After Capitol chaos, Snapchat joins Facebook and Twitter in clamping down on Trump’s account

Snapchat has locked President Trump’s account in the wake of the rioting that engulfed the Capitol on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that earlier on Wednesday we locked President Trump's Snapchat account," a Snap spokesperson told Fox News, via email.

Snap told Fox News that it was deeply concerned about Trump’s recent rhetoric. The company described the president’s rhetoric as dangerous and explained that the account suspension is indefinite. Snap said that it will continue to monitor and evaluate its decision.

This is not the first time that Snapchat has clamped down on Trump. Last June, for example, Snapchat stopped promoting Trump’s account on its Discover platform. "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," it said, at the time.

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter also clamped down on Trump’s accounts on their platforms this week.

On Thursday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social network is blocking Trump’s Facebook account indefinitely after it was temporarily suspended for policy violations. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg wrote, in a Facebook post. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

On Wednesday, Twitter required Trump to remove three tweets posted earlier that day for "repeated and severe violations" of the company’s Civic Integrity policy.

"I know your pain, I know your hurt," said Trump, in a taped video that was tweeted and subsequently deleted. "We had an election that was stolen from us," he said, in the video. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

"We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter," Twitter Safety tweeted. "We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary."

"This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets," Twitter added. "If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

