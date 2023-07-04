How technology is empowering a younger generation to be more generous

In the bustling arena of social media, a new gladiator has entered the ring. Roar Social is the name, and it's making its grand entrance with a robust $10 million in seed funding. But Roar isn't just another app icon on your screen; it's a platform that's prompting us to take a hard look at which generation is truly putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to philanthropy.

Tech startup shakes up the giving game

Roar Social isn't just about uploading selfies or sharing memes – oh no, it's replacing every "like" with a "give" button turning each one into a potential micro-donation. Every click could be a sprinkle of good in the world, all thanks to a concept they're calling "Gamified Giving." This out-of-the-box idea is the brainchild of Robert Weiss, a technologist and serial entrepreneur who's no stranger to making waves.

How Gamified Giving is revolutionizing social media

The platform ushers in a new era of social media engagement, where users are not just scrolling and double tapping but also contributing toward a larger purpose. From professional content creators to casual users, everyone is empowered to channel their time, attention and creativity into social good. The platform is driven by "Gamified Giving," where the traditional "like" button is replaced with a "give" button, encouraging micro-donations as small as one penny.

Roar Social: a platform for socially conscious content creators

The platform targets Gen Z and millennial Americans, providing them with an exciting tool to express their values. These demographics have shown a deep interest in social issues, often being more socially conscious than any other generation. Roar Social taps into this by offering a platform where users can join "Hero Cause" communities and collaborate with "allies," together creating content that not only entertains but also creates real-life impact.

Roar Social is inviting creators, influencers and users to sign up for VIP Early Access to its Beta release, which comes to Apple's app store sometime this summer.

Which generation gives more?

This leads us to a fascinating question: Which generation is more giving? It's a broad question, and the answer can be complex as giving habits tend to vary across generations.

Baby Boomers: the generous generation

Baby Boomers, born between the years 1946 and 1964, are seasoned veterans of giving known for their generous contributions. They represent 23.6% of the U.S. population, and 72% of Boomers donate an annual average of $1,212 to charity. They're dishing out donations left and right, embracing the tried-and-true methods of direct mail, checks and phone calls. Don't let their old-school approach fool you, though – they're also dipping their toes into the digital waters, responding positively to email appeals and online platforms.

Gen X: the underdogs of giving

What about Gen X, the generation often overlooked in the giving game? They may be the underdogs, but they're far from insignificant. They form 20.4% of the U.S. population. They're quick to respond to social media appeals and are all about personalizing their giving experiences. They are most likely to fundraise on behalf of a cause, make a pledge and volunteer their time to an organization. They also value personalization and customization of their giving experience.

Millennials: the socially conscious and tech-savvy donors

Let's not forget our younger generations, though. Millennials and Gen Z are the groups Roar Social is keeping a close eye on. Millennials are the champions of social causes and grassroots organizations. They're tech-savvy and digitally connected, preferring to give through online platforms and crowdfunding sites. They constitute 25.9% of the U.S. population, and 84% of them give to charity. Their annual average donation is $481.

Gen Z: the social media savvy and values-driven donors

Gen Z, the fresh faces on the scene, are still figuring out their giving habits. What we know is that they're quick to donate through social media platforms and are all about supporting causes that resonate with their personal values. They're especially likely to donate because they feel it’s just the right thing to do, and they're giving in less traditional ways, e.g., to individuals and grassroots-type movements rather than just established charities. As of this year, nearly half (43%) have given to an individual’s personal cause on GoFundMe or a similar platform this past year.

The generational shift in philanthropy

So, who's the most giving? Well, Baby Boomers might be holding the torch in traditional giving, but when it comes to the future of philanthropy – digital, spontaneous, socially conscious giving – it's the millennials and Gen Z who are on the rise.

Kurt's key takeaways

With Roar Social's innovative approach, we're witnessing the dawn of a new era in philanthropy. It's less about who gives the most and more about how we're giving. So next time you're scrolling through your feed, remember: each tap could be a chance to change the world. Isn't that a cause worth roaring about?

