Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

China

Humanoid robot goes on 'attack' in chilling viral video

Video is reportedly security footage from factory in China

Kyle Schmidbauer By Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
Published
close
Out-of-control robot steals show in unsettling viral video Video

Out-of-control robot steals show in unsettling viral video

The incident reportedly transpired at an undisclosed factory in China. (Jam Press)

Footage reportedly shot at an undisclosed Chinese factory appears to show a robot violently "lashing out" at workers in a clip that's since gone viral. 

The security camera video shows a robot, which resembles a Unitree H1, initially sitting dormant as it hangs from a crane-like mechanism. 

CHINESE HUMANOID ROBOT WITH EAGLE-EYE VISION AND POWERFUL AI

Two men are seen conversing in its vicinity.

Suddenly, the robot begins flailing its limbs around as the men attempt to get out of its way. It appears to knock a computer monitor, among other objects, to the floor during its rampage.

Robot "attack"

An unexplained incident in which a robot appeared to "attack" two men at an undisclosed Chinese factory has gone viral. (Jam Press)

One man eventually gets hold of the crane from which the unruly robot was hanging in an attempt to restrain it.

AI CYBORG PATROLS STREETS WITH LIVE 360-DEGREE TRACKING

One video of the incident garnered 12 million views on X in a post dubiously billing it "the first robot rebellion in human history."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With official details on the incident remaining scant, its cause is still unclear.

Kyle Schmidbauer is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. A graduate of Montclair State University in New Jersey, he joined Fox in 2022.