Live Updates: Snapchat to permanently terminate Trump's account following Capitol riot

Trump on Wednesday released a video denouncing last week's riots

Trump warns of 'unprecedented assault on free speech' since riotVideo

Trump warns of 'unprecedented assault on free speech' since riot

Former Trump campaign staffer Dawson Buchanan and small business owner LeeAnn Miller join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss

Following an indefinite suspension of President Trump's account last week, Snapchat announced Wednesday that its decision is permanent. 

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," a Snapchat spokesperson told FOX News. 

The social media platform said it had assessed "what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community" following the riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

FAST FACTS

    • The decision for a permanent ban comes after similar moves by Facebook and Twitter last week.
    •  YouTube said on Tuesday that it would temporarily suspend Trump's channel from uploading new content for at least the next week.

Snapchat first took action against President Trump in June when it stopped promoting the president's account on its Discover platform, limiting its reach to subscribers and those who searched for him. 

