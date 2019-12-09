'I am Jesus Christ' video game causes stir

A yet-to-be-launched New Testament-inspired video game that lets gamers play as Jesus Christ is causing a stir.

A trailer for “I am Jesus Christ” has been grabbing plenty of attention. Posted to YouTube by Polish game developer PlayWay, the trailer indicates that “I am Jesus Christ” includes miracle-working, crucifixion and resurrection storylines.

The trailer has been viewed more than 330,000 times since it was posted to YouTube on Dec. 6.

“‘I am Jesus Christ’ is a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament of the Bible,” explains a description on the video game distribution site Steam. “Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ. It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?”

The game’s subject matter has caused plenty of buzz on social media. “The features on I Am Jesus Christ are gold. ‘Realistic fight with Satan,’ tweeted @AngerBeardTV.

“I Am Jesus Christ is a real game based on the New Testament, and it begs the question ‘Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert’?” tweeted video game website IGN.

“I am Jesus Christ” has also received criticism. “Too far, PlayWay. Thumbs down,” wrote one commenter on PlayWay’s Facebook page, in response to the trailer. “I'm not sure how to feel about this,” wrote another.

No details of the game’s release date have been posted, although the description on Steam says that it is "coming soon."

Fox News has reached out to PlayWay with a request for comment.

