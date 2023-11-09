How iOS 17 lets you search your videos by sound

Have you ever wanted to find a specific video from your camera roll, but you couldn’t remember when or where you recorded it?

Or maybe you have thousands of videos stored on your phone, and scrolling through them is a nightmare.

If you have iOS 17, you don’t have to worry about that anymore. IOS 17 has a new feature that lets you search your videos by keywords and sounds. Here's how to use this feature and why it’s so cool.

How to search by keywords in your videos

Let’s say you’re looking for videos of your last biking trip. You don’t have to go through your albums or memories to find them. You can just use the search function in the Photos app. Here’s how:

Open the Photos app

Tap the search icon on the bottom right

icon on the bottom right Type in the word videos and tap

and tap Then type in the word bike and tap

and tap Then click See All.

Now, you’ll see all the videos in your camera roll that contain a bike. It doesn’t matter if the bike is in the foreground or background or if it’s a mountain bike or a road bike. The Photos app will recognize it and show it to you.

How to search by sounds in your videos

What if you’re looking for videos that have a specific sound in them? For example, maybe you want to find videos of you playing music, videos of your dog barking or videos of clapping.

You can do that, too, with iOS 17. The steps are the same as before, but instead of typing a keyword, you type a sound. Here’s how:

Open the Photos app

app Tap the search icon on the bottom right

icon on the bottom right Type in the word videos and tap

and tap Now type in something like clapping and tap

and tap Then click See All

Now you’ll see all the videos in your camera roll that contain the sound you typed. If you tap the video, you'll see a blue bar over the section of the video that has the sound. This way, you can easily find the part of the video you’re looking for.

Kurt's key takeaways

The new search feature in iOS 17 is a game-changer for finding your videos. You can search by keywords and sounds, and the Photos app will show you the results in seconds. You don’t have to waste time scrolling through your camera roll or guessing when or where you recorded a video. You can just type what you’re looking for and find it. It’s that simple.

