Odd News
Published

In Florida, another doorbell licker's spotted on camera

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Raw video: Another man caught on camera licking a doorbellVideo

Raw video: Another man caught on camera licking a doorbell

Could this be the start of the next American epidemic.

In Lake Worth, Florida, a man was recorded late last month on a surveillance video, licking things at the front door.

And, strange as this sounds, he wasn't the first.

At the beginning of January, another man was spotted in much the same manner, doing much the same thing, in Salinas, California.

FOX 46 reported that the Florida video was recorded in the early morning on Jan. 24. The man is recorded licking the doorbell again, and again, and again.

The news outlet said the man seemed to put a stack of newspapers in front of the camera and pointed toward the newspapers.

It’s unclear what he was trying to show his audience on the surveillance video.

