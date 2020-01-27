Kobe Bryant dead: Teens post disturbing TikTok video that appears to mimic late NBA legend

Three teenagers have posted another disturbing video to TikTok that appears to mimic the helicopter crash that killed NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

A copy of the original video was posted to Twitter by a user who was scrolling their feed and stumbled upon the disturbing video. That video has since been removed from the app, but it appears that another version of it was posted.

Reaction on Twitter was overwhelmingly negative, as many responders called on the person responsible, as well as TikTok itself, to remove the subsequent video. One Twitter user noted the reported creator of the video is also "mocking the fact he is getting heat for it."

Another person has called for the creator's account to be permanently deleted.

TikTok has not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News.

Bryant, 41, was killed on Sunday in a fiery helicopter crash in California that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with the head coach of the Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League's Brewster Whitecaps, John Altobelli, his wife and daughter.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under "unknown circumstances." Around the time of the crash, L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton reported that the mountains were “fogged in.”

Dozens of fans wearing Bryant jerseys began lining up near where police had closed off the road leading to the crash as they anxiously awaited for information from authorities about what happened.

Bryant was selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac before the start of the 1996-97 season. It proved to be one of the most important trades in NBA history.

He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.

