Joe Concha: Big Tech’s suspensions of Parler create ‘a very dangerous place’

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammmed Big Tech for actions taken against Parler by Amazon, Apple, and Google that caused the social media platform to shut down Monday.

Concha, a media and politics columnist for The Hill, told Julie Banderas on "Outnumbered Overtime" the suspensions create "a very dangerous place" and limit the free exchange of ideas. The backlash against Parler came after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a deadly riot last week.

JOE CONCHA: The responsibility partly lies with the President of the United States holding a rally, Julie, and then his supporters, the most extreme ones, certainly not all, but enough, storming the Capitol. That was part of it, and it’s been a powder keg that’s been building for quite some time since the election. To pick out one particular social media platform like Parler, and say, ‘You’re responsible,’ and that’s what Google’s saying, Apple’s saying, and Amazon’s saying, without that triad, you don’t get to have a social media platform anymore.

It’s completely arbitrary. And this whole thing, by the way, that Twitter is somehow sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows in terms of what’s posted on there? Or go to any political publication and read their comments section. It’s as vile and as hateful as anything you’ll see. So to pick out Parler, and not talk about anybody else in terms of moderation, is quite the rub...

This creates a very dangerous place now, in terms of the free exchange of ideas...

We should have platforms where there’s a free exchange of ideas between the left and the right and everybody in between. Instead, we’re going to create these silos now, or echo chambers, of people who agree with each other just talking at each other, and on the other side, same thing, and that’s the world we’re going to live in at this point, and that’s not what we are.