Inside mountain where billionaire Jeff Bezos is building clock that will last longer than us

What if you could build a clock that would last for 10,000 years?

A clock that would tick only once a year, bong once a century, and cuckoo once a millennium? A clock that would be a symbol of long-term thinking and a reminder of our responsibility to the future?

That is the vision of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the world’s richest retailer. He is investing $42 million to construct a monumental timepiece inside a mountain in West Texas.

The clock, which was designed by computer scientist and inventor Danny Hillis, is intended to be a wonder of engineering and a work of art.

How the 10,000-Year Clock works

The 10,000-Year Clock is a mechanical device that uses the Earth’s thermal cycles to power itself. It consists of several components, such as a solar synchronizer, a pendulum, a chime generator, and a series of gears and dials. The clock is 500 feet tall and spans the entire height of the mountain.

The clock is synchronized with the sun every noon, and it keeps track of the year, century and millennium. It also has a chime generator that will create over 3.5 million unique bell chime sequences, ensuring that no two days will sound the same. The clock also has five room-sized anniversary chambers, one for each of the first, 10th, 100th, 1,000th and 10,000th-year anniversaries. The chambers are sealed spaces for time-related artifacts and messages about humanity's future.

The first chamber will contain a model of the solar system and the others will be left for future generations to fill.

Why Bezos is building the 10,000-Year Clock

Bezos is a long-term thinker who believes that humanity has a bright future. He is inspired by the vision of Danny Hillis, who conceived the idea of the 10,000-Year Clock in 1995 as a way to foster long-term thinking and responsibility.

The challenges of the 10,000-Year Clock

Building a clock that will last for 10,000 years is not an easy task. It requires careful engineering, meticulous craftsmanship, and rigorous testing. The clock must be able to withstand the elements, such as temperature changes, humidity, and dust. The clock must be simple enough to be maintained by future generations but complex enough to be interesting and accurate.

How to visit the 10,000-Year Clock

Work on the clock continues, and no completion date has been set. Therefore, it's not yet open to the public. The clock is located on a remote site in the Sierra Diablo range of West Texas, about 150 miles from the nearest airport. According to the foundation's website, "To see The Clock you need to start at dawn, like any pilgrimage. It will require a day’s hike to reach its interior gears." The clock will be free to visit, but the number of visitors will be limited to preserve the integrity and the mystery of the clock.

Questions surrounding the clock

Some critics argue that the clock is a waste of money and resources that could be better spent on solving the urgent problems of today. Some question the wisdom of imposing a human-made artifact on the natural landscape. Some wonder if the clock will actually inspire long-term thinking or if it will be forgotten or ignored by future generations.

Kurt's key takeaways

The 10,000-Year Clock is a remarkable project that aims to create a lasting legacy for humanity. It is a testament to the power of human ingenuity, creativity, and ambition. However, the clock is not without controversy. Some people question its value, its impact, and its relevance. Some people wonder if it will survive the test of time or if it will become a forgotten relic.

What do you think of the 10,000-Year Clock? Do you think it is a worthwhile project that will inspire long-term thinking and responsibility? Or do you think it is a folly that will be irrelevant or harmful to the future? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

