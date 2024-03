Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

You know how we’re always getting those calendar invites on our iPhones? They’re like little digital reminders for all the important stuff – meetings, birthdays, you name it. But hold on, not all of these invites are the real deal. Some of them are just spam in disguise, trying to sneak into our schedules.

How to protect your iPhone from spam invitations

Let’s dive into the essential dos and don’ts to keep those pesky spam invites from hijacking your iPhone calendar.

1) Delete the spam calendar invite

The moment a spam invite hits your calendar, it’s like an uninvited guest at a party. So, what do you do? Show it the door. Hit "delete" and send that spam invite packing. It’s the digital equivalent of saying, "No, thanks, I’ll pass."

2) Don't click that link

Spam calendar invites can be a real nuisance. They clutter your calendar with unwanted events and can even pose security risks if they contain malicious links. Whatever you do, if you don't recognize who it’s from, don’t click that link. It’s a trap. Clicking on links from unknown sources can lead to downloading malware or giving away personal information to cybercriminals.

3) Have antivirus software on all your devices

Be sure always to have an antivirus running in the background in case you accidentally click a link in one of these calendar invites. This will prevent you from clicking through malicious links that install malware that may get access to your private information. Having antivirus protection installed on all your devices can also alert you of any phishing emails or ransomware scams. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices .

4) Get rid of a spam calendar event you might have accidentally accepted

Accidents happen, but there’s an easy fix:

Open Calendar

Tap on the event you want to get rid of

you want to get rid of Then tap Delete Event

Tap Delete Event again to confirm

5) The next thing you should do is delete the original spam invitation

Don’t let it linger in your inbox:

Go to your email app .

. Find the email that sent the spam invitation.

that sent the spam invitation. Swipe lef t on the email

t on the email Tap More

Then click Move to Trash

6) Safeguard your iPhone calendar with email aliases

Use a dedicated email alias for calendar subscriptions and event RSVPs. This way, if you ever receive spam invitations, they’re isolated from your main calendar and can be easily managed. By strategically using email aliases, you can maintain a clean and spam-free iPhone calendar, ensuring that only legitimate invitations make their way to your schedule.

Email aliases also help prevent your personal information from being compromised in the event of a data breach. Find out more about upgrading the security of your email here .

Kurt's key takeaways

Staying vigilant and proactive about your digital safety is key. By following these steps, you can keep your calendar – and your iPhone – free from spam and secure from threats. Remember, when in doubt, delete it. If you didn’t ask for it, don’t click it.

