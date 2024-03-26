Expand / Collapse search
TECH

How to recover a purchased app you accidentally deleted from your iPhone

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
Have you ever accidentally deleted an app from your iPhone that you’ve already paid for? Don't worry. We’ll help get it back without having to buy it again.

Have you ever accidentally deleted an app from your iPhone that you’ve already paid for? Don't worry. We’ve got a trick that will save your day — and your wallet — by getting it back without having to buy it again.

Recover iphone app 1

Go to the Hidden Purchases feature on your iPhone. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to recover a deleted app that you purchased on iPhone

Let’s tackle this step by step. Grab your iPhone or iPad to get started.

  • Open the Settings app. You’ll find it on your home screen with the familiar gear icon.
  • Tap on your Apple ID at the top of the settings menu. Remember to use the same Apple ID that you used to purchase the app originally.
  • Now, select ‘Media and Purchases’
  • Tap View Account. You might need to sign in with your Apple ID 
Recover app on iphone 2

Steps to recover a deleted app that you purchased on your iPhone. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Scroll down until you find Hidden Purchases, and tap it. This is where apps go to hide when they think you don’t need them anymore.
  • From the list, simply tap Unhide next to the app you want to bring back to life.
  • Tap Continue
  • Now, click the download icon with a cloud and a down arrow to begin downloading the app back onto your device.

Recover app iphone 3

Should app stores make it easier to find previously purchased apps? (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

You should be able to recover that app without forking over any more cash. It’s like finding digital loose change in the couch cushions.

Kurt's key takeaways

Isn’t technology great? With just a few taps, you can undo a mistake that could have cost you money. It’s a reminder that even in our fast-paced digital world, there are still simple solutions to our problems.

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

