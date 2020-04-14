Hope amid coronavirus gloom: Stunning NYC rainbow caught on camera

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As New York City scrambles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, remarkable photos show a rainbow on Monday stretching across Manhattan.

The photos were captured by Fox News’ photo editor Gary Hershorn. He took the photos from the Newport neighborhood in Jersey City after a rainstorm had hit New York City and its surrounding areas.

"To be in the exact spot to get a rainbow that goes from One World Trade Center to the Empire State Building is crazy," Hershorn said in an interview. "Then after it disappeared lower Manhattan was shining in brilliant gold so it was the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow."

The rainbow appeared at 7 p.m. ET on Monday evening, when many New Yorkers were cheering the key workers fighting coronavirus and keeping the city running.

The nightly ritual sees people take to their windows, balconies, roofs and stoops, applauding and even banging pots and pans to thank the workers on the front line of the coronavirus battle.

New York is the worst-hit state in the U.S. by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, at least 196,146 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the state, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths.

New York City has accounted for at least 106,763 coronavirus cases alone, with more than 7,300 deaths.

"I have shot a lot of rainbows over New York City in the last few years that either went over One World Trade Center or the Empire State Building, but to be in a spot where the rainbow bridged these two iconic buildings on the NYC skyline was an incredible stroke of luck," Hershorn added. "It was a very hopeful photo to the people of New York City I hope."

As of Tuesday morning, at least 1.93 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 582,594 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 120,863 deaths around the world, including more than 23,600 people in the U.S.

