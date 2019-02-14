‘Assman’ displays name on truck’s tailgate after license plate request denied

A Canadian man whose real last name “Assman,” was deemed an “unacceptable” for a personalized license plate has emblazoned the back of his truck with a giant decal of the plate he was denied.

Dave Assman (pronounced “Oss-man), who lives in the province of Saskatchewan, said the denial upset him, but “I’m not one of those guys to take offense to it.”

CANADIAN MAN WITH UNUSUAL LATE NAME GETS 'ASSMAN' LICENSE PLATE REQUEST DENIED

Saskatchewan Government Insurance, or SGI, is the review board which manages vehicle registration and approves or denies personalized requests. Assman said he filed an appeal Tuesday but SGI rejected it the same day – a decision he anticipated, CBC reported.

Assman posted a photo Tuesday of a giant decal which bears his last name and spans the truck’s tailgate. The decal is styled after a typical Saskatchewan license plate.

“Just as Sgi anticipated me appealing my denial I also anticipated them refusing my appeal !” read his now-viral post. “I could have got a plate for the front but I really wanted a vanity plate on the back of my truck ! Thank you eternally etched.”

The post has been shared nearly 5,000 times and received 1,200 comments as of early Thursday morning. Amid the attention the post received, SGI responded to the photo: “All’s well that ends well.”

Assman said he would still like the personalized license plate, but for now, is content with the decal.