft lets you ‘favorite' your best drivers and block the worst

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lyft is changing how you ride and who you ride with.

The company just rolled out a set of personalization and safety upgrades designed to give you more control over your experience.

How Lyft's favorite driver feature gives you more control

At the heart of these changes is the ability to favorite drivers, a new option that helps you reconnect with drivers who deliver top-tier service. Once a ride is over, you can mark that driver as a favorite. Lyft will then try to match you with them again for future scheduled rides. It's a simple way to reward great service and make your next trip feel more comfortable, familiar, and consistent.

Why Lyft's new features strengthen rider-driver connections

The goal behind these updates is to create stronger connections between drivers and passengers. According to Lyft, this new system also opens up better earning opportunities for drivers. If a driver gets favorited, they'll receive priority access to that rider's scheduled trips, a win-win for both sides. Lyft shared stories, such as that of Carmyn Taylor-Jones, a Pittsburgh driver who formed a lasting friendship with her rider, Diamond, over the course of 100 rides. It's the kind of human connection that the company wants to replicate at scale.

Lyft adds rider safety tools like driver blocking and the Safety Hub

Alongside personalization, Lyft is stepping up its safety game. For the first time, you can block drivers directly in the app. If you've had a bad experience, you won't be matched with that driver again; no explanation required. The new Lyft Safety Hub will serve as a central location for all safety settings. There, riders can manage features like audio recording, PIN verification, location sharing, and their list of blocked or favorite drivers. This is part of Lyft's ongoing effort to become the safest rideshare platform in North America.

What this means for you

These updates from Lyft reflect a broader shift occurring across the rideshare industry: a shift toward more personalized, rider-centric experiences. Companies like Lyft and Uber are recognizing that convenience alone isn't enough; riders also want consistency, control and safety built into every trip. By allowing you to favorite trusted drivers and block those you'd prefer to avoid, Lyft is giving you more say in who you share a car with. These tools create a more predictable, comfortable experience, especially for regular commuters or those who rely on ridesharing for daily routines.

The introduction of features like the Safety Hub shows how rideshare apps are becoming more responsive to what riders value most: clear choices, transparent settings and the ability to shape their own ride environment. This evolution marks a significant departure from the one-size-fits-all model that once defined the rideshare experience.

As the industry becomes increasingly competitive, companies are focusing on trust, personalization and fostering long-term relationships between riders and drivers. For you, this means future rides won't just be about getting from point A to point B. They'll be tailored to your preferences, comfort and peace of mind.

Kurt's key takeaways

Ridesharing works best when both the driver and passenger feel respected, valued, and safe. Lyft's latest updates put the power in your hands to shape that experience. With favorite drivers, rider-controlled blocking, and a unified safety hub, you now have more say over how you move through the world.

If you could build your perfect ride, would it start with choosing your driver? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

