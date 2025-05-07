Humanoid robot goes on 'attack' in chilling viral video

Footage reportedly shot at an undisclosed Chinese factory appears to show a robot violently "lashing out" at workers in a clip that's since gone viral.

The security camera video shows a robot, which resembles a Unitree H1, initially sitting dormant as it hangs from a crane-like mechanism.

CHINESE HUMANOID ROBOT WITH EAGLE-EYE VISION AND POWERFUL AI

Two men are seen conversing in its vicinity.

Suddenly, the robot begins flailing its limbs around as the men attempt to get out of its way. It appears to knock a computer monitor, among other objects, to the floor during its rampage.

One man eventually gets hold of the crane from which the unruly robot was hanging in an attempt to restrain it.

AI CYBORG PATROLS STREETS WITH LIVE 360-DEGREE TRACKING

One video of the incident garnered 12 million views on X in a post dubiously billing it "the first robot rebellion in human history."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With official details on the incident remaining scant, its cause is still unclear.