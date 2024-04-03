How to recover a purchased app you accidentally deleted from your Android

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Have you ever switched to a new Android device or reinstalled an app, only to realize that your previously purchased apps and in-app items are missing?

Well, we're here to walk you through the steps to restore those valuable apps and in-app purchases you made in the past.

How to restore apps and in-app purchases

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

First, launch the Google Play Store on your Android device. Make sure you’re signed in with the same Google account you used to make those purchases.

on your Android device. Make sure you’re signed in with the same Google account you used to make those purchases. Tap the profile icon located in the top-right corner of the Play Store screen.

located in the top-right corner of the Play Store screen. Confirm that you’re using the same profile associated with your past purchases.

associated with your past purchases. Look for the option labeled Manage Apps and Device (the exact wording may vary slightly).

(the exact wording may vary slightly). Tap on it to proceed.

Within the "Manage" section, locate the category that says "Installed."

section, locate the category that says Now, select "Not Installed" to view a list of apps that are currently not installed on your Android device.

Review the list of apps. Check the boxes next to whatever apps you want to restore.

Check the next to whatever apps you want to restore. Once you’ve made your selections, tap the download button to begin the reinstallation process.

Most in-app purchases you’ve made within the apps will automatically reinstall along with the app itself. However, keep in mind that it might take several minutes after the app’s installation for the in-app balances to appear.

Kurt's key takeaways

Restoring your apps and in-app purchases is straightforward and ensures that you don’t lose access to valuable content. Remember to keep your Google account consistent across devices to maintain a seamless experience. So, the next time you switch phones or reinstall an app, follow these steps, and you’ll have your favorite apps and in-app goodies back in no time.

