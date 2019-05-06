Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos has date night with Lauren Sanchez: report

Bezos' personal privacy concerns raise questions about privacy of Amazon's customersVideo

Co-founding editor for The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald, weighs in on privacy concerns for Amazon's customers.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted for the first time publicly since reports broke earlier this year of their romance.

People magazine reported that the two were seen leaving a New York City restaurant and the two ate burgers and pizza.

Bezos and his wife finalized their divorce last month. He kept 75 percent of their share in the company.

People reported that Bezos and Sanchez have spent the time since the divorce focused on their children.