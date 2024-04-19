How this new crazy invisibility tech can literally make you disappear

What would you think if I told you that there is technology available today that could make you vanish?

It’s true. Thanks to optical engineering, it's possible to become invisible to the naked eye.

This isn’t just a fantasy. It’s a reality crafted by the U.K.'s Invisibility Shield Co., which has introduced the impressive Invisibility Shield. This 6-foot-tall shield offers a new dimension to the concept of invisibility.

The science of the vanishing technology

At the heart of this technology lies a precision-engineered lens array. Picture this: You’re standing behind the shield, and instead of being a conspicuous figure, the light reflecting off you is cleverly redirected.

This array, composed of vertically oriented lenses, scatters the light horizontally, causing your image to dissolve into the backdrop. It’s like a magic trick, where the magician vanishes not with a puff of smoke but with a whisper of light.

Invisibility shield dimensions

Small Shield: 7.9 inches x 12 inches

Standard Shield: 2-feet-3 inches x 3-feet-3 inches

A closer look at the optical engineering of the invisibility shield

Now, let’s delve deeper into the science. The lenses are not just any lenses; they are elongated, convex lenses meticulously embossed onto a polymer sheet. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill magnifying glasses; they are the result of rigorous testing and fine-tuning — shaped to perfection to manipulate light just right.

But what about the backdrop? Ah, that’s where the magic amplifies. The background light, brighter and broader, passes through the shield and gets refracted towards the observer. From their point of view, it’s as if the background itself has stretched out, masking your presence.

The versatility of the invisibility shield

The shields aren’t just a one-trick pony, though. They excel against a variety of backdrops — be it the lush green foliage, the rough texture of sand or even the smooth expanse of the sky. And for those who appreciate the finer details, the shields work wonders against horizontal lines, whether painted by nature’s brush or the human hand.

Durable design, but not a defense

But let’s not forget, these shields are not armor. They won’t protect you from harm, but will make you virtually invisible. And they’re built to last, with materials that withstand the elements and the test of time.

Who is purchasing the invisibility shield?

The company tells us that "generally, we find customers who have previously ordered a small version just like to play around with hiding items on their desks and experiment with the material.

"With respect to the large models, our shields have been used for all sorts of things: paintball, stalking wildlife, pranks, stage magic, making ‘invisibility windows’ and interior screening in apartments."

How can I order an Invisibility shield?

You will be able to pre-order a shield for $870 via a Kickstarter campaign . A less expensive, smaller version, measuring 7.9 inches in height, is available for $67. This will help fund the first large production run of the new shields. The company tells us the Kickstarter campaign exceeded the initial goal of around $12,600 by almost 10 times, which would be close to $125,000.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Invisibility Shield Co.'s creation takes us a step closer to the stuff of daydreams, allowing us to vanish on a whim. With the support of a thriving Kickstarter initiative, this piece of tech could one day reshape our interaction with the visible world. It’s a leap into a future where being unseen is just a matter of choice, a shield’s width away.

