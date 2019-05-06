Jeff Bezos has date night with Lauren Sanchez: report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted for the first time publicly since reports broke earlier this year of their romance.

People magazine reported that the two were seen leaving a New York City restaurant and the two ate burgers and pizza.

Bezos and his wife finalized their divorce last month. He kept 75 percent of their share in the company.

Bezos will keep 75 percent of the Amazon stock he and his now ex-wife MacKenzie own, as part of the settlement agreement she disclosed on Thursday.

People reported that Bezos and Sanchez have spent the time since the divorce focused on their children.